Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live webcast with presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30th, to discuss the company's 2026 second-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.
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WHEN:
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8 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 30th, 2026
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WHAT:
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Review of Xerox's 2026 second-quarter results
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WHO:
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Louie Pastor, chief executive officer, Xerox
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Chuck Butler, chief financial officer, Xerox
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WEBCAST:
About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)
Xerox is a global technology company with more than 120 years of innovation leadership. We design, manufacture, deliver, and support print, IT, and digital services for nearly 200,000 clients worldwide. Our integrated, AI-powered portfolio includes managed and production print, document management, workflow automation, cybersecurity, cloud managed services, IT infrastructure, and collaboration technology. Serving clients from growing SMBs to 90 percent of the Fortune 500, Xerox supports leading healthcare, government, financial services, education, legal, retail, and commercial organizations. Through direct sales and a global network of channel partners, we deliver the technology, expertise, and support organizations need to operate efficiently, securely, and at scale.
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©2026 Xerox Corporation. All rights reserved. Xerox® and the Xerox logo are trademarks of XRX Brandco LLC in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716872741/en/
Media Contact
Justin Capella, Xerox, Justin.Capella@xerox.com
Investor Contact
Greg Stein, Xerox, Greg.Stein@xerox.com