Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced its second quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be available for replay following the conference call.

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada who wish to dial into the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 330-6710 and using conference ID 7090861. International callers should dial +1 (213) 279-1505 and use conference ID 7090861.

About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Contacts:

 

Media

Troy Kirkpatrick

614-284-1926

troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Kirsten Fallon

781-779-5561
kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Investors

David DeMartino

646-531-6115

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Zach Weiner

908-591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-302823400.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. ZBH nyse:zbh:us
ZBH
The Conversation (0)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Premier American Uranium Successfully Completes Drilling Program at Cebolleta Project, New Mexico and Delivers Samples for Advanced Metallurgical Testing

Silverco Begins Exploration Drilling at La Negra Project

Outstanding Silver Lead & Zinc Flotation Recoveries

Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System

Related News

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Successfully Completes Drilling Program at Cebolleta Project, New Mexico and Delivers Samples for Advanced Metallurgical Testing

precious metals investing

Silverco Begins Exploration Drilling at La Negra Project

gold investing

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold to US$6,000 by Year End, Silver to US$100

battery metals investing

Outstanding Silver Lead & Zinc Flotation Recoveries

base metals investing

Completed Chester Assays Expand Scale of Copper System

iron investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Century Global Commodities Soars 229 Percent

precious metals investing

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development