GamingInvesting News

XPLA to expand its Web3 ecosystem through partnership with leading cross-platform Web3 gaming company

XPLA a leading global blockchain mainnet built by Com2uS Group today announced a partnership with Xterio a cross-platform Web3 game business focused on multiplayer games and player ownership. Through the partnership with XPLA, Xterio will utilize the XPLA blockchain on multiple gaming titles and digital assets throughout the term of the partnership.

XPLA bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 in the gaming landscape. It builds essential services such as wallets and explorers and provides design and technical support for developers.

By entering into this partnership, Xterio becomes one of the first Web3 organizations to collaborate with XPLA. In addition to exclusive gaming titles, Xterio will also contribute to the XPLA media content pool, which will play an integral role in establishing the blockchain as a center for art, music and dapps.

"Our partnership with Xterio continues the development of XPLA and will bring a new element of entertainment for our users to enjoy," said Kyu Lee , president of Com2uS USA Inc. "In the true spirit of Web3, our vision for XPLA is to share the ownership and validation control with our partners, helping to drive innovative ideas while providing key infrastructure support for leading global companies."

Through this partnership, Xterio will also assist in the development of the XPLA mainnet. Xterio is the exclusive partner of FunPlus for Web3, and FunPlus develops some of the most popular mobile games in the industry, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory. With its global reach and recognition, Xterio will play a sizable role in providing more benefits to players. Xterio also recently raised $40 million in a funding round led by FunPlus, Makers Fund, FTX Ventures and XPLA to further bolster  its capabilities in game and platform development.

"This is the first step in our goal to create a true Web3 platform centered on gaming, and with Xterio, we move that much closer to realizing the true possibilities of blockchain gaming," added Lee. "We're constantly looking to provide great content in the digital asset gaming space and by partnering with proven  Web2 makers, Xterio, combined with our expertise in Web2 and Web3, we can pave the way for blockchain gaming moving forward."

Com2uS Group will be launching a myriad of games on the XPLA mainnet in the coming months including, Summoners War: Chronicles, Dear, Ella and more to come. These games will be migrating from the existing C2X (original) platform in line with the Com2uS strategy of establishing XPLA as its own industry-leading blockchain.

"Web3 is revolutionizing the way that games are played and enjoyed, " said Xterio Co-Founder Jeremy Horn . "As we continue on our journey to enrich the gaming experience for users, we seek to partner with the best in the blockchain world which means solidifying our partnership with XPLA. Ownership is a cornerstone of the future of gameplay, and naturally we research the best ways to elevate the experience for players. XPLA mirrors our path in providing a new era of multiplayer experiences built on Web3 technology."

XPLA will be the leading blockchain for gamers built by true game developers and is continuing to work with developers and studios to offer a richer gaming ecosystem for users.

About Xterio

Xterio Foundation in Switzerland is represented by a team of technology and entertainment leaders with deep free-to-play games experience, on a mission to develop, publish and distribute high-quality Web3 games and interactive entertainment. Xterio has raised $40M funding led by FunPlus, Makers Fund,  FTX Ventures, and XPLA with notable participation from HashKey, Foresight Ventures, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Matrix Partners and Animoca Brands.

For additional information on Xterio, visit: https://xter.io/.

About XPLA

XPLA is the next generation of Web3 mainnet, developed with gamers at the core of its design. Based on the idea of "Explore and Play," XPLA is the newest innovation in the Web3 gaming space, using COSMOS SDK for optimization and featuring development support from Delight and ZenaAD. This new infrastructure serves as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 services, and will feature games, art, music and dapps based on community-driven feedback from users. XPLA places heavy emphasis on user experience and accessibility to craft the standard in game centric Web3 services, opening up limitless possibilities for blockchain gaming.

For additional information on XPLA, visit: https://xpla.io

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Shannon Blood
M Group Strategic Communications (XPLA)
+1 917 765 1442
XPLApr@mgroupsc.com

Jen Chong
fortyseven communications for Xterio
xterio@fortyseven.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xpla-announces-partnership-with-xterio-301635180.html

SOURCE XPLA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XRHealth Publishes New Study Demonstrating that Virtual Reality Technology is Viable in Treating Upper Limb Dysfunction in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Research Published in JMIR Serious Games Highlights that XRHealth Software is Safe, Reliable, and Engaging for Patients While Improving Functionality

XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in the metaverse, announces today they published a new study in JMIR Serious Games that demonstrates that virtual reality technology is viable in treating upper limb dysfunction in multiple sclerosis patients. The research highlights that XRHealth software is safe, reliable, and engaging for patients while improving overall upper limb functionality.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Klaytn Launches Gaming Gas Fee Rebate Program, Paving the Way for Wider Web3 Adoption

Open-source Korean blockchain Klaytn is launching a gas fee rebate program to allow gaming companies to offset gas fees from existing blockchain games built on Klaytn.

Klaytn Launches Gaming Gas Fee Rebate Program, Paving the Way for Wider Web3 Adoption.

With the aim of removing barriers to broader web3 adoption, Klaytn's gas fee rebate program will offset both user gas fees shouldered by gaming companies via Klaytn's gas fee delegation feature, as well as gas fees incurred from gaming companies' own Externally Owned Accounts or Contract Accounts.

Currently, Klaytn has a gas fee delegation feature that allows companies or projects to pay for their users' gas fees. This feature addresses a crucial pain point for blockchain games in onboarding new users: one of the biggest user deterrents being the need to acquire cryptocurrency to foot gas fees before being able to play.

Given how gas costs can significantly accumulate with a sizeable user base, Klaytn designed its gas fee rebate program to enable gaming companies to focus on growing their ecosystems. Selected game companies will be eligible for a 100% offset of their gas fees incurred from January 2022 onwards, up to USD100,000 worth of KLAY per month per grantee. Paid in Klaytn's native token KLAY, the grant is derived from the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn.

With this initiative, Klaytn is tackling a long-standing issue preventing the wider adoption of Web3. Financial transactions in Web2 commerce tend to have their own "gas fees". However, such fees are paid by the merchant and effectively embedded in the price, leading many users to think that such transactions are free.

With Klaytn's gas fee delegation feature, and now the gas fee rebate program, Klaytn games can offer nearly the same user experience as traditional games. This makes it easier to onboard gamers new to web3, expanding the potential reach of the blockchain gaming ecosystem. A report by crypto.com highlights that the GameFi market remains comparatively small — with just over 1 million gamers and $1 billion in transactional volume. By 2025, this number is expected to grow 50-fold, but to do so it needs to expand to the untapped market of Web2 gamers, for whom the concept of gas fees may pose considerable friction.

David Shin , Head of Global Group, Klaytn Foundation, said " With our vision to enable an open metaverse for all, Klaytn aims to build a dynamic gaming ecosystem that allows players to truly own their in-game assets. Through our gas fee rebate program, we hope to provide more players with opportunities to explore the wonders of Web3 gaming."

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019 , it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore , led by the Klaytn Foundation.

These business expansion activities are supported by the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit organization to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn.

Since unveiling its metaverse roadmap in early 2022, the Ethereum-equivalent L1 chain has seen many well-known companies come on board its metaverse—including game developer and publishing powerhouses: Netmarble, and Neowiz. It recently ramped up efforts to lay the foundation for the metaverse and to expand use cases.

Find out more at https://klaytn.foundation/

To apply for Klaytn's gas fee rebate program, apply here .

(PRNewsfoto/Klaytn Foundation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaytn-launches-gaming-gas-fee-rebate-program-paving-the-way-for-wider-web3-adoption-301634554.html

SOURCE Klaytn Foundation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gods Unchained Announces Light's Verdict: Showdown and Battle for the Light Global Esports Tournaments Presented by AQUA.xyz

Almost $70,000 USD of Total Prizes to be Awarded to Event Winners

Today, Gods Unchained the leading web3 competitive card playing game, announced Gods Unchained Light's Verdict: Showdown - an esports influencer event that will bring together top players who will battle it out for bragging rights and the championship crown, as well as Battle for the Light - the highly anticipated, first series of global esports tournaments for Gods Unchained players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin joins BAYZ board?

As Strategic Advisor, Lin will offer support in business decisions to expand the company's web3 operation in the Americas

BAYZ a leading web3 game publisher responsible for bringing the future of gaming to the Americas, announces Kevin Lin as the company's Strategic Advisor. The executive is co-founder of Twitch, the largest game streaming platform in the world, and will participate in a series of BAYZ projects, supporting strategic decisions on expansion to North America and business model, as well as the development of new strategies on the web3 ecosystem. The arrival of Lin happens when BAYZ celebrates the first year of operation.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ASUS Launches Z790 Series Motherboards for 13th Gen Intel® Core Processors

Reign supreme with the latest and finest Intel motherboards that feature support for enhanced memory profiles, overclocking, cooling, and easy installation

KEY POINTS
  • Exclusive new overclocking technology: ASUS Enhanced Memory Profile II enables up to 37.5% higher speeds than baseline DDR5-4800 specs 1
  • Select Z790 motherboards feature ASUS AI Overclocking that boosts CPU clocks for both lightly threaded and all-core workloads with just one click
  • Exclusive new cooling feature: AI Cooling II automatically monitors CPU temperatures and dynamically adjusts fans to optimal speeds
  • ASUS Q-Design takes the pain points out of installing, troubleshooting and upgrading graphics cards, M.2 drives and memory modules

ASUS today announced a comprehensive lineup of Intel® Z790 motherboards across the ROG Maximus, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime product families―all built to support the latest 13th Gen Intel Core™ processors. Thanks to exclusive technologies like AEMP II, AI Overclocking and AI Cooling II, plus user-friendly features such as Q-Design, ASUS Z790 motherboards are ideal solutions for users aiming to build a next-gen machine or upgrade their existing system.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tony Toohey, Director of Gaming Dynamics, "We now have over 2,500 games across 29 locations in the clubs and pubs market in Australia utilizing the Quick Custom Intelligence Platform."

Gaming Dynamics ( Australia ) and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the slot floor optimization platform is now providing tooling for more than 2,500 games in clubs and pubs across New South Wales .

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"QCI gives us the data we need in a timely manner and in a very user-friendly format. We see this data as critical in managing our business with line-of-sight on gaming floor performance. Because of the QCI tool, we have broadened our offering in the distributed gaming market in Australia to over 29 clubs and pubs," said Tony Toohey , Director of Gaming Dynamics.

CTO of QCI, Mr. Andrew Cardno , stated "We are thrilled with the growth we have experienced by partnering with Gaming Dynamics in bringing together a multi-tenant cloud offering for the clubs and pubs market in New South Wales . Furthermore, the range of the size of properties utilizing our platform proves the business need for strong operational tooling in business of all sizes."

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics

Gaming Dynamics provides unique gaming data analytics and insights to a cross section of the Australian and New Zealand gaming market. Gaming Dynamics seeks to acquire, licence or partner with leading edge technology providers that create sustainable strategic advantage to gaming operators.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno . Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Phoenix . Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-toohey-director-of-gaming-dynamics-we-now-have-over-2-500-games-across-29-locations-in-the-clubs-and-pubs-market-in-australia-utilizing-the-quick-custom-intelligence-platform-301634532.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×