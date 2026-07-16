Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live webcast with presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30th, to discuss the company's 2026 second-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN:

8 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 30th, 2026

WHAT:

Review of Xerox's 2026 second-quarter results

WHO:

Louie Pastor, chief executive officer, Xerox

Chuck Butler, chief financial officer, Xerox

WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hthz5mzy

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

Xerox is a global technology company with more than 120 years of innovation leadership. We design, manufacture, deliver, and support print, IT, and digital services for nearly 200,000 clients worldwide. Our integrated, AI-powered portfolio includes managed and production print, document management, workflow automation, cybersecurity, cloud managed services, IT infrastructure, and collaboration technology. Serving clients from growing SMBs to 90 percent of the Fortune 500, Xerox supports leading healthcare, government, financial services, education, legal, retail, and commercial organizations. Through direct sales and a global network of channel partners, we deliver the technology, expertise, and support organizations need to operate efficiently, securely, and at scale.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.xerox.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit www.linkedin.com/company/xerox or www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp .

©2026 Xerox Corporation. All rights reserved. Xerox® and the Xerox logo are trademarks of XRX Brandco LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact
Justin Capella, Xerox, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investor Contact
Greg Stein, Xerox, Greg.Stein@xerox.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX nasdaq:xrx
XRX
The Conversation (0)
Xerox Holdings Corporation

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024. The board also declared a... Keep Reading...
Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced the election of six new members to the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The new members bring deep technology, product, and operations expertise to further Xerox's Reinvention objective of becoming a... Keep Reading...
Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will participate in today's J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference WHEN: 2:25 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 WHAT: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

Related News

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

energy investing

Skyharbour Signs Letter of Intent with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

energy investing

Purecore Signs Letter of Intent with Skyharbour to Option the Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties