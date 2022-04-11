GamingInvesting News

Formal partnership signed between XYZZY and blockchain platform Harmony In talks to relaunch Mario Kart -styled game on Harmony Partnership expected to incorporate more of XYZZY's highly anticipated Gaming, NFTs and Metaverse projects on Harmony platform Miami -based metaverse, gaming and NFTs studio XYZZY is teaming up with blockchain platform Harmony following recent meetings in San Francisco during the Game ...
Miami -based metaverse, gaming and NFTs studio XYZZY is teaming up with blockchain platform Harmony (ONE) following recent meetings in San Francisco during the Game Developer Conference (GDC 2022).

XYZZY, the creators behind the world's first triple-A quality, NFT, massively multiplayer online role-playing game Realms of Ethernity (RoE), are in talks to launch a very exciting multiplayer game on Harmony. This game is the world's first NFT play-to-earn game in a specific genre backed by industry giant Mark Cuban , the billionaire, entrepreneur, media proprietor and Shark Tank celebrity. The launch is expected to be on Harmony (ONE), who will host the game on their platform, and will work with XYZZY to create a new governance token, in-game rewards token, a new play-to-earn model and a new and improved look to the hugely popular game.

"We are very excited to be partnering with a leading, community-focused blockchain like Harmony, and we're currently in discussions to launch one of our original web3 gaming titles," says a representative of XYZZY. "We have an active community of over 20,000 people for this game, of which 10,000 are token holders and at least 5,000 are scholars of some of the world's biggest gaming guilds. We're ready to see these numbers climb to unprecedented heights following our relaunch of the game."

Through this partnership, XYZZY will be working closely with the Harmony team to deploy smart contracts on Harmony One for project tokens and NFTs, and integrate the Harmony One blockchain into new and existing XYZZY projects.

Harmony's excellent infrastructure and prior success with its popular game DeFi Kingdoms and its accompanying $JEWEL token, built on the Harmony blockchain, means it is the perfect platform to take XYZZY's next-gen web3 gaming titles to the next level.

As a blockchain solution, Harmony is in a perfect position to fit in with the multichain future of the blockchain industry, and in turn, XYZZY is perfectly placed to begin building the next generation of web3 games to rival the likes of DeFi Kingdoms and more.

Disclosures:

For more information on Harmony (One), an open and fast blockchain, please visit www.harmony.one

For more information on Miami -based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, please visit www.xyzzy.ai

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xyzzy-partnering-with-harmony-to-launch-next-gen-web3-projects-301522552.html

SOURCE XYZZY

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

International Game Technology PLC Announces Agreement to Acquire iSoftBet

IGT PlayDigital content library will more than double to approximately 225 proprietary games

Will Provide IGT PlayDigital with advanced third-party game aggregation platform

RESPAWN NAMED OFFICIAL GAMING CHAIR PARTNER OF FAZE CLAN

NEW FAZE CLAN X RESPAWN CHAIRS AVAILABLE LATER THIS YEAR

FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced RESPAWN as the organization's official gaming chair partner. The new collaboration will outfit FaZe Clan's diverse roster of premiere content creators and esports pros with RESPAWN's premium gaming chairs. Additionally, a new set of FaZe Clan x RESPAWN branded chairs, which will come in various colorways and three different price points, will be available for purchase later this year.

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY unveils character settings ahead of launch

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon launched on the App Store and Google Play, and the pre-register campaign is now ongoing. Sin is an anime manga IP from Hobby Japan released in 2012 and licensed to USERJOY to develop as a mobile RPG later on.

The main characters in this piece are created by the famous Japanese artist Niθ^ as the Seven Mortal Sins, the Seven Heavenly Virtues, and the Sin of Heresy.

Jackpot World Launches New Classic Bonus Stamp Feature

Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, has launched its brand-new Classic Bonus Stamp feature. Following the launch of this new feature, the number of Jackpot World players participating in stamp exchange events jumped by 10%.

With this added functionality, users will now be able to exchange the Classic Bonus Stamp for any of the stamps in their previous Stamp Collection. This takes the in-game collection experience to a new level, as it not only provides players with the chance to complete their previous collections but also awards them with an extra bonus for completing each collection with fantastic coin prizes. This is a major step forward for the casino mobile game category, which currently lacks such gameplay mechanisms.

TGS Esports and 7-Eleven Canada Announce Expanded Partnership

TGS Esports Inc. (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) and 7-Eleven Canada have teamed up to bring more exciting events to Canadian gamers throughout the spring.

TGS Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)

Following the partnerships' successful launch of the 2021 tournament series that featured game titles such as Valorant, APEX Legends, and Guilty Gear Strive, 7-Eleven and TGS are hosting four unique events for Canadian gamers showcasing Rocket League.

On March 20 , eight of the top Canadian collegiate teams went head-to-head in The Collegiate Rocket League Championships. St. Clair College defeated the University of Alberta in the Grand Finals, taking home the bulk of the $4,500 prize pool and bragging rights as the Champions of the North.

The weekend of March 25-27 , 7-Eleven took over TGS' home venue, The Gaming Stadium, and created the 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge. This free in-person event, attended by more than 500 enthusiastic gaming fans, was highlighted by a Rocket League watch party, free-play tournaments, arcade games, exciting gaming activations, mouth-watering 7-Eleven food, and prizes throughout the weekend.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with TGS Esports to host the ultimate weekend of gaming and snacking at the 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge," says Norman Hower , VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Knowing how important it is for the gaming community to keep fueled and have the perfect setup for gaming sessions and watch parties, this was a natural partnership."

In April, 7-Eleven Canada and TGS will host two additional Rocket League events:

On April 9th eight Canadian influencers will compete in the Rocket League Charity Challenge. Each influencer will play for a charity of their choice with $8,000 to be donated.

On April 30th gamers from across North America will compete in a massive free-to-play Rocket League Open Tournament with a huge $8,000 prize pool up for grabs. The tournament will be hosted on Pepper, TGS' proprietary tournament platform. Both April events will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube.

"Our gaming community absolutely loves this partnership. 7-Eleven understands gamers and has done a great job adding value to the gaming experience", says Gopal Patel , COO of TGS Esports. "Through these fun activations 7-Eleven will connect with gamers during moments that matter the most – when they are playing games and when they are livestreaming gaming content."

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit www.7-eleven.ca/rocket-league-gaming-tournaments

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports builds gaming strategies for brands looking to connect with any gaming community. This includes planning and executing in person and digital tournaments, live broadcasting, influencer campaigns, and scholastic integration. Tournaments are held on TGS' proprietary social gaming platform, Pepper, allowing communities to interact and engage in one space. The combination of TGS' event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas , 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries, including nearly 16,000 in North America . Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgs-esports-and-7-eleven-canada-announce-expanded-partnership-301520212.html

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c8261.html

Kingdom Heroes 8 English version released with great features

Kingdom Heroes is a classic IP series that was developed by USERJOY, with 4,000,000 copies sold. The sequel Kingdom Heroes 8 English version was recently released on Steam. In January 2021 Kingdom Heroes 8 entered the weekly sales top 4 and now has topped 300,000 sales . We are releasing the features of the sequel, Kingdom Heroes 8 English version, to present the stimulating era of The Heroes of Three Kingdoms to you. The sequel inherited the horizontal battle vision and the strategy playing method, recreating the well-known officers and improving the visual experience, aiming to let the players explore freely and immerse in a battle with thousands.

A s plendid battlefield giv es a great sense of vis ual perception

Kingdom Heroes 8 has the widest and most particular map compared with any other previous pieces. Apart from retaining the heuristic playing method, new elements and map objects are add ed. By op erating a horizontal scrolling playing environment, players may have a high degree of freedom to explore and fight wi th ot hers.

Experience combo brings you pleasure

You can control every single general's movement in Kingdom Heroes 8. As well as enjoying a strategy game, great satisfaction can be obtained from fighting thousands with your own. Adopting a 5 vs 5 battle mode, players can arrange their own camp and enjoy attacking rivals with an unceasing combo. For the battle strategy, reforming the previous piece of controlling the army with command, attacking direct targets will be possible now.

Make your own history! Ministers system convenience the Domestics system

Players refer to a monarch in the game. Every instruction would react in your game process, you will be the one who manages your empire and every breath you take can affect how history goes on.

About the domestics, the Ministers system has been added in this work. We have automated the operation by uniting the internal affair in the previous piece to simplify the management of the forces. Stronghold Ancillary is also added to endow the forces with different attributes and features that give the game enrichments.

Great war with thousands! Exclusive magnificent skills for the officers

The essence of Kingdom Heroes 8 is about pitched battles. Before the battle starts, the players should go on for officers' assignment, configure their skills, equipment, and the battle array. When the battle starts, the tactics can be flexible through assorting between the Famous Officer skills, normal skills, and timing. Controlling multiple officers finely will be possible in this generation. The officers' unique skills have also been remade, all well-known officers own their magnificent ascend animation and a unique skill close up.

Thousands of officers are heroic on stage!

There are nearly 1,500 characters brought in this game, including characters coming out from the official and unofficial histories, Romance of the Three Kingdoms,  etc. There are officers from the last years of the Han Dynasty to the first years of the Western Jin Dynasty. Our team has also condensed the officers' information to let the players lose themselves in the world of The Three Kingdoms.

Make good use of different army forces ' restrictiveness to conquer!

For the army force, Kingdom Heroes 8 got dozens of forces with exclusive districts and the army corresponds to special forces. Each of them has a relationship of restriction, except experiencing wars with thousands, making good use of this restrictiveness may also lead you to victory.

Exclusive weapons for the officers to exert their strength with 200%!

Sharp tools make good work. There are various types of weapons in Kingdom Heroes 8, including 1H Weapon, Long Bow , Polearm. Besides those basic weapons, well-known officers have their exclusive weapons which are main their properties. When the officers wear their exclusive weapons, it can trigger an awakening effect for them to strengthen their capabilities.

The War of Japan is uprising ! The Queen Himiko's content has been added in DLC!

A paying DLC of Kingdom Heroes 8 is rolling out at the same time. New plots, new forces, new types of armies, and the mystic queen from Japan comes to the world of The Three Kingdoms as one of those new forces and was a general that can be chosen.

Kingdom Heroes 8's R&D team strives to strike a balance between class ics and innovation. We would like to present a piece that is different from the past, intending to bestow our players a better game experience.

Kingdom Heroes 8 English version is now available on Steam! Come for it if you are interested!

Kingdom Heroes 8 & Kingdom Heroes 8 - The War of Japan DLC is a vailable now

Kingdom Heroes 8

Price: $29.99

Including all contents in Kingdom Heroes 8

The War of Japan DLC

1. Kingdom Heroes 8 - The Hibiscus storm clouds

Price: $6.99

Plot extension in Kingdom Heroes 8, including Unified the World by Jin, The War of Heroines, Reigning in troubled times, and new forces as Japanese with general Himiko.

2. Kingdom Heroes 8 -The clothes for Hibiscus

Price：Free

New outfits for Diao Chan and Sun Shangxiang in Kingdom Heroes 8

Kingdom Heroes 8 on STEAM：

https://store.steampowered.com/app/875210/8/

Kingdom Heroes 8 Facebook：

https://www.facebook.com/UJSG8.ENG

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdom-heroes-8-english-version-released-with-great-features-301519640.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

