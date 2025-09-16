Xerox Returns to Cut-Sheet Inkjet with New Xerox® IJP900 Press

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today introduced the Xerox ® IJP900 Inkjet Press, marking its return to the rapidly expanding mid-volume inkjet market with a powerful and cost-effective color press. The IJP900 is designed to meet the evolving demands of print service providers looking to expand into profitable new applications such as transactional printing and direct mail, as well as in-plant operators aiming to reduce costs and boost operational efficiency.
The IJP900 integrates seamlessly into the Xerox end-to-end production print ecosystem. It combines Xerox ® FreeFlow ® workflow automation, XMPie ® personalized communications, and AI-assisted workflows solutions with production analytics to accelerate job preparation, automate repetitive tasks, and deliver real-time operational insight — reducing costs and increasing output.
"The mid-volume inkjet market is expanding quickly, creating a clear opportunity for Xerox to re-enter with strength," said Terry Antinora, senior vice president and head of product and engineering at Xerox. "Clients are looking for smarter, more accessible solutions, and the IJP900 delivers by combining robust inkjet technology with our proven strengths in workflow, automation, and service."
Compact and easy to deploy, key highlights include:
- Performance – Xerox EX IJP900 Print Server powered by Fiery ® exclusively designed to deliver consistent color accuracy and streamline workflows.
- High-Speed Output – Up to 150 ppm (A4) / 146 ppm (Letter), with an average monthly volume of 250,000–1,000,000 impressions.
- Business Quality Color – 600 x 600 dpi (up to 600 x 1200 dpi) with stable color and precise registration using water-based pigment inks.
- Operational Efficiency – Automated printhead cleaning, built-in dust removal, and duplex capability up to 360 gsm without special infrastructure requirements.
- Media Flexibility – Handles substrates from 52–360 gsm including plain, uncoated, super smooth, inkjet treated (matte, silk, and plain) media, oversized sheets up to 48" single-sheet feed, and multiple finishing configurations including booklet-making and hole-punching.
The Xerox IJP900 will make its public debut at PRINTING United, October 22–24, 2025 in Orlando, Florida (booth 4521), where attendees can see live demonstrations and explore its integration within the complete Xerox Production Ecosystem.
Availability:
The IJP900 is available now in North America with availability in other regions to be announced at a later date.
For more information, visit Xerox.com .
