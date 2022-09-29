GamingInvesting News

LEADING GOLF SIMULATOR FRANCHISE MODEL EXCEEDS PROJECTED GROWTH IN 2022

X-Golf America, an entertainment golf simulator concept, has swelled to more than 100 locations, marking the milestone of surpassing growth projections for the calendar year. With more than 60 open locations and more than 40 in development, X-Golf America has expanded its presence to 32 states in the US and fostered 22 multi-unit ownership groups.

(PRNewsfoto/X-Golf America)

"We have gone beyond what would be considered an emerging franchise concept to an established one as the leading brand in the indoor golf marketplace," said President and CEO of X-Golf America Ryan D'Arcy. "Strategic growth, with over 50 percent of our footprint coming from multi-unit ownership, is a testament to the power of the system. We are committed to continue expanding our reach in new and existing markets, while focusing on innovations to continue our progression as an organization."

The new locations will feature X-Golf America's proprietary technology with state-of-the-art simulators and software, as well as a full bars and restaurants. Offering tee times, private lessons, tournaments and events, X-Golf has the ability to cater to all skill levels.

In addition to new venue signings, notable X-Golf accomplishments in 2022 range across digital innovations and strategic development plans, including the launch of a connected environment with national tournaments allowing players to compete across state lines and time zones. Players can compete to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, including exotic trips, golf equipment and rounds of golf with social media superstar, Paige Spiranac . New skill-based challenges will also be released this winter to enhance offerings and further player engagement .

The state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer visitors the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, the company has successfully opened and maintained more than 60 franchisees across the country and more than 40 signed agreements for future locations.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 60+ locations and plans to double in size again in 2023. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-golf-america-surpasses-100-locations-301637211.html

SOURCE X-Golf America

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star Atlas Launches Unreal Engine 5-powered Pre-Alpha Showroom on the Epic Games Store

Open-sourcing of its UE5 SDK for Solana, ATLAS Locking, and a Star Atlas Graphic Novel among the latest updates unveiled by the Star Atlas team

Star Atlas, a next-gen gaming experience with triple-A game design and visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5 built on the Solana blockchain today hosted their second community-focused 426LIVE event announcing a series of updates, including the highly-anticipated launch of the first playable experience in Star Atlas, available on the Epic Games Store.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OXYGEN ESPORTS & GEL BLASTER ANNOUNCE ROCKET LEAGUE PARTNERSHIP

GEL BLASTER TO APPEAR IN-GAME ON OXYGEN ESPORTS BRANDED CAR WRAP FOR 2022-2023 RLCS SEASON

- Buckle up & start your engines! Oxygen Esports (OXG) and Gel Blaster are partnering to bring Rocket League enthusiasts an opportunity to showcase their fandom with a branded in-game car wrap for the 2022-23 season.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CGMagazine Closes Out Summer With The Summer of Gaming Print & Digital Issue

CGMagazine Publishing Inc. With the return of live, in-person events, CGMagazine has had a busy few months, experiencing everything that Summer 2022 had to offer. This month, CGMagazine released The Summer of Gaming print issue, a massive depot of all things gaming, from events and reviews to the most exciting developments to come.

The Summer of Gaming Issue (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

Summer Game Fest and Gamescom 2022 took the helm at the forefront of all gaming events, introducing many of the most anticipated games spanning a multitude of genres. The CGM team sat down and spoke with those spearheading several of these titles, including Nightingale , Gotham Knights , and Homeworld 3 .

For those who were unable to attend these events, the CGM team was present to make sure its readers did not miss out on anything important. Gamescom 2022 returned after two years of being restricted to a digital format, seeing more reserved numbers in attendance but being no less impressive. Meanwhile, for its very first year of inception, Summer Game Fest quickly became a staple of what gaming events could look like in the future .

" Summer Game Fest and other separate events like the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, PlayStation State of Play and Day of the Devs made all the gaming announcements throughout the summer more manageable," Executive Editor Dayna Eileen recalled after attending Summer Game Fest : Play Days. "Being broken up into different days or weeks gives fans—and journalists—the chance to digest what they've seen rather than have it all thrown at them at once."

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada , originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada , CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group. CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c0487.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Opera GX teams up with TikTok for the #GamingForAll challenge feat. BlindWarriorSven, challenging gamers to defy their limitations

In a new international campaign, Opera GX, together with TikTok, are challenging gamers to try to play their favorite games without the use of their sight, to then upload their clips to TikTok and challenge others to do the same. The goal of the campaign is to raise greater awareness around beating personal limitations while highlighting accessibility in gaming.

Opera GX and TikTok are teaming up. They announced today the international #GamingForAll Challenge on TikTok to benefit AbleGamers, a non-profit organization dedicated to using gaming to foster inclusive communities and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opera GX, the browser for gamers, is on a mission to enable all users to pursue their passion for gaming, no matter what their goals or abilities. That's why it's partnering with visually-impaired Street Fighter champion BlindWarriorSven to inspire every gamer to challenge themselves to overcome their personal obstacles no matter what they are.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous released to Nintendo Switch on 29th Sept., supported by Ubitus

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, supports Owlcat Games and META Publishing to release Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on the Nintendo Switch™ platform. This cloud version will be released simultaneously with other console platforms on 29 th September. Players in Japan North America Korea, and selected Europe countries can find this astonishing title on the Nintendo eShop.

Massive storyline, more game time!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

My Little Pony Makes its Mark on the Metaverse

Roblox players discover Maretime Bay with customizable pony avatars

- My Little Pony trots into Roblox with new game, " Visit Maretime Bay ," in celebration of new episodes of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark now on Netflix. The experience recreates the iconic series setting of Maretime Bay, a seaside town destination where everyone is welcome, and self-expression runs free. In a first of its kind twist, upon entering the game, players' Roblox avatars will undergo a magical transformation into a customizable pony avatar—a feature unique to the "Visit Maretime Bay'' experience that enables fans to go beyond the screen and fully immerse themselves in this world of friendship, fun and adventure.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

