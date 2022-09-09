GamingInvesting News

Legend of RPS has launched its first Play-to-Earn game

Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, which takes inspiration from the hand game Rock, Paper, Scissors, is an online game that has been popularized and adapted into a "Play to Earn" one based on blockchain technology. Players must be accurate 100% and able to take the super high pressure of time to tame this tough but addictive game. On August 10th the official version of Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors was launched after the testing time.

Relive your childhood memories with the new Legend RPS version

Rock Paper Scissors is considered the oldest hand game in the world. With the advancement of technology, this traditional game has evolved into a mobile one. The original game is extremely simple, consisting only of a fight between three warriors, with rock beats scissors, scissors beats paper, paper beats rock, and so on.

Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors was created as an NFT game that not only entertains but also provides economic value to the players. This version is a simple and short game with many features that avoid boring moments and keep the game exciting throughout.

Everyone has played this game at some point in their lives, and it is frequently used as a fair way to choose between two or more people. As a result, this game evolved into a very accessible Play-to-Earn one.

Players can enjoy a variety of game modes with numerous exciting battles

The key highlights of Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors are the multi-game modes and diversity reward system. This game provides single, 1 vs 1, and tournament modes which allow players to experience many strategies. To win the battle, players have to fight back against others by choosing one of the legends: Rock, Paper, or Scissors.

Furthermore, there are different ways for players to claim more LRPS tokens. Various simple activities such as: logging in daily, participating in events, or finishing the game missions will also be profitable for players.

Upcoming: Multiple NFT Airdrops and Bounty Events

To advance the experiences of players, Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors has organized various events with numerous rewards.

  • Minigame Catch The Token: When ranking in the top 20 of the minigame, players can earn up to 250 LRPS Tokens.
  • Airdrop Events: Free Coins for everyone by following LRPS social channels. Airdrop rewards are up to 10,000 LRPS Tokens.
  • Bounty Event: Free coins for User-Generated Content creators. The Reward Pool is worth 100,000 LRPS Tokens.

These events will take place until September along with the launching of Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors' official version. These projects aim to reach a mass audience of enthusiasts, investors, and supporters who form together as a whole community.

Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors is expected to become the leader in the NFT game market. It is a user-friendly game with a self-sustaining ecosystem that is made for everyone. This game promises to provide nostalgic and enriching experiences to players. More information will be updated soon. Follow Legend of Rock, Paper, and Scissors on social media platforms to stay up to date.

Download APK now: https://rpsgame.world

Follow us!

Website | Telegram | Discord | Medium | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Linkedin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-most-popular-childhood-of-all-time---rock-paper-scissors-is-now-on-trending-in-nft-games-301621024.html

SOURCE Legend of RPS

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ChainGuardians Bring Phygital Fashion to Life at New York Fashion Week

Blockchain Gaming Giant Looking to Bring Web3 Innovation to Fashion

Many brands at this year's New York Fashion Week will be dipping their well-heeled toes in the futuristic waters of the Metaverse. But few, if any, will offer the full "Phygital Fashion" experience of ChainGuardians. The blockchain gaming giant will be presenting a virtual and real trip down the catwalk and into the metaverse as they unveil their Meta Street Wear collection, inspired by the ChainGuardians Superheroes, at the NYFW Web3 Nolcha Shows.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Paley Center for Media Announces Family Program Lineup for PaleyWKND

Marvel Fans Assemble! PaleyWKND Will Host Character Appearances Featuring
Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man

Hasbro Will Present Screenings of Peppa Pig with Peppa Pig Appearance My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 29 and the trailer of Transformers: EarthSpark

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Relish Interactive Is Now Relish Studios

Big growth and new senior hire for leading Canadian content producer

Award-winning digital studio Relish Interactive has reorganized its divisions and today announces a new name — Relish Studios.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Chief Executive Officer of XSET, Greg Selkoe Announces Key Organizational Leadership Changes

Coming off the heels of Erin Ashley Simon's Appointment to Chief Culture Officer of XSET, Steve Birkhold is elevated to COO of XSET

In August of 2022 XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, recently appointed and named its co-owner Erin Ashley Simon as Chief Culture Officer of XSET. Today, XSET has also announced that their Chief Merchandising Officer, Steve Birkhold will now be the Chief Operating Officer of the popular gaming organization.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

10 College Students from Across the Country Selected as the Third Class of Gen.G Foundation Scholarship Recipients

Heron Preston, Burberry, PUMA, University of Kentucky , and Eastern Michigan University partner with Gen.G to support education for the next generation of gaming leaders

Global esports organization Gen.G announced the recipients for its 2022 Gen.G Foundation scholarship. Ten exceptional college students from around the country were chosen to receive the scholarship which focuses on supporting women, people of color, and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation. Each will receive $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year, and will have access to exclusive career and mentorship programming as members of the new scholarship class.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lithosphere's Finesse Genesis Samurai NFT Collection Drops on Oct. 1, 2022

KaJ Labs announced that its eagerly awaited Jot Art Finesse Genesis NFT collection will officially launch on Oct. 1, 2022 at 00:00 UTC for private sales. Public sales begin on the same day at 01:00 UTC . The collection provides gamers with a number of unique opportunities.

The NFTs are for Jot Art's Finesse game series encompassing "Shadow Warriors" and "The Kingdom," the first two chapters. The play-to-earn multi-player game combines mixed RPG elements with a fascinating storyline with elements of warrior fighting, ninja, samurai, knights and vampires in an extensive range of adventures. The game can be customized to the gamer's preferred style, which will influence the game in multiple ways.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×