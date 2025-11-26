World Copper Announces Appointment of Mark Lotz As CEO

World Copper Announces Appointment of Mark Lotz As CEO

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU,OTC:WCUFF) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mark Lotz as the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, effective November 24, 2025. Mr. Lotz, CPA, CA, BBA, is a licenced member of both CPA BC and CPA Ontario and brings 30 years of public practice experience with a focus on financial reporting, securities filings, mergers, corporate finance and tax consulting. Mr. Lotz has senior management experience in the mining, manufacturing, chemical, digital media, software and construction industries in Canada, the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Mexico and Guyana. Having served as a director or officer of more than 30 reporting issuers, he has a wealth of governance and capital markets experience. Mr. Lotz also has extensive brokerage industry experience, both in management and as a former regulator, and he previously worked in the mining and tax practice of Coopers & Lybrand, a predecessor firm to PWC.

About World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, X & LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

Sead Hamzagic
Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sead Hamzagic
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +1 (604) 638-3287
Email: info@worldcopperltd.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future plans, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically

identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276122

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World CopperWCU:CATSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
The Conversation (0)
World Copper

World Copper

Developing world-class copper assets in Arizona and Chile.

Developing world-class copper assets in Arizona and Chile. Keep Reading...
/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization - Halts/Resumptions/

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization - Halts/Resumptions/

HaltsResumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the resumption time should be "1:45 PM" rather than "12:30 PM" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 19,... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Trading resumes in: Company: World Copper Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: WCU All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 12:30 PM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a binding letter agreement made as of February 12, 2025 (the "Letter Agreement") to sell its interest in the Zonia copper project located in the Walnut Grove... Keep Reading...
World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 18,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will... Keep Reading...
World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper " or the "Company") announces that the Company has initiated a strategic review process and has engaged Origin Merchant Partners (the "Advisor") to assist it in its review. The Advisor will work with World Copper's... Keep Reading...
Millennium Drilling Commenced

Millennium Drilling Commenced

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Millennium Drilling CommencedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Commences First-Ever Drilling at the Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project, Puno, Peru

Forte Minerals Commences First-Ever Drilling at the Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project, Puno, Peru

Five-hole 1,750m drill program underway Testing for potential large-scale high-sulphidation epithermal gold system Assay results expected early Q1 2026 Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU,OTC:FOMNF ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that diamond... Keep Reading...
Bold Attends International Conferences London UK

Bold Attends International Conferences London UK

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that Bold Ventures Inc. President, Bruce MacLachlan and V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, will be attending The Northern Miner International Metals Symposium on Sunday, November 30 and Monday, December 1, 2025 at... Keep Reading...
Inomin Drilling Intersects 161.5 Metres Grading 0.19% Nickel, 0.011% Cobalt, 0.36% Chromium, and 22.7% Magnesium Starting 30 Metres from Surface

Inomin Drilling Intersects 161.5 Metres Grading 0.19% Nickel, 0.011% Cobalt, 0.36% Chromium, and 22.7% Magnesium Starting 30 Metres from Surface

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drill results from the first three holes drilled at the South zone of the Beaver-Lynx project in south-central, British Columbia (the "Project"). Drill hole B25-01 (Az 0, Dip -80°) intersected 161.5 metres... Keep Reading...
Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Tollu continues to show exciting exploration upside and the strong potential to host Cu-Ni-Co-PGE style mineralisation

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to report outcomes of the remaining geochemistry from the 1,195.5m diamond drill hole TLD005, drilled beneath the Tollu Cu Deposit on the Company’s 100% owned West Musgrave Project (the Project) in Western... Keep Reading...
Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update following the Phase 2 exploration program conducted at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.2025... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Land purchased for Collie plant development

Millennium Drilling Commenced

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Altech Batteries Ltd Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Land purchased for Collie plant development

Tech Investing

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Aluminum Investing

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2025

Copper Investing

Significant Exploration Target for the Rulikha Deposit