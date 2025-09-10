$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

Download the PDF here.

augustus mineralsaug:auasx:augbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Mt Kare Application Update

Mt Kare Application Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Mt Kare Application Update

Download the PDF here.

Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Download the PDF here.

World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

Download the PDF here.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Trading resumes in:

Company: International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that on September 04, 2025 it acquired an option from Lepidico (Canada) Inc. ("Lepidico Canada") to buy 100% of the shares of Lepidico (Mauritius) Ltd. ("Lepidico Mauritius") on a debt-free basis for consideration of CAD$975,000 plus certain payments in the future that are contingent on and linked to various possible receipts by Lepidico Canada. Lepidico Mauritius in turn owns 80% of Lepidico Chemicals Namibia (Pty) Ltd. ("Lepidico Namibia"), which owns the Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium project in Namibia.

Assuming the transaction goes ahead with ILC exercising its option, the Company would leapfrog, by several years, the development stage of other projects it is interested in, including those in Zimbabwe and:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the market size of key energy transition minerals doubled over the past five years, aligning closely with the market size for iron ore mining. This surge is largely attributed to the tripling of lithium demand, a 70% increase in cobalt demand, and a 40% rise in nickel demand between 2017 and 2022, with clean energy applications accounting for significant portions of this demand. The sustainability of the global critical minerals market is increasingly influenced by governmental initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing resource efficiency. A recent report from DataM Intelligence projected that Critical Minerals Market Size reached US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report said: "A notable trend in the critical minerals market is the increasing investment in mineral development, which witnessed a 30% rise in 2022 following a 20% increase in 2021. Lithium saw the sharpest investment increase at 50%, followed by copper and nickel. This investment surge is a response to the soaring demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, driven by the deployment of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels." Active companies in the markets this week include: SAGA Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGMF) (TSX-V: SAGA), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Confirms Broad Zone of Gold Mineralization within a Mega-Quartz Vein System

Heritage Mining Confirms Broad Zone of Gold Mineralization within a Mega-Quartz Vein System

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 9, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a confirmed broad gold zone within a newly discovered ~74m wide quartz vein system (true width unknown) associated with a magnetic anomaly that extends for ~4km along strike length and up to 200m in width (Figure 1, 2) at its flagship Drayton Black Lake Project. Scout drilling targeted this previously unrecognized magnetic feature at Zone Three Extension, as part of the ongoing 2025 Exploration Scout Drill Program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

IR1:IR1 Completes Acquisition to Consolidate Black Hills, US

Related News

resource investing

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

gold investing

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Gold Investing

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Battery Metals Investing

IR1:IR1 Completes Acquisition to Consolidate Black Hills, US

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Precious Metals Investing

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Precious Metals Investing

Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

×