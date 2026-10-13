VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 13, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB) (OTCQB: VRBFF) (FSE: NWN) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific paper entitled "Mechanical Activation of Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite: Characterization and Microstructural Behavior" in the international journal Minerals, published by MDPI on September 12, 2026. The study was conducted through VanadiumCorp's ongoing collaboration with researchers at the Université de Sherbrooke and examined vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") material sourced from the Company's wholly owned Lac Doré Project near Chibougamau, Québec.
The paper was authored by Hajar Atmani, Gervais Soucy, Jocelyn Veilleux and investigates the effects of mechanical activation, an intensive milling process, on the mineralogical and microstructural characteristics of Lac Doré VTM material.
Research Highlights
The study evaluated how variations in milling time, milling frequency, and ball-to-powder ratio influence the characteristics of Lac Doré titanomagnetite concentrate. Laboratory analysis included X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), laser particle-size analysis, and Brunauer-Emmett-Teller (BET) surface area measurements.
Key findings reported by Université de Sherbrooke include:
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Mechanical activation produced measurable changes in the mineralogical and microstructural properties of Lac Doré VTM.
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Increased milling intensity resulted in significant changes in diffraction peak intensity and peak broadening, indicating modifications to mineral structure and increased microstrain.
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SEM analysis demonstrated notable changes in particle morphology following mechanical activation.
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BET analysis showed increases in specific surface area under higher milling frequencies.
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The results provide information for further laboratory investigation into the effects of mechanical activation on mineral structure and its potential influence on subsequent metallurgical testing.
Kristien Davenport, CEO. of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc., stated:
"The publication of this research in a respected peer-reviewed journal represents an important milestone in our ongoing three-year technical collaboration with Université de Sherbrooke. The work contributes valuable scientific understanding of the unique properties of Lac Doré vanadiferous titanomagnetite and supports our strategy of advancing the project through disciplined research and development. The findings contribute to the Company's understanding of the mineralogical and metallurgical characteristics of Lac Doré mineralization and may assist in guiding future research programs. The research does not establish economic viability, recovery rates, or commercial production potential."
Advancing Technical Understanding at Lac Doré
The Company's research collaboration with Université de Sherbrooke was established to improve the technical understanding of Lac Doré mineralization and to evaluate potential processing concepts applicable to vanadium-bearing titanomagnetite deposits. The newly published paper contributes to a growing body of research related to mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, and critical mineral development in Canada.
VanadiumCorp cautions that the study constitutes laboratory-scale scientific research and does not represent a feasibility study, preliminary economic assessment, mineral reserve estimate, pre-feasibility study, or economic analysis. Additional metallurgical, engineering, environmental, and economic studies will be required to evaluate any potential commercial applications.
The full scientific publication is available through the journal Minerals under:
MDPI - Publisher of Open Access Journals,
The scientific and technical information relating to the Company's mineral projects contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., P.Eng., M.Sc.A., a director of VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Mr. Gauthier has reviewed the scientific publication referenced in this news release and the related technical disclosure for consistency with the information presented in the publication and the applicable requirements of NI 43-101.
The research described herein represents laboratory-scale scientific investigation. The results should not be interpreted as demonstrating commercial recoverability or economic viability and do not constitute a mineral resource estimate, preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, feasibility study, or mineral reserve estimate.
About Université de Sherbrooke (UdS)
Université de Sherbrooke is a highly regarded research-intensive university known for the impact of its work, the strength of its partnerships, and its deep connections with industry and communities. It stands out for the sustained growth of its research enterprise, its leadership in technology transfer and open innovation, and a strong entrepreneurial culture that drives real-world results. A national leader in quantum science and microelectronics, UdS also ranks #1 worldwide in the STARS sustainability program, underscoring its commitment to embedding sustainability across all dimensions of teaching, research, and operations. Learn more at USherbrooke.ca
About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production.
About Minerals
Minerals is an international peer-reviewed, open-access scientific journal published by MDPI. The journal publishes original research, reviews, and technical studies covering mineral processing, economic geology, mining, metallurgy, mineral characterization, resource development, and related fields. Manuscripts submitted to Minerals are evaluated through an independent peer-review process conducted by qualified subject-matter experts. The article entitled*"Mechanical Activation of Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite: Characterization and Microstructural Behavior"* was published in Volume 16, Issue 9 on September 12, 2026.
MDPI - Publisher of Open Access Journals
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Kristien Davenport
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Tel: 778-719-4366
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding continuing research activities, metallurgical investigations, future exploration and development plans, potential processing technologies, and the potential of the Company's Lac Doré Project. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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