How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

XReality Group

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C - 30 Sept 24

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 30th September 2024 together with an Operational Update.

Key Highlights

  • Highest Cash Receipts for any quarter on record to date
  • Cash receipts of $4,303,251, up 40% on Q4.
  • Continued rapid sales growth of Operator XR (Enterprise) across US and Australian markets during the quarter:
    • Annual Recurring Revenue increased 38% to $3.04M
    • Total Contract Value increased 73% for the quarter to $6.2M
    • 190 qualified and active sales opportunities with a total sales pipeline of $27.2M
    • $5.6m Contract awarded for US Department of Defence Project
  • Entertainment Sector revenue increase of 16% on Q4 2024

Operational Update by Business Sector:

Operator XR – Enterprise Software and Technology

Operator XR continues to make significant progress across the USA. On the 11th of September the company announced that it had been awarded a $5.6m AUD contract to deliver a new immersive training capability to the United States Department of Defence (USDOD). This project along with the signing of multiple new police departments and other agencies across Australia and the US has resulted in a substantial increase in Annual Recurring Revenue and Total Contract Value during the Quarter. Cash receipts from the USDOD project will be received over a period of 20 months.

Operator XR Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

  • Total ARR = $3,041,695 (compared to $2.2m for FY24)
  • ARR increase in Q1 = $831,653 (38%)

  • Operator XR Growth in Sales
    • Total Contract Value Q1 $6,248,604 an increase of 73% on Q4 FY24
  • Marketing Activities
    • During the quarter, Operator XR developed a strong pipeline of leads through focused digital marketing, and exhibiting at relevant trade shows, including:
      • IACP conference in Boston, USA, October 24
      • INL conference in Greece, September 24
      • Land forces, Australia, September 24
    • Upcoming major events include:
      • I/ITSEC, Florida, USA, December 24
        • Operator XR will be presenting at the conference as part of Team Defence Australia (AUSTRADE)
      • Shot Show, Las Vegas, USA January 25
    • Other Media exposure for Operator XR throughout the period included coverage on major news networks within Australia, USA and Japan.

Entertainment Sector – iFLY and Freak Entertainment

Cash Receipts for Q1 $2.18m an increase of 16% on Q4 2024

XRG’s portfolio of Entertainment businesses have experienced a strong quarter, with an increase of sales across the sector of 16% from Q4 2024. The increase in cash receipts was attributed to the iFLY businesses in Sydney and the Gold Coast which outperformed last quarter by over $300k, reflecting a stronger retail market and return to our inbound tourism trade.

Cash Receipts for Q1 $2.18m an increase of 16% on Q4 2024

Corporate Activity

On the 11th of October the Company secured an additional short-term working capital facility of $500,000 through its senior debt holder, Causeway Financial. The purpose of the additional drawdown was to increase inventory, accelerate the delivery of future projects and meet future orders.

Cash Flow Analysis

Cash receipts for the quarter totalled $ 4,303,251. Net cash from operating activities for the period totalled $535,039. The Company invested $957,671 in XR product development, hardware and corporate facilities. The Company repaid $75,000 of debt and is current with all debt covenants.

Closing Cash position at the end of the quarter totalled $1,501,640.

Related parties’ expenses of $124,871 comprise of salaries and superannuation paid to executive directors and fees paid to non-executive directors.


This article includes content from xReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

XReality Group
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12117447 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to the Company, entitled, "Metal Nanoparticles and Methods of Making Same". This patent covers the Company's proprietary process for manufacturing gold nanorods without the use of the toxic substance, cetyltrimethylammonium bromide ("CTAB"), which typically carries significant cytotoxic and genotoxic risks.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Myles, KC, FIIC, to its board of directors. An active investor and entrepreneur, Mr. Myles has served as lead counsel and strategic business advisor on more than 100 domestic and international acquisitions and sales, financings, government and regulatory affairs and licensing mandates. He has significant and diverse experience as a director of public and private companies. He also has been recognized with numerous professional achievements, distinctions and awards, including being named as one of "Canada's Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers' by Canadian Lawyer Magazine."

Four laptops around a device with a quantum symbol inside.

How to Invest in Quantum Computing Companies (Updated 2024)

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries.

According to a late 2021 Statista forecast, the quantum computing market's total revenue is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027. To put that into perspective, the industry was worth only US$412 million in 2020.

With that in mind, it's clear the field of quantum computing is nascent and exciting. Here the Investing News Network takes a look at what it is, its potential impact on several industries and how investors can get exposure to quantum computing through stocks, startups and exchange-traded funds.

XReality Group

Additional Funding Secured to Support Order Outlook

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an additional $500,000 debt facility has been secured. The purpose of the additional drawdown is to increase inventory, accelerate the delivery of current projects and meet future orders.

Mockup of a person with a brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

As Neuralink continues to make strides, investors are wondering how to get a piece of the action by investing in the neurotechnology venture.

Because it is privately held, Neuralink stock isn't accessible to the average person — but that doesn't mean its impossible to get exposure to this future-looking medical research company. Read on to learn how to participate in the growth of this exciting business.

E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec.

Highlights include:

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on September 5, 2024 with the issuance of 6,575,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0.25 per share (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $1,643,750. One Insider of Sona subscribed for 400,000 of those common shares for gross proceeds of $100,000. The subscription to the Financing by one insider of the Issuer is a related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Issuer is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the insider's subscription does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Issuer as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. This Financing, together with Sona's financing that closed on September 5, 2024, totals gross proceeds of $3,143,750.

XReality Group
Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

GTI Activities Report, September Quarter 2024

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

×