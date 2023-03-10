Platinex Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Resource News Investing News

World Copper Sells Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Sells Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports, further to its news release on January 25, 2023, that the sale to Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties Ltd. (each, an "ELEC Share") for a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share (the "Transaction") has now closed. On closing, the Company received the aggregate amount of CAD $500,000 cash.

As Wealth holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (and is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in TSXV policies)), the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as at the time the Share Purchase Agreement was entered into, neither the fair market value of the ELEC Shares, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be provided by Wealth for same, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its two primary copper porphyry projects, Escalones and Cristal, both located in Chile. World Copper has laid claim to four copper porphyry targets, one with estimated resources, significant soluble copper mineralization, and exciting potential to expand the resource base.

The World Copper team has a unique skill in navigating the mining sector within Chile, with some members having worked in the country for more than 40 years and with discovery success.

Detailed information is available at the Company's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Nolan Peterson"
Nolan Peterson
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Nolan Peterson or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3287
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158114

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World CopperTSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
The Conversation (0)
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Arranges $1.25 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $1.25 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 6,944,444 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

Insiders may participate and finders' fees may be payable to qualified arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Extends Cardero Loans

World Copper Extends Cardero Loans

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper", "Cardero" or the "Company"), reports that pursuant to their news release dated December 29, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted the consolidation and extension of the due dates on advances from E.L. II Properties Trust, a company owned by Robert C. Kopple, a director of the Company (the "Lender"). Four loans in the aggregate amount of USD 1,065,265 equivalent Canadian amount converted at CAD 1.3565, CAD 1,445,031.97 (the "Loans") have been extended to February 22, 2024 (the New "Maturity Dates"). The Company has issued in aggregate 10,321,657 non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants (each, a "Bonus Warrant") to the Lender. Each Bonus Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD 0.14 per share expiring on February 22, 2024. The Bonus Warrants were calculated based on the original loan amount of USD 1,065,265 converted to CAD 1,445,031.97 based on the exchange rate on December 29, 2022. All securities issued pursuant to the Loans will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in Canada from the date of issuance. Further, a clause has been added to the warrant certificate that restricts the exercise of warrants such that the holders' ownership would not be above 19.99%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Updates & Expands Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Updates & Expands Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Project"). The updated mineral resource estimate includes 75.7 million short tons grading 0.30% total-copper (Indicated Resources) containing 450.5 million pounds of copper and 122.0 million short tons grading 0.24% total-copper (Inferred Resources) containing 575.4 million pounds of copper (the "Updated Resource Estimate"), which is a significant expansion of the Historical Resource Estimate (as defined below).

CEO Nolan Peterson states: "The Updated Resource Estimate for Zonia is a critical first milestone since World Copper's acquisition of the project, representing our best understanding of the resource as it is, and an expansion over past resources. As we advance the project on the engineering front, we will simultaneously aim to expand the resource even further by targeting the high potential Zonia Norte target northeast of the main resource deposit. Zonia is a key component of our development portfolio, and we look forward to continued positive developments at the site."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") whereby the Company will sell to Wealth 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties Ltd. (each, an "ELEC Share") for a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share for the aggregate amount of $500,000 cash (the "Transaction"), subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As Wealth holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (and is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in TSXV policies)), the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as at the time the Share Purchase Agreement was entered into neither the fair market value of the ELEC Shares, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be provided by Wealth for same, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company also notes that the ELEC Shares to be sold to Wealth will be under a contractual restriction on resale until March 2, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper", "Cardero" or the "Company"), reports that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, the Company will extend the due dates on advances from E.L. II Properties Trust, a company owned by Robert C. Kopple, a director of the Company (the "Lender").

There are three loans in the aggregate amount of USD 1,065,265 equivalent Canadian amount converted at CAD 1.3565, CAD 1,445,031.97 (the "Loans").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Receives Funding from Government of Canada to Scale Up Production of Nickel and Cobalt for EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Receives Funding from Government of Canada to Scale Up Production of Nickel and Cobalt for EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received funding from the Government of Canada to accelerate demonstration of the technical and commercial viability to produce nickel sulphate and cobalt hydroxide for the electric vehicle (" EV ") battery supply chain from the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia . On completion of a competitive application process, FPX has been awarded $725,000 by Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, designed to assist the development of critical minerals supply chains to contribute to Canada's goal of being a net-zero carbon emitter.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning Press Release

Early Warning Press Release

ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 5,663,000 common shares of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) on March 6, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 4.8% to less than 10% of the outstanding Xander common shares and Aberdeen ceasing to be an insider of Xander.

The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of the Company's C$44.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement on March 2, 2023 (collectively, the " Offering "), the syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the " Underwriters "), have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 950,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.77 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.7 million (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces, further to its news release of March 6, 2023 (the "March 6th News Release"), that the Company's option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp: ("NNX") is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Option Agreement.

The completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all other necessary approvals including shareholder approval by NNX shareholders for the Fourth and Fifth Options (as such terms as defined in the March 6th News Release). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, NNX is required to receive lock-up and support agreements from shareholders holding not less than 60% of NNX's common shares. Additional information on the transaction will be provided in a subsequent news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has announced that it has added high-grade graphite to its energy transition metals discovery portfolio at Nagvaak. The Company conducted a preliminary characterization of the high-grade graphite drill core intersections, which provides encouraging results for high purity, jumbo flake graphite mineralization that was easily isolated with simple water separation. "We are excited to add graphite to our energy transition metals portfolio," stated Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX. Mr. Bahrey added, "Our exploration team is putting the Melville Peninsula on the map as a major new prospective region to discover critical minerals for the global energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") today announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its previously announced (see news release March 1, 2023) non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $809,120.

The Company will now issue 4,216,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $505,920, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, following the expiry of the 4-month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Eclipse To Collaborate With University Of Delaware On Greenland Research

Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Related News

Resource Investing

PDAC 2023: Lithium Intrigues, Gold Remains Safe Bet

Gold Investing

David Erfle: Strong Hands Snapping Up Gold, Price Drivers and Trends to Watch

Copper Investing

Joe Mazumdar: Increasingly Bullish on Copper, Permitting a Big Supply Problem

Rare Earth Investing

Top 10 Countries for Rare Earth Metal Production (Updated 2023)

Copper Investing

A Better Cycle for Copper in the Next 10 Years, Says Vizsla Copper Exec Chair

Lithium Investing

ION Energy’s Mongolian Asset Poised to Serve China’s Lithium Demand, CEO Says

Precious Metals Investing

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

×