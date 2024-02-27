World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Justin Huhn: Uranium Price, Supply and Stocks in 2024 — Plus Cameco Analysis

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

NV Gold

NVX:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 57,142,858 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.17 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.30 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

Insiders may participate and finders' fees may be payable to qualified arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended for general working capital and partial repayment of debt.

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and each has additional copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Gordon Neal"
Gordon Neal
Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, or to schedule a Zoom meeting with Management, please contact:
Gordon Neal or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3287
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:
Nancy Thompson
Vorticom, Inc.
Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053

Follow Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCopperLtd
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCopperLtd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldcopperltd

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained copper and precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Escalones Project and the Cristal Project, the reasonability of the economic assumptions at the basis of the results of the PEA for the Zonia Project, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in the Private Placement, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including acceptance of the Private Placement by the TSXV), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including the impact of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199415

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

world copperwcu:catsxv:wcubase metals investingBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Appointment of Gordon Neal as CEO

World Copper Announces Appointment of Gordon Neal as CEO

Provides Update on Escalones Project

World Copper Ltd. TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces CEO Transition

World Copper Announces CEO Transition

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that Nolan Peterson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. Mr. Peterson resigned to pursue other opportunities and the board of directors and management of the Company wish him well in his future endeavours.

The Company has appointed Hendrik van Alphen, current Chairman of the Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President until a permanent candidate is identified.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Closes Financing

World Copper Closes Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023, March 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and April 20, 2023, the Company has closed their financing issuing an aggregate total of 11,306,667 units for gross proceeds of $2,035,200.06.

On April 27, 2023, the Company closed the second and final tranche of the financing, issuing 3,332,323 units for gross proceeds of $599,817.94. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023, March 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company has increased the size of the financing from up to 8,888,889 to up to 11,773,333 units, approximately $2,119,200. The Company plans to close the 2nd and final tranche on or about April 28, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, the Company closed a first tranche of the financing, issuing 7,974,344 Units for gross proceeds of $1,435,381.90. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 23, 2023, World Copper has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") for an updated mineral resource estimate for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Project Yavapai County, Arizona USA" (the "Technical Report")and is dated December 20, 2022 and dated effective September 1, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on World Copper's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Invites Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3031 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 3-6

Canadian North Resources Inc. Invites Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3031 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 3-6

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0) (E-O-zero) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Dr. Kaihui Yang, CEO of the Company, will present at the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors ("CPFI") Nickel and PGM session on March 5, 2024, at 10:10 AM. Dr. Yang will present a 10-minute overview of the Company and its large, high-grade Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project, and share insights into its most recent activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the creation of a technical consultation committee to assist in developing a plan for the dewatering of the Mount Copper open pit at Gaspé Copper, located close to Murdochville in the Gaspé region of Quebec. The committee is led by Osisko Metals' newly-hired VP Environment and Sustainable Development, Dr. Ann Lamontagne (see below).

Since closure and remediation of the former Gaspé Copper mine site, the Mount Copper open pit has flooded. In order to evaluate the viability of restarting open pit mining operations at Gaspé Copper, the pit must be dewatered as soon as possible to allow for improved deeper in-pit resource evaluation and geotechnical drilling. Osisko Metals is committed to doing so in a responsible manner that is inclusive of environmental factors and key stakeholders in the region. Following ongoing environmental and engineering studies, Osisko Metals will elaborate a plan in collaboration with the committee and will then go through necessary steps to obtain permits from government authorities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report that an integrated dataset containing all previously released Fireweed and historical drilling data from the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada, is now available on a newly launched website.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter To Shareholders

Falcon's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter To Shareholders

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to report a corporate update letter in an address to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

Dear Shareholders,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Drilling to focus on immediate resource growth and testing of large-scale copper exploration targets

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to report the details of an aggressive exploration program set to commence at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces OJEP Approval of Fourth Tranche

Heritage Mining Announces OJEP Approval of Fourth Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Canadian North Resources Inc. Invites Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3031 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 3-6

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Property Portfolio to over 1.45 Million Acres in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Property Portfolio to over 1.45 Million Acres in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Copper Investing

Forum Drills 2.5 g/t Gold over 2.3 Metres Including 9.3 g/t Gold over 0.3 Metres at the Tatiggaq Uranium Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Nickel Investing

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

cleantech investing

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE) – Trading Halt

×