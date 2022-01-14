Straight out of 2000's comes Cakeworthy's Neopets Collection! If you're reading this, it probably means your Neopets are dying. Celebrate the hours you spent earning Neopoints, completing faerie quests and saving up for paintbrushes with our latest collection Neopets x Cakeworthy! Featuring various styles and silhouettes inspired by the 2000's, this collection is guaranteed to serve up all the best nostalgia. ...

GAMING00