Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2026 First-Quarter Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2026 First-Quarter Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live webcast with presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 30th, to discuss the company's 2026 first-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN:

8 a.m. ET, Thursday, April 30th, 2026

WHAT:

Review of Xerox's 2025 first-quarter results

WHO:

Louie Pastor, chief executive officer, Xerox

Chuck Butler, chief financial officer, Xerox

WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2of89kat

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

Xerox has been redefining the workplace experience for over a century. As a services-led, software-enabled company, we power today's hybrid workplace through advanced print, digital, and AI-driven technologies. In 2025 Xerox acquired Lexmark - expanding our global footprint, strengthening service capabilities, and equipping us to deliver an even broader portfolio of workplace technologies to our clients. Today, we continue our legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric, digitally driven solutions that meet the needs of a global, distributed workforce. Whether in offices, classrooms, or hospitals, we help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com .
For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox or http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp .
Xerox ® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Media:
Justin Capella, Xerox, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investors:
Greg Stein, Xerox, Greg.Stein@xerox.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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