Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Exploration Update; Drilling Planned In Q1 2024

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

Year End Letter to Shareholders

Year End Letter to Shareholders

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today stated, on behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Nuclear Fuels Inc., that we thank you for your support throughout our first year of business. It has been a busy year with the completion of the Reverse Take Over of a publicly-traded company providing us with the opportunity to become a CSE listed company in July. This, in combination with the opportunistic expansion of our uranium portfolio in Wyoming while still maintaining a clear focus on the Kaycee Project, has demonstrated some of our key strengths. We are quickly becoming a recognized force in a market embracing uranium and nuclear energy.

Nuclear Fuels Logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Fuels Inc.)

As we have seen, the world is supporting nuclear fuel as a clean, reliable and safe, zero-carbon fuel source in the United States . This is combined with a growing demand for a reliable baseload power.

We see the shift towards nuclear energy as a power source, fueled by the need for uranium, as a multi-decade cycle. And within these factors, we believe our focus on In-Situ Recovery (ISR) amenable exploration projects, highlighted by the district scale Kaycee Project in Wyoming , provides the Company strategic advantages in the uranium sector. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

Our arrangement at the Kaycee Project is unique and provides enCore Energy with a provisional back-in right to own 51% of the project in exchange for 2.5 times our exploration expenditure upon achieving certain resource development goals. This is a unique business opportunity for a junior exploration company like Nuclear Fuels to advance towards resource development goals with a pathway for possible production as a minority partner with an established leading domestic ISR production company. If exercised, this back-in right would provide Nuclear Fuels with significant cash to advance its portfolio of uranium projects, allow the Company to graduate to producer status, and retain a significant interest in Kaycee , enjoying its pro-rata share of possible earnings resulting from potential production.

The Kaycee Project was specifically selected as our key asset for uranium exploration due to the potential to encounter multiple sandstone formations in the under explored western region of the Powder River Basin. While the eastern region has seen numerous operators successfully extracting uranium over the years, the western region has been relatively ignored since the early 1980's due to a fragmented land position. After more than a full year of dedicated land work, the Company has consolidated over 35,000 acres of surface and mineral rights covering a trend of over 30 miles with more than 110 miles of mapped rollfronts. Our initial drilling program has been designed to confirm and expand upon known historic uranium resources.

We have experienced better than expected initial drilling results at the Kaycee Project and have been extremely fortunate to have enjoyed favorable weather conditions which have allowed us to have an extended drilling season. In addition to releasing our initial successful drill results we expect additional results to be available in the new year. We also have been working to secure additional minerals claims and look forward to expansion of our Wyoming holdings in the new year.

We want to thank our neighbors, ranchers and lessors around the Kaycee Project, along with our employees, directors and key contractors for their commitment to Nuclear Fuels. We also want to thank you, our shareholders, for your continuing support, your confidence and above all for your trust. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management we wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. We also extend our wishes for a 2024 full of opportunity, good health and happiness.

William M. Sheriff                                                                 Michael Collins
Chairman                                                                             Chief Executive Officer

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTCQX:NFUNF) is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production. With existing historic resources through a 33-mile trend, 110+ miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions.

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/year-end-letter-to-shareholders-302021554.html

SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/22/c2141.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Continues Successful Drill Program at Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Continues Successful Drill Program at Kaycee Project, Wyoming

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 11 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet.  5 holes returned uranium grades and thicknesses which are suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology.  Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 5 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 9 of the 11 holes.  Favorable weather conditions in Wyoming and drilling success at the historic Saddle Zone have resulted in an extension of the 2023 drilling program

Highlights:

  • Uranium mineralization with typically ore-grade Grade Thickness ("GT") was encountered in the lower Wasatch Formation in 5 drill holes with GT ranging from 0.410 to 1.216;

  • The highest-grade single intercept, and the thickest intersection was 6.5 feet of 0.187% eU 8 with a GT of 1.216 .  A GT of over 0.3 which is considered an economic minimum for inclusion in a typical wellfield in the Power River Basin;

  • Phase 1 drilling continues to successfully confirm and expand historic resources of the Saddle Zone hosted in the Lower Wasatch Formation at depths of 165 to 350 feet in saturated sands;

  • Drilling continues at the Saddle deposit, targeting both the shallow Lower Wasatch and the newly discovered upper Fort Union sands mineralization.

To view Kaycee Uranium Project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/41cQsFX . To view the Kaycee uranium drill program video please visit:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continue to make remarkable progress on our first drill program having already exceeded our season objective of 50 holes through 2023.  We look to continue drilling as long as the weather holds and look forward to reporting additional results in the coming weeks."

Table of Significant Results

Hole ID

From (ft)

Thickness (ft)

Ave. Grade (%eU 3 O 8 ) (1)

GT (grade x thickness) (2)

Host Formation

SD23_051

287.5

5

0.082

0.410

Wasatch

SD23_052

278.5

6.5

0.187

1.216

Wasatch

SD23_053

257.5

3.5

0.172

0.602

Wasatch

SD23_054

270.5

4

0.218

0.872

Wasatch

SD23_057

283.5

0.5

0.021

0.011

Wasatch

SD23_060

276.5

1.5

0.021

0.032

Wasatch

SD23_061

290.5

5.5

0.107

0.589

Wasatch

Drill holes are reported that returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 per cent eU 3 O 8 . (1) % eU 3 O 8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU 3 O 8 and chemical assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. (2) Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization. Bold type represents potentially ISR recoverable uranium with a Grade Thickness of >0.3 which is considered suitable for inclusion in a wellfield.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"), Nuclear Fuel's priority project, consisting of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 33-mile mineralized trend and 110 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and carrying the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound U 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology.  As Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming, with over 250 million pounds of historic production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR method since 1990; predominantly from the PRB.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis, CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production.  enCore Energy Corp. maintains the right to back-in to 51% ownership by paying the Company 2.5X its exploration expenditures and carrying the project to production (recoverable from production).   With existing historic resources through a 33-mile trend, 110+ miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions. Our industry leaders work to build America's uranium resources and provide a domestic fuel for nuclear energy; always on, always available. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

For further information:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer

P: 778-763-4670

E: info@nuclearfuels.energy

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking two new prospective uranium exploration claims in northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 523,097 ha (1,292,600 acres) across 25 projects. These 100% owned claims add an additional 4,726 ha to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, this new property will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance this asset.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode and Ya'thi Nene Lands and Resources Sign Exploration Agreement

Baselode and Ya'thi Nene Lands and Resources Sign Exploration Agreement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode") and Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources ("YNLR"), the office representing the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake and Camsell Portage, proudly announce that they have recently signed an Exploration Agreement to strengthen their relationship.

With substantial land holdings spanning approximately 264,172 hectares (652,783 acres), Baselode has uranium exploration targets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and the traditional lands of YNLR First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories and is committed to building a sustainable future for their company and the communities near which they explore. The recent agreement accentuates Baselode's dedication to corporate responsibility, aligning with YNLR's focus on environmental stewardship, employment, social well-being, and cultural preservation. Provisions include harvester compensation, contributions to YNLR's community trust, and contracting opportunities for northern businesses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update with Drilling Planned in Q1 2024 at Falcon Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update with Drilling Planned in Q1 2024 at Falcon Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore") has provided an update on the exploration activities at the 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. North Shore has identified a number of high priority uranium targets on the Property and will commence drilling several of these targets in Q1 2024.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial provides 2024 corporate guidance outlook

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today provided an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2024. The company's strategy remains focused on maximizing value of existing assets and progressing select high-value growth opportunities while continuing to reduce company emissions and delivering industry-leading returns to shareholders.

"Over the next year, Imperial is positioned to deliver key milestones on strategic goals as we continue to profitably grow volumes at Kearl, begin producing from industry's first solvent-assisted SAGD project with Cold Lake Grand Rapids, and advance construction on Canada's largest renewable diesel facility at our Strathcona refinery," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our strategic investments and continued focus on cost efficiencies have positioned Imperial to generate robust free cash flow over a range of business conditions and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our commitments to shareholders."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $6,370,000. The Private Placement was subscribed for by several strategic institutional investors. The funds will be used for various exploration programs in 2024 including multiple drill programs throughout the year planned for the Company's co-flagship Russell and Moore Lake uranium projects.

The Company has allotted and issued 2,333,334 flow-through units at a price of CAD $0.75 per unit (the "FT1 Units") as well as 6,000,000 flow-through units at a price of CAD $0.77 per unit (the "FT2 Units") on a charity flow-through basis. The flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") comprising the FT1 Units and the FT2 Units, as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada )("ITA") as presently constituted, shall qualify for the federal 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company's 2024 budget, "Our teams remain focused on safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations throughout our asset base. Our unique and diversified asset base provides us a key competitive advantage as we can manage the pace and timing of development activities to maximize value growth from our assets. As part of our 2024 budget, the drilling program is weighted towards longer cycle projects in the first half of the year, primarily thermal in situ. During the second half of the year we will focus on shorter cycle development opportunities to better align with incremental market egress and potentially improved commodity pricing, maximizing value for our shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

×