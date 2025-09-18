World Copper Provides Plata Latina Transaction Update and Announces Termination of At-The-Market Equity Program

World Copper Provides Plata Latina Transaction Update and Announces Termination of At-The-Market Equity Program

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU,OTC:WCUFF) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the recently announced definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") entered into between Plata Latina Minerals Corporation ("Plata Latina") and World Copper on July 22, 2025 for the sale of the Zonia copper project (the "Zonia Project") to Plata Latina by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") announced on July 23, 2025 (see news release).

Transaction Recap

  • Under the Arrangement, World Copper will sell the Zonia Project to Plata Latina.
  • World Copper shareholders will maintain their current World Copper share position and receive approximately 0.3744 Plata Latina shares for each World Copper share held.1
  • This will give World Copper and World Copper shareholders a combined 31.3% ownership of Plata Latina, which is expected to change its name to "Edge Copper Corporation", upon the closing of the Arrangement.
  • In addition to the Plata Latina shares received by World Copper shareholders, Plata Latina will pay CAD $10.5 million in cash and issue 15 million Plata Latina shares to World Copper, with the transaction being valued at approximately CAD $22 million.2
  • A concurrent financing of CAD $17 million has been secured by Plata Latina to finance the cash consideration payable under the Arrangement and to fund exploration and development of the Zonia Project, including drilling, metallurgical test work, feasibility study work and permitting work, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.
  • Post-Arrangement and after satisfying the amounts owed to creditors of the Company and its subsidiaries, World Copper is expected to be debt free and hold at least CAD $500,000 in cash and 5 million Plata Latina shares.
  • World Copper shareholders can expect to see a dual benefit from the Arrangement as they will thereafter hold positions in both Plata Latina and World Copper upon closing and will benefit from the Plata Latina management team's experience in Arizona and its strong track record of creating value through resource growth.
  • As a result of the Arrangement, Plata Latina expects to become a development-focused copper company poised to advance the 100%-owned Zonia Project in Arizona.

Transaction Update & Next Steps

World Copper is pleased to announce that it has obtained an interim order (the "Interim Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in connection with the Arrangement, which is to be completed by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Interim Order provides for the holding of a special meeting (the "Meeting") of World Copper shareholders to consider and vote on a special resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution"). The Meeting is scheduled to be held at World Copper's offices located at 1570 - 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on October 16, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (Vancouver time) and the record date for determining World Copper shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting was fixed as at the close of business on August 26, 2025. All of World Copper's insiders and certain other World Copper shareholders representing approximately 29% of the issued and outstanding World Copper shares have entered into voting and support agreements to support the Arrangement.

Meeting Materials

In connection with the Meeting, World Copper will be mailing the joint management information circular of Plata Latina and World Copper (the "Circular"), letter of transmittal and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to World Copper shareholders. Shareholders are urged to carefully review all Meeting Materials as they contain important information concerning the Arrangement and the rights and entitlements of the shareholders in relation thereto. The Meeting Materials will also be available under World Copper's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca once they have been sent to shareholders in the coming days.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Circular prepared in connection with the Arrangement, any information released or received with respect to the Arrangement may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Timing to Closing

Subject to obtaining the final order of the Court approving the Arrangement, the required approvals from World Copper's shareholders at the Meeting, the required approvals from Plata Latina shareholders at the special meeting of Plata Latina shareholders, required regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of all other conditions to implementing the Arrangement as set out in the Arrangement Agreement, the Arrangement is anticipated to be completed in October 2025.

Gordon Neal, World Copper CEO, stated: "In a market where a copper deficit has been creating rising copper prices, the Zonia Project was a primary asset to be put back into production in the Unites States. We had many offers for strategic partnerships to develop the Zonia Project, but we believe that the Plata Latina team will bring the best value to World Copper shareholders. World Copper shareholders will benefit from holding both Plata Latina and World Copper shares upon completion of the Arrangement. I want to thank shareholders for their patience as we navigate through this process and work on the next steps to deliver value."

Termination of At-The-Market Equity Program

World Copper also announces the termination of its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"), previously announced in the Company's news release dated July 18, 2024. The ATM Program previously allowed World Copper to issue and sell common shares from treasury having an aggregate gross sales amount of up to $25,000,000 through BMO Capital Markets, acting as sole agent. The ATM Program was originally implemented to raise funds for advancing the Zonia Project and for general working capital purposes. The decision to terminate the ATM Program was made in anticipation of the sale of the Zonia Project to Plata Latina pursuant to the Arrangement. As of the termination date, the ATM Program generated aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3,501,949.

Endnotes

  1. The final exchange ratio will be determined at closing depending on, among other things, the number of then-issued and outstanding Plata Latina shares and World Copper Shares. The exchange ratio of approximately 0.3744 is based on the number of issued and outstanding Plata Latina shares and World Copper Shares on a non-diluted basis, being 79,034,671 Plata Latina Shares and 262,931,067 World Copper Shares.
  2. The approximate transaction value includes CAD $10.5 million cash consideration and consideration in the form of Plata Latina shares valued at CAD $11.3 million based on the 30-day volume-weighted average price of the Plata Latina shares on the TSX Venture Exchange as of July 22, 2025 (being the last trading day prior to the public announcement of the Arrangement).

About World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its Zonia copper project in Arizona.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general World Copper updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, X & LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Gordon Neal
President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-638-3287
Email: info@worldcopperltd.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Arrangement, the expectation that the Company will be debt free post-Arrangement, the completion of all conditions precedent to the Arrangement, including receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, the timing for holding the Meeting and mailing the Meeting Materials, and the expectation that World Copper will obtain the Final Order, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, World Copper has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained copper demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licences and regulatory approvals in connection with the Arrangement in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the continued operation of World Copper's business and its ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the Company's inability to source new assets, the Company may be exposed to risks to which Plata Latina is exposed, the Company is subject to public issuer compliance and listing obligations, the market value of the Plata Latina shares received in connection with the Arrangement, the exchange ratio could change, the Company could be liable for a termination payment in certain circumstances, prior to the completion of the Arrangement the Company is restricted from taking certain actions, the Arrangement may divert management's attention, the Company will incur substantial transaction costs in connection with the Arrangement and if the Arrangement is not completed the costs may be significant and could have a material adverse effect on the Company, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Company's projects, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), permits or financing or in the completion of other planned activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including impacts on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Circular and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266938

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World CopperWCU:CATSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
The Conversation (0)
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Developing world-class copper assets in Arizona and Chile.

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization - Halts/Resumptions/

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization - Halts/Resumptions/

HaltsResumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the resumption time should be "1:45 PM" rather than "12:30 PM" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Trading resumes in:

Company: World Copper Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0)  ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a binding letter agreement made as of February 12, 2025 (the "Letter Agreement") to sell its interest in the Zonia copper project located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona ("Zonia" or the "Project") to an arm's length third party (the "Purchaser") in consideration for CAD $26.0 million cash (the "Purchase Price"), payable in tranches (the "Proposed Transaction").

The Letter Agreement provides for a 90-day due diligence period and sets forth the proposed commercial terms for the Proposed Transaction. It is currently expected that the Proposed Transaction will be effected by way of a share purchase and sale transaction pursuant to which the Purchaser would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Arizona subsidiary, Cardero Copper (USA) Ltd. ("Subco"). Following completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the Purchaser, the parties will have 15 days to enter into a definitive agreement. The payment of the Purchase Price shall be payable as to CAD $8.0 million to World Copper at closing of the Proposed Transaction (the "Closing"), an additional instalment of CAD $8.0 million on or before the 15-month anniversary of Closing, and a final instalment of CAD $10.0 million on or before the 30-month anniversary of Closing, subject to the Purchaser's right to accelerate the additional instalments. Until the payment in full of the Purchase Price, it is proposed that the shares of Subco will be held in escrow, and the Purchaser will grant World Copper a security interest over such shares and the Project. If the Purchaser fails to make any instalment payment for the Purchase Price, the shares of Subco will be returned to World Copper and the Purchaser would retain no interest in the Subco shares or the Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 18,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.16 per share.

Insiders may participate and finders' fees may be payable to qualified arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper " or the "Company") announces that the Company has initiated a strategic review process and has engaged Origin Merchant Partners (the "Advisor") to assist it in its review. The Advisor will work with World Copper's management and Board to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to grow and maximize value for all shareholders (the "Engagement"). There can be no assurance that this process will result in any specific strategic plan or financial transaction and no timetable has been set for its completion. The Company does not plan to provide updates on the status of the review unless there are material developments to report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed induced polarization (IP) survey across the JD Porphyry Trend at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "The growth potential of the Gaspé Copper deposit continues to be demonstrated with today's new high-grade results. Holes 30-1106 and 30-1109 reveal the presence of a thick, higher grade tabular zone lying at depth around the E Zone horizon near the eastern margin of our 2024 MRE model. This tabular zone may extend significantly to the east if it correlates to historical drilling results. Our expansion drilling is exceeding expectations, hand-in-hand with the solid infill results on our main resource area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas.

- Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant

- 100% owned

- No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded

- Low operating Cost

- High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more

- Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development

- 1.8M Au oz historically mined

- Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t

- Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only

- Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/484ZF4X8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook