Zeus Secures Secondary Listing on the German Stock Exchange

Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its securities are now officially secondary listed on the Börse Frankfurt (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)—marking a significant step in expanding the Company’s international footprint and attracting broader investor engagement.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Zeus secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A1J8CV)
  • The FSE listing provides increased access to European capital markets and a broader shareholder base.
  • The dual listing aligns with the Company’s international growth strategy and exposure to critical minerals such as antimony.

The dual listing on the FSE is part of Zeus’ broader strategy to expand its global investor base and increase visibility among European institutional and retail investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading platforms, with more than one million securities from over 100 countries listed and traded.

It opens a powerful gateway to the European capital markets, increasing visibility and accessibility to institutional and retail investors across the EU. It also positions Zeus at the forefront of strategic opportunities in the global minerals sector, particularly in the market for critical minerals like antimony— a resource integral to flame retardants, battery technologies, and military- grade alloys.

Key Benefits of the Frankfurt Listing;

a) Greater Exposure to a diverse investor base, particularly in countries with strong demand for antimony-based materials.

b) Enhanced Liquidity and Trading Flexibility for current and prospective shareholders.

c) Strategic Alignment with European initiatives aimed at securing sustainable and ethically sourced critical minerals.

d) Positioning for Growth through partnerships, supply agreements, and downstream integration with antimony users across industrial sectors.

With the global spotlight increasingly focused on critical resource security and sustainability, Zeus is committed to responsibly advancing its exploration and development projects to meet the rising demand—especially in Europe’s high- tech and green economy ecosystems.

“We are very pleased to announce our dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a move that reflects growing interest in Zeus’ antimony-focused strategy and the broader significance of critical minerals in the global energy transition. The listing provides enhanced liquidity for our shareholders and allows us to engage more directly with European investors who have a strong interest in strategic minerals” said Mr. Alvin Tan, Executive Chairman of Zeus.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Zeus Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

