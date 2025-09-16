Xerox Returns to Cut-Sheet Inkjet with New Xerox® IJP900 Press

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today introduced the Xerox ® IJP900 Inkjet Press, marking its return to the rapidly expanding mid-volume inkjet market with a powerful and cost-effective color press. The IJP900 is designed to meet the evolving demands of print service providers looking to expand into profitable new applications such as transactional printing and direct mail, as well as in-plant operators aiming to reduce costs and boost operational efficiency.

The IJP900 integrates seamlessly into the Xerox end-to-end production print ecosystem. It combines Xerox ® FreeFlow ® workflow automation, XMPie ® personalized communications, and AI-assisted workflows solutions with production analytics to accelerate job preparation, automate repetitive tasks, and deliver real-time operational insight — reducing costs and increasing output.

"The mid-volume inkjet market is expanding quickly, creating a clear opportunity for Xerox to re-enter with strength," said Terry Antinora, senior vice president and head of product and engineering at Xerox. "Clients are looking for smarter, more accessible solutions, and the IJP900 delivers by combining robust inkjet technology with our proven strengths in workflow, automation, and service."

Compact and easy to deploy, key highlights include:

  • Performance – Xerox EX IJP900 Print Server powered by Fiery ® exclusively designed to deliver consistent color accuracy and streamline workflows.
  • High-Speed Output – Up to 150 ppm (A4) / 146 ppm (Letter), with an average monthly volume of 250,000–1,000,000 impressions.
  • Business Quality Color – 600 x 600 dpi (up to 600 x 1200 dpi) with stable color and precise registration using water-based pigment inks.
  • Operational Efficiency – Automated printhead cleaning, built-in dust removal, and duplex capability up to 360 gsm without special infrastructure requirements.
  • Media Flexibility – Handles substrates from 52–360 gsm including plain, uncoated, super smooth, inkjet treated (matte, silk, and plain) media, oversized sheets up to 48" single-sheet feed, and multiple finishing configurations including booklet-making and hole-punching.

The Xerox IJP900 will make its public debut at PRINTING United, October 22–24, 2025 in Orlando, Florida (booth 4521), where attendees can see live demonstrations and explore its integration within the complete Xerox Production Ecosystem.

Availability:
The IJP900 is available now in North America with availability in other regions to be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit Xerox.com .

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

Xerox has been redefining the workplace experience for over a century. As a services-led, software-enabled company, we power today's hybrid workplace through advanced print, digital, and AI-driven technologies. In 2025 Xerox acquired Lexmark - expanding our global footprint, strengthening service capabilities, and equipping us to deliver an even broader portfolio of workplace technologies to our clients. Today, we continue our legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric, digitally driven solutions that meet the needs of a global, distributed workforce. Whether in offices, classrooms, or hospitals, we help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox or https://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp .

© 2025 Xerox Corporation. All rights reserved. Xerox ® , and FreeFlow ® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries. XMPie® is a trademark of XMPie Inc. Fiery® is a trademark of Fiery Inc.

Media :
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Xerox is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development, and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S. and 40% from international markets. The company is an OEM of multifunction printers, or MFPs (printers that can print, copy, and scan), focusing on large enterprise markets. Apart from equipment, the company provides post-sales services like managed print services--a service that helps to bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. Xerox is attempting to enter new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics.

×