Xero Delivers Claude Integration to Advance AI-Powered Financial Intelligence

Partnership allows millions of small businesses and their advisors worldwide to leverage Xero wherever they work
Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today announced its live integration with Anthropic, the company behind Claude. Building on a multi-year partnership announced in late March, the speed to market of the integration marks a significant milestone for Xero customers. The partnership brings Claude directly into Xero and Xero's financial data and tools into Claude.ai, changing how small businesses around the world can access and act on real-time financial intelligence.
Built on 20 years of innovation and trusted by over 4.5 million subscribers in more than 180 countries, Xero is redefining the future of small business finance. Tailored for the experience of conversing with Claude, this integration leverages the same foundational capabilities that Xero's superagent JAX uses to run financial analysis. Xero's intentional approach to design agentic reasoning foundations to be reusable from day one accelerated the delivery of this new experience to customers. For the first time, Xero customers can leverage Xero and work with their financial data directly inside a leading AI platform.
"AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of our customers' workspace, and to be effective, that workspace requires Xero's trusted financial intelligence as its foundation," said Diya Jolly, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Xero. "Delivering this financial context within Claude bridges the gap between the everyday AI tools customers use and Xero's rich financial data. When customers engage in wide-ranging conversations with Claude about their business strategy or day-to-day operations, they can now use Claude to instantly pull up their cash position, check overdue invoices, or see how profit is tracking, all without breaking their flow of work. That's what it means to have Xero wherever you work and it's part of our commitment to ensuring customers can leverage Xero at every point in their decision-making process."
Today, users with an active Xero subscription can bring their financial data directly into their Claude conversations to solve immediate business challenges and provide financial clarity without switching tools. The insights generated in Claude link back to Xero for customers to take action, such as reviewing the full report, contact record or invoice detail. By providing live data from Xero rather than a static export, users can uncover strategic financial insights and reporting in areas like:
- Revenue and profit : Uncover total earnings, if profit is up or down and how performance compares over time
- Contacts and receivables : Discover outstanding payments, overdue invoices, and which customers contribute the most revenue
- Financial position and cash position : Get a snapshot of business health by viewing assets, liabilities, and cash flow position
In line with Xero's responsible data use commitments , data responsibility is foundational to the partnership. Financial data shared between the platforms is used solely for the user's specific session — proprietary business data is never used to train Claude's AI models.
This live integration further extends the power of Xero OS by delivering customers a trusted financial system for the agentic era and is underpinned by Xero's commitment to providing AI experiences grounded in Accountable Intelligence . To learn more about how to leverage Xero within Claude, visit: xero.com/campaign/claude-connector .
About Xero
Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com .
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Xero Communications | Frances Cohen | frances.cohen@xero.com