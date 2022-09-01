GamingInvesting News

Partnership Brings XP League Exclusive Coaching Program to Further Enrich Player Experience

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has partnered with Next Level Esports to develop an exclusive training and certification program for XP League coaches. The new XP League coaching certification program is the only one of its kind in the gaming industry by its emphasis on positive reinforcement for school-age players.

XP League (PRNewsfoto/XP League)

XP League, a fast-growing emerging youth esports franchise brand, has designed a custom coaching program that interweaves skill-building and tools to coach younger esports players. XP League's continual investment in hiring and training the best coaches in the business makes it the top choice for families when it comes to youth esports.

The custom coaching program is a certification that provides in-depth training on the four pillars of coaching, framework for impactful practice and planning, effective strategies and tools to reinforce positive behavior and reward system. Coaches will receive their certification after the successful completion of the program's modules and a corresponding exam. Officially live, the certification program is available for enrollment.

Launched in 2018, Next Level Esports is the first entity to solely focus on coaching and is currently recognized as the number one platform for esports coaches that provides courses, programs, certifications, content, mentorship and a unique community for hundreds of esports coaches. Founder Donny Stumpel had noticed how often majority of esports coaches were improvising approaches and interactions with players, so he made it his mission to educate and inspire coaches to develop, sustain and professionalize their career in esports coaching.

"We are very excited about the partnership with XP League to develop their coaches to the next level by developing a certification for all coaches," said Stumpel. "Providing the tools and competencies that allows the coaches not only to coach from their game experiences alone, but also with the skills to create an optimal learning environment where the players can develop in the best ways possible."

Launched in 2020, XP League offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills to elementary, middle and high school students. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience.

"Every decision we make for the organization is always what's in the best interest for our players and coaches," said Jay Melamed , XP League CEO and Brand President . "We are thrilled to partner with Next Level Esports and provide our coaches the best tools and resources in the industry to further advance their career and team's success."

Since its start in 2020, XP League has grown to more than 40 franchised locations across the country and in April 2022 was acquired by Unleashed Brands , the fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101.

For more information about XP League and its partnership with Next Level Esports, visit https://www.xpleague.com/ .

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020 , XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept the U.S. and Canada .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , The Little Gym , XP League , Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts . and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com .

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral , Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, tsaltijeral@fishmanpr.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youth-esports-franchise-xp-league-teams-up-with-next-level-esports-301616074.html

SOURCE XP League

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 - 31 August, 2022

During the period 1 August to 31 August 2022 Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 852,205 sharesSDRs as part of the share buy-back programme initiated on 1 August 2022 . The buy-back programme was initiated by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 5962014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. The acquisitions during the period have been made at a volume weighted average price of 91.02 SEK per share. Following the acquisitions and as of 31 August 2022 , Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 10,818,679. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AdQuick.com Debuts Billboardle, Launches Out-of-Home Awareness Campaign Ahead of Holiday 2022

The billboard guessing game was developed to shine light on impactful OOH ads

AdQuick.com the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announces the launch of Billboardle a free game that features a new billboard every day and gives players five chances to guess which state the billboard is located in. The game is one part of AdQuick's new social media awareness campaign, #BillboardleChallenge, that aims to place OOH top of mind among brands and agencies ahead of the holiday shopping season.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GUARDIAN HUNTERS - A MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE DEFENSE GAME GENRE

Game Garden and Playground have collaborated to launch the Guardian Hunters project, after the success of the Creature Hunters, which was released in July, drew a lot of attention and achieved good results. As previously announced, a game of defense against an onslaught of various creatures is in the works for release later this year. Similar to Creature Hunters, this version will be a P2E game, called Guardian Hunters .

(PRNewsfoto/GUARDIAN HUNTERS)

Play-to-Earn (P2E) games are the gaming industry's future, allowing players to invest in games without spending money on them. This new trend has upended the traditional gaming model by making it possible for gamers to earn money while playing games. Guardian Hunters is expected to be the most popular P2E defense game in which players can play, trade, and meet new people.

The Creature Hunters community is rapidly expanding

Creature Hunters is a simple game in which players move and match blocks to create as many combos as possible and defeat Creatures, allowing them to be rewarded for their efforts and earn profits. The game is constantly improving its features in order to increase user engagement, represent the true value of effort and game profit, and provide users with a high level of pleasure.

Many events have attracted hundreds of thousands of participants

The Creature Hunters community currently has over 300,000 active members. The massive prize pool is the most appealing aspect of Creature Hunters events. Participants have the opportunity to win substantial awards.

Creature Hunters has hosted several well-attended fan events, demonstrating the game's popularity. There was also a lot of interest in new robots, animals, and music. The Creature Hunters theme music is available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

Over 200,000 people attended the NFT Music Airdrop event in July. This event had 10,000 participants who had to complete tasks in order to win NFT Music. Following this, the game will evolve into online idol robots where you can meet and engage in a variety of related activities such as music and games. This must be great news for Hunter's community.

What are the Guardian Hunters' expectations?

Guardian Hunters game is a defense game that blocks enemies from coming by summoning robots with unique abilities that differ from the earth, water, fire, wind, etc. It is expected to be able to redesign existing robots and creatures in SD versions to provide more appealing user experiences.

Users can use a variety of tactics by combining different characteristics and skills. PVP and cooperative modes will be supported, and users will receive numerous rewards such as attendance rewards, daily rewards, and quest rewards.

There is no doubt that the gaming industry is growing. The rise of Play-to-Earn will lead to a transformation in gaming trends, which will almost certainly revolutionize existing large projects. So, Guardian Hunters is promised to become the market leader in the NFT defense game market. More information about Guardian Hunters will be announced soon. You can check out Creature Hunter's official channels for the most recent news and updates.

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Telegram | Youtube | Discord | Instagram

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardian-hunters---a-major-step-forward-in-the-defense-game-genre-301616100.html

SOURCE GUARDIAN HUNTERS

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ForeVR Games Takes Ultimate Backyard Game Cornhole to VR

  • Joining Popular Sports Titles ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, Backyard Favorite Comes to the Metaverse as Family 'Happy Hour' Gets its Game On

  • Now available on Oculus Quest 2, ForeVR Cornhole is available as a one-time purchase of $14.99 USD

ForeVR Games the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, today announced the launch of its third title, ForeVR Cornhole, which brings a new level of creative expression and an immersive VR experience to everybody's favorite backyard game. Joining other family friendly titles, ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, Cornhole is now available on Oculus Quest 2 for $14.99 complementing the company's growing library of interconnected IRL sports games.

"As we bring the best of casual gaming to VR, we knew we had to incorporate cornhole – the world's greatest backyard game," said Marcus Segal , Co-founder and CEO of ForeVR Games. "Even when you're playing in one of our out-of-this-world environments – say, on the moon – our custom physics make the game feel hyper-realistic. It'll bring out the same friendly competition you'll find at a backyard BBQ or tailgate, and everyone – whether that's your grandma or your old college buddy – will find themselves immersed in a world of fun."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GIGABYTE Bolsters 4K Gaming Monitor Offerings with the New Arm Edition Series

According to Research And Markets, the global gaming market size is forecasted to reach up to USD 374 billion by 2026 as the popularity of console and PC gaming continues to grow. The rising popularity has also fueled the demand for advanced displays that are optimized for gaming performance.

GIGABYTE Bolsters 4K Gaming Monitor Offerings with the New Arm Edition Series

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, is now a well-established name in monitors, offering a wide array of tactical gaming monitors. To meet gamers' increasing demand, GIGABYTE's complete 4K gaming monitor lineup, available in a variety of sizes from 28 to 55 inches, features the HDMI 2.1 interface and 120Hz or higher refresh rates to ensure a smooth gaming experience when paired with the new-gen consoles or desktop gaming PCs.

Designed with gamers' setup flexibility and ergonomic comfort in mind, GIGABYTE launched the Arm Edition gaming monitors on its popular M32U and M28U models. Coming with an ergonomic monitor arm for mounting directly to the desk, the Arm Edition can accommodate a wide range of desktop scenarios from PC gaming, console gaming, to even streaming media, realizing the true 4K entertainment. Unlike the general desktop stands or the traditional C-clamp mount design, the Arm Edition takes up virtually no footprint, significantly saving desktop space. With its thinnest point at only 5mm, it can adapt to various installation scenarios, allowing for more efficient use of the desktop space.

Another highlight of the 4K gaming monitor family is the M32UC , the world's first 31.5-inch 4K 144HZ curved gaming monitor, which is also a very popular option highly recommended by Rtings. The 1500R curvature is more in line with the human eyes. Thanks to the SuperSpeed VA panel, the response time can be shortened to 1ms for an extremely smooth and immersive gaming experience. The excellent color contrast and high refresh rate make M32UC earned Rtings' Best Dark Room 4K Gaming Monitor and Best Curved Monitor For Console Gaming.

To find out more details about GIGABYTE 4K gaming monitors, please visit:

https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_AORUS_4KMonitors

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigabyte-bolsters-4k-gaming-monitor-offerings-with-the-new-arm-edition-series-301612521.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/31/c0087.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AviaGames Announces "8 Ball Strike" Mobile Game, a Pool-Inspired Title Putting Players' Billiards Techniques to the Test

"8 Ball Strike" Brings Mobile Players a Competitive Pool-Inspired Game for a Chance to Win Real Cash

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced "8 Ball Strike," the company's newest pool-inspired game that brings excitement and competition to the mobile player community. The new "8 Ball Strike" title requires players to bring their top aiming and billiards' techniques to the table for a chance to win real cash.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

