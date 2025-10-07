The Conversation (0)
October 07, 2025
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed
04 July 2023
Augustus Minerals
10 September
$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 September
Trading Halt
04 September
Mt Kare Application Update
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Mt Kare Application UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 August
Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Heritage Survey UnderwayDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 August
Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine
Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") announces it has agreed to acquire a 4,836-hectare copper-gold property contiguous to the northwest of Hudbay Minerals' Copper Mountain Mine, to be known as "Copper Dome North" (the... Keep Reading...
12h
Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide a summary of the results of historical drilling conducted at the Yuma King mine, within the 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona. The Yuma King Project hosts the historical Yuma... Keep Reading...
13h
Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million
Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated October 6, 2025, pursuant to which the Company has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire a... Keep Reading...
06 October
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK
Trading resumes in: Company: Angkor Resources Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: ANK All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
06 October
Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has reviewed preliminary data from South Bokor Basin from the 2-D seismic... Keep Reading...
