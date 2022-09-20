GamingInvesting News

Zilliqa will be working with Swissborg's gaming arm XBorg to accelerate its gaming ecosystem development through a series of strategic collaborations that include event organisation, co-marketing activities, and more

Zilliqa a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, has partnered with XBorg, one of the leading Esports 3.0 organisations and Web3 gaming communities, to advance the development of its rapidly-expanding game ecosystem.

(PRNewsfoto/Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd.)

Through this partnership, XBorg's players will be given access to beta versions of games built on Zilliqa to provide development feedback. In addition, XBorg will bring players into Zilliqa games where they will offer a new distribution channel, accelerating each game's user adoption.

Where gameplay allows, XBorg will organise competitions and tournaments for Zilliqa's games, amplifying their exposure across crypto gaming communities. XBorg will boost its promotional campaigns for Zilliqa games with its network of ambassadors, influencers, and esports partners.

As an extension of their partnership, Zilliqa and XBorg will jointly co-market games within the Zilliqa gaming ecosystem. Being able to leverage XBorg's substantial network of players, influencers and ambassadors alongside Zilliqa's own esports partners and community will magnify Zilliqa's own efforts to bring its games and skill-to-earn model to the forefront of Web3 gaming.

"Games are defined by the strength, size, and support of their communities. What we're looking to do through our partnership with XBorg is to take a collaborative approach to the development of Zilliqa's gaming ecosystem," says Matt Dyer , Chief of Staff at Zilliqa. "Gamers, like crypto natives, are constantly looking out for new games to try and the next big thing, which is why we are engaging in cross-promotional activities with XBorg. Our strategic initiatives with teams like XBorg will bolster Zilliqa's end-to-end game development and publishing pipeline, from iterative feedback pre-launch, to co-marketing and competitive events for our live titles. Every element of this partnership will extend the visibility of Zilliqa's games to entirely new audiences and communities that we would otherwise not be able to reach."

"At XBorg, we are focused on creating and cultivating healthy gaming ecosystems within Web3 games that put players first. This would not be possible without aligning ourselves with organisations motivated by the same passions. This is why we are proud to join forces with Zilliqa to offer our players access to projects that empower them to own their in-game assets, trade them securely, and earn from the value they generate," says Louis Regis , the CEO, and Founder of XBorg. "This partnership will allow XBorg to shape leading blockchain games, build out professional esport teams, tournaments, and leagues on upcoming Zilliqa competitive titles, and expand our Gaming Digital Identity product offering across Zilliqa exclusives."

About Zilliqa:

Zilliqa provides highly-performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Zilliqa's mission is to become the blockchain destination of choice for building and developing Web3 applications. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is working to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Businesses and brands across the world are leveraging Zilliqa's technology to build applications that support their strategic growth and scale their business — from financial services to entertainment, esports and gaming, and digital advertising.

To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 40 million transactions since launching its main net and is home to a flourishing decentralised application ecosystem of over 250 projects. For more information, visit: zilliqa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zilliqa-to-accelerate-gaming-ecosystem-development-through-partnership-with-xborg-301628380.html

SOURCE Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IMMORTALS TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER U.S. ESPORTS FAN TOKEN ON THE SOCIOS.COM PLATFORM

Immortals Fan Token ($IMT), scheduled to be available Oct.19 on the Socios.com app, to debut and offer all-access, behind-the-scenes pass to club's offseason activities

Immortals, the gaming and esports organization that represents the Great Lakes Region, is partnering with next generation fan engagement and rewards company Socios.com to launch an Immortals Fan Token. This partnership showcases how Immortals is a first mover in the esports industry and consistently on the cutting edge of fan engagement, as the Immortals Fan Token will be the first U.S.-based esports Fan Token available via Socios.com's app.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gen.G Announces Bose as Its Audio Lifestyle Partner

Musicians and Gaming Creators will be highlighted in a Series of Livestreams and Episodes of "Musicians that Game"

Bose will be the official supporting partner of Gen.G Tigers with in-game ads during home court NBA 2K League Games and a Tournament Invitational

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology Develop a New Method for Denoising Images

The approach involves a post-correction network optimized by a self-supervised machine learning framework to improve the quality of unfamiliar images

High-quality visual displays rendered using the "path tracing" algorithm are often noisy. Recent supervised learning-based denoising algorithms rely on external training dataset, take long to train, and do not work well when the training and test images are different. Now, researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, VinAI Research and University of Waterloo have put forth a novel self-supervised post-correction network that improves the denoising performance without relying on a reference.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Opera GX offers developers the chance to create the ultimate in-browser game, saving millions of gamers from the nightmare of no mobile data or WiFi

  • Opera GX is offering a unique opportunity for artists and game creators to make a game for the mobile browser's 'No Internet' page that displays when your mobile data or WiFi is out or the connection is dreadfully slow
  • Creators of the best five games to win cash prizes from a $36k pool
  • Operius, the offline game created by a community member for GX desktop, has already clocked up millions of plays
  • Opera GX is the only browser actively co-shaped by its community

Every mobile gamer lives in fear of their mobile data running dry whilst being nowhere near a WiFi connection or of the connection slowing down, making it impossible to check Discord, Tiktok, or Instagram. While some mobile browsers offer prehistoric solutions to the slow-internet or no-internet nightmare isn't it time we had something more inspiring?

Opera GX is looking for a game to make the time people are offline or have no WiFi more fun

On a mission to make offline boredom extinct once and for all, Opera GX , the world's first web browser built specifically for gamers, today announced the launch of the Opera GX Mobile Game Jam . The event offers a golden opportunity for developers to create the ultimate in-browser game, that will go on to be played by millions of players across the world whenever their mobile device goes offline or their internet speed becomes frustratingly low.

"All the other in-browser mobile games were created ages ago, behind closed doors. But as the only browser built specifically for gamers, we're incredibly excited to be putting this awesome opportunity to create the first Opera GX offline mobile game into the hands of our passionate community of game developers and users. After all, they're the ones that are going to be playing it when the nightmare of no data or WiFi strikes," said Maciej Kocemba , product director at Opera.

Web browsers often feature simple offline games that can be played via the application when the user's internet connection drops. Those games include a prehistorically simple dinosaur game and a not particularly thrilling surfing adventure. Opera GX is out to change this and offer a thrilling alternative made, like its browser, for true gamers. In 2021, the desktop version of Opera GX ran a Game Jam to create its first offline game. The competition was won by Operius, the first thrilling offline game, which has already been played millions of times. Now, the team set a bounty to find the best mobile offline game and to offer it to Opera GX mobile's vast audience.

Hosted in partnership with GameMaker – the fastest and friendliest cross-platform game development engine – the Game Jam, running from ( October 4th, 2022 ), is offering $36,000 in total prize money, with $10,000 going to the ultimate winner. The remaining prize money will be distributed between the top 5 runners-up, with a portion going to titles that receive the most plays.

The voting process will begin with an internal review by Opera, after which the chosen titles will be put up for a vote on social media to select the top 10. This makes Opera GX the only internet browser that is putting the future developments of their service into the hands of the community.

Opera GX is the only browser designed for gamers, as it offers a myriad of customization options, including color themes, sound effects, background music, as well as CPU, RAM, and Network Bandwidth limiters designed to leave more of the computer's resources for gaming.. Opera GX Mobile is its mobile version available on both Android and iOS.

This latest Game Jam comes off the heels of multiple previous events held by Opera [OPRA], which, in addition to the current title available in the desktop GX browser, have also seen over 1,900 unique games built and submitted for inclusion. Opera plans to keep the community involved with future developments as its service grows and expands.

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-gx-offers-developers-the-chance-to-create-the-ultimate-in-browser-game-saving-millions-of-gamers-from-the-nightmare-of-no-mobile-data-or-wifi-301628161.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

G FUEL Becomes Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Farmingdale State Esports

G FUEL to power Farmingdale State College's Esports Program

G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Farmingdale State College Esports Program, providing the dynamic Long Island -based Esports team with co-branded team apparel, G FUEL Energy and Hydration products, hosting on-campus events and offering career advancement and educational opportunities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ChuanQi IP, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global AirDrop Event.

  • MIR2M: The Warrior was launched in the global market (except Korea, China ) on September 1st .
  • In commemoration of the global launch, an airdrop event will be held for the first 4 million users on FCFS(a first-come, first-served basis).
  • It is a role-playing game featuring Eastern Oriental Martial art. It is being developed using the IP of The Legend of Mir 2.

WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang )'s subsidiary company ChuanQi IP has launched in the global market (except Korea, China ) offers for its first game in the MIR2M series, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' on September 1st .

'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global launch commemorative airdrop events is in progress. It is an event where a total of 1.2 million CQBs will be given to the first 4 million people on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to this, various events are underway in which a total of 100 thousand CQBs will be given to the first 1 million people only by growing their characters.

'MIR2M: the Warrior' is a role-playing game that features Eastern Oriental Martial Art, which is being developed using the IP of WEMADE's representative work The Legend of Mir 2. In this game, players can enjoy a variety of PK contents (Battle of Sabuk, the War of the Territorial Occupation, etc.) and clan contents (Clan Boss, Boss Raid, etc.).

More fun is added with a Play and Earn (P&E) method that uses CQB tokens, which can be produced with septaria. The septaria can be obtained for free while playing the game. CQB token will be applied to future games in the MIR2M series.

Jointly developed by ChuanQi IP and Hunter Games 'MIR2M: The Warrior', was onboarded to WEMADE's blockchain game platform 'WEMIX PLAY'. Playable on both mobile devices and PC client versions.

Detailed information on MIR2M: The Warrior and Air-Drop Event could be found on the game's official website www.mir2m.world .

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chuanqi-ip-mir2m-the-warrior-global-airdrop-event-301627798.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

