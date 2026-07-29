Woodside Energy Second Quarter Report for Period Ended 30 June 2026

Woodside Energy Second Quarter Report for Period Ended 30 June 2026

Sangomar delivers and Scarborough advances

Performance highlights

  • Delivered quarterly operating revenue of $4,185 million, up 28% on Q1 2026 and achieved a strong average realised price of $85/boe, up 35% on the prior quarter.
  • Delivered quarterly production volumes of 41.3 MMboe (454 Mboe/d), down 9% from Q1 2026 due to the planned maintenance at Pluto Train 1 and recovery from cyclone impacts.
  • Achieved exceptional operational reliability of more than 99% at Sangomar and Shenzi and more than 97% at North West Shelf Project LNG and Pluto LNG.
  • Continued impressive performance at Sangomar, producing at near nameplate capacity with average daily production of 99 Mbbl/d (100% basis, 86 Mbbl/d Woodside share). 1
  • Successfully delivered planned maintenance at Pluto Train 1 on schedule and budget, including critical tie-ins for Scarborough.

Project highlights

  • The Scarborough Energy Project was 98% complete and remains on budget and on track for first LNG cargo in Q4 2026, with first gas from the Scarborough reservoir achieved subsequent to the period.
  • The Trion Project progressed to 64% complete and remains on budget, targeting first oil in 2028.
  • The Louisiana LNG Project remains on budget, targeting first LNG in 2029; it is 28% complete with Train 1 35% complete.

Business and portfolio highlights

  • Exercised pre-emption rights to acquire PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd's (CNPC) 10.67% participating interest in the Browse Joint Venture (BJV). 2
  • Entered a sale and purchase agreement with Alcoa for the supply of 31.1 PJ of domestic gas over the period 2027 to 2030.
  • Subsequent to the period, completed the transfer of operatorship for the Gippsland Basin assets from ExxonMobil to Woodside.
  • Completion of the asset swap with Chevron targeted for Q4 2026 remains on track.

Woodside Energy Group (ASX: WDS) (NYSE: WDS):

2026 full-year guidance

Prior

Current

Total production volumes 3

MMboe

172-186

174-185

Gas hub exposure 4

%

~30

No change

Capital expenditure 5,6,7,8

$ million

4,000 - 4,500

No change

Abandonment expenditure

$ million

500 - 800

No change

Exploration expenditure

$ million

~200

No change

Production costs

$ million

1,500 - 1,800

No change

Feed gas, services and processing costs

$ million

500 - 600

No change

Property, plant and equipment depreciation and amortisation

$ million

4,200 - 4,700

No change

Woodside CEO Liz Westcott said the company continued to deliver safe and strong operational performance across its global portfolio while efficiently executing major growth projects.

"We delivered production of 41.3 million barrels of oil equivalent in the second quarter, highlighted by outstanding reliability of 99.3% at Sangomar and 99.2% at Shenzi.

"Sustained production performance and asset reliability have provided greater certainty around expected full-year outcomes, supporting a narrower production guidance range for 2026.

"Strong realised prices supported earnings and cash generation, highlighting the resilience of our diversified portfolio amid ongoing macroeconomic and commodity price volatility.

"We continue to deliver our major growth projects to budget and schedule. The Scarborough Energy Project is 98% complete and remains on track for first LNG cargo in the fourth quarter of 2026. The successful completion of the Pluto planned maintenance during the quarter marked a key milestone in preparing for Pluto Train 2 integration and processing of Scarborough gas.

"At the end of the quarter Trion was 64% complete, with first oil targeted in 2028. At Louisiana LNG, the foundation phase continues to advance to plan, with the project 28% complete and targeting first LNG in 2029.

"During the quarter, we exercised our pre-emption right to acquire PetroChina International Investment's 10.67% interest in Browse, reinforcing our commitment to progressing the Browse to North West Shelf development concept. We believe Browse has the potential to create enduring shareholder value while delivering significant long-term economic benefits for Australia.

"A new gas sales and purchase agreement to supply Alcoa's Western Australian alumina refining operations demonstrated Woodside's ongoing contribution to supporting the state's energy security and supplying the domestic market.

"Subsequent to the quarter, we assumed operatorship of the important Gippsland Basin assets, reinforcing Woodside's role as a reliable gas supplier to Australia's east coast.

"We are also continuing to focus on our sustainability performance, announcing a $5 million multi-year biodiversity program in Louisiana that builds on similar initiatives in Western Australia."

Comparative performance at a glance

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Change
%

Q2
2025

Change
%

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Change
%

Operating revenue

$ million

4,185

3,261

28%

3,275

28%

7,446

6,590

13%

Production volumes 9

MMboe

41.3

45.2

(9%)

50.1

(18%)

86.5

99.2

(13%)

Gas

MMscf/d

1,326

1,578

(16%)

1,825

(27%)

1,451

1,833

(21%)

Liquids

Mbbl/d

214

221

(3%)

230

(7%)

217

226

(4%)

Ammonia

kT/d

1.8

1.3

38%

—%

1.5

—%

Total

Mboe/d

454

502

(10%)

550

(17%)

478

548

(13%)

Sales volumes 10

MMboe

48.0

51.7

(7%)

54.5

(12%)

99.8

104.8

(5%)

Gas

MMscf/d

1,672

2,016

(17%)

2,056

(19%)

1,843

2,012

(8%)

Liquids

Mbbl/d

227

218

4%

238

(5%)

223

226

(1%)

Ammonia

kT/d

2.1

0.8

163%

—%

1.4

—%

Total

Mboe/d

528

575

(8%)

599

(12%)

551

579

(5%)

Average realised price

$/boe

85

63

35%

59

44%

74

62

19%

Capital expenditure and acquisitions

$ million

784

1,323

(41%)

752

4%

2,107

2,558

(18%)

Capital expenditure 11

$ million

784

853

(8%)

752

4%

1,637

2,558

(36%)

Acquisitions

$ million

470

(100%)

—%

470

—%

Operations

Pluto LNG

  • Achieved quarterly LNG reliability of 97.6%.
  • Successfully executed the planned maintenance in May 2026 on budget and schedule. This included key integration scopes for the Scarborough Energy Project.
  • Preparing for start-up of the XNA-03 infill well, targeted for H2 2026.

North West Shelf (NWS) Project

  • Achieved quarterly LNG reliability of 97.8%.
  • Approved the drilling rig contract for the Greater Western Flank Phase 4 Project with drilling targeted to commence in Q2 2027, and production targeted in 2028.
  • Continued preparation for the scheduled single train LNG planned maintenance targeting commencement in September 2026.

Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello

  • Completed subsea construction for the Julimar Development Phase 3 project, with start-up targeted for H2 2026.
  • LNG production at Wheatstone was impacted following an unplanned outage caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Narelle. Repairs were completed in April 2026.
  • Commenced decommissioning of three Julimar-Brunello exploration wells, with completion a condition precedent for the asset swap with Chevron.
  • Completion of the asset swap with Chevron is targeted for Q4 2026. 12 Completion of the transaction will streamline Woodside's operations and consolidate focus on our operated LNG assets.

Bass Strait

  • Achieved reliability of 92% during the quarter.
  • Completed planned shutdowns of the Marlin A and Marlin B platforms.
  • Completed drilling of the remaining three wells for the Turrum Phase 3 Project, completing the five-well drilling program. The wells will now undergo completion activities with first production targeted for H1 2027.
  • Subsequent to the period, completed the transfer of operatorship of the Gippsland Basin assets from ExxonMobil to Woodside on 1 July 2026, following the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the transaction.

Other Australia

  • The Okha FPSO completed scheduled shipyard activities as planned. Assessment and remediation planning are underway following identification of a subsea mooring system defect during routine inspection, with production yet to resume.
  • Oil production at the Pyrenees FPSO was impacted following damage caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Narelle. The FPSO safely reconnected and production partially resumed, with assessment ongoing to support a return to full production.

Sangomar

  • Achieved an average daily production rate of 99 Mbbl/d (100% basis, 86 Mbbl/d Woodside share) with reliability of 99.3%. 13
  • Reservoir performance continues to exceed expectations, particularly in the lower S500 reservoirs. This has been the result of greater than anticipated aquifer pressure support which, together with rigorous well and network optimisation, enabled an extended initial plateau and some mitigation of decline rates now being experienced.
  • Evaluation continued for a potential Phase 2 development targeting the upper S400 reservoirs.
  • Engagements with Petrosen and the government on a potential Phase 2 development are ongoing.

Gulf of America

  • Achieved continued high reliability at Shenzi of 99.2%.

Beaumont New Ammonia

  • Achieved reliability of 92.2% during the quarter, following Woodside's assumption of operational control from OCI at the end of the first quarter.
  • Production was constrained to approximately 69% of nameplate capacity due to third-party feedstock availability. Interim feedstock arrangements are expected to remain in place into 2027, pending progress on long-term third-party feedstock infrastructure.
  • Commencement of lower-carbon ammonia production remains targeted for 2027, subject to commissioning of Linde's low-carbon hydrogen facilities and start-up of ExxonMobil's CCS infrastructure, including approval of the relevant CCS permitting process.
  • For the period ended 30 June 2026, sales have been a combination of spot and term cargoes with 24% supplied to the domestic market and 76% to the international market.

Marketing

Revenue and trading

  • LNG realised prices improved quarter-on-quarter as global LNG market prices strengthened due to supply constraints, and price lags from Q1 2026 were realised. Price lags from Q2 are expected to be realised in Q3.
  • Approximately 21% of LNG sold was linked to gas hub indices during the quarter due to fewer volumes available as a result of the Pluto planned maintenance.
  • Global supply interruptions continued in the quarter, supporting increased demand for crude products and strengthening prices.
  • The liquids portfolio (oil, condensate and liquids traded) outperformed market pricing through realised premiums.
  • In this quarter, marketing sales volumes, marketing revenue and trading costs increased due to higher third-party cargo purchases. These transactions were part of ongoing portfolio optimisation across multiple trades resulting in the redirection of Woodside cargoes. The realised value of these trading activities are expected in the future as these cargoes are delivered, causing fluctuations in earnings across reporting periods.

Shipping

  • Delivered the Woodside Bilangara during the quarter to support the start-up of the Scarborough Energy Project.
  • Signed five long-term charter parties for LNG carriers commencing in 2029 to support the Louisiana LNG Project.

Pipeline gas

  • Executed incremental pipeline gas sales of:
    • 47.5 PJ to be delivered to the Western Australian market from 2027 to 2030, including a sale and purchase agreement for the supply of 31.1 PJ to Alcoa.
    • 38.9 PJ to be delivered to the East Coast market from 2026 to 2028.

Projects

Scarborough Energy Project

  • The Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects remain on budget and were 98% complete at the end of the quarter (excluding Pluto Train 1 modifications).
  • All upstream infrastructure is now in place. The Floating Production Unit (FPU) and subsea production system commissioning activities continued.
  • Subsequent to the period, the FPU achieved ready for start-up status and first gas was achieved from the Scarborough reservoir. The trunkline also achieved ready for start-up status, enabling the commencement of pressurisation of the trunkline from the FPU through to the onshore plant.
  • Continued construction and commissioning activities at the Pluto Train 2 site, including completion of the gas turbine generator synchronisation with the Pluto site power grid and mechanical runs of three of the six liquefaction compressors.
  • The final module for the Pluto Train 1 modifications was shipped from the yard in Thailand and, subsequent to the quarter, arrived at the Pluto site.
  • Continued civil, structural, piping and electrical works for Pluto Train 1 modifications at the Pluto site.
  • Multiple integration scopes and tie-ins were successfully completed during the Pluto LNG Train 1 planned maintenance in May 2026.
  • First LNG cargo is on track for Q4 2026.

Trion

  • The Trion Project remains on budget and was 64% complete at the end of the quarter.
  • Progressed drilling campaign, drilling three wells of the 24‑well program which commenced in March.
  • Commenced subsea equipment deliveries to Mexico, ahead of installation commencing in Q3 2026.
  • Completed lift of FPU topside modules onto the hull and commenced integration and pre-commissioning.
  • Continued Floating Storage and Offloading structural block fabrication in dry dock.
  • Completed fabrication and testing of the disconnectable turret mooring buoy.
  • The Trion Project is targeting first oil in 2028.

Louisiana LNG

  • The Louisiana LNG Project remains on budget and was 28% complete at the end of the quarter.
  • Train 1 was 35% complete at the end of the quarter, with above-ground piping installation and structural steel erection progressed during the period.
  • Trains 2 and 3 were 25% and 18% complete respectively at the end of the quarter, with structural steel erection commenced for Train 2 and concrete pilings progressed for Train 3.
  • Awarded a services contract valued at more than $300 million for the construction of four tug boats for Louisiana LNG operations, taking total committed spend with Louisiana suppliers beyond $1 billion.
  • Ongoing disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz continue to challenge structural steel delivery from Bechtel's fabrication facility in the United Arab Emirates. Mitigation measures are being implemented, including alternative logistics routes and fabrication sources, to support continuity of steel supply and maintain planned construction schedules beyond 2026.
  • Ongoing engagement with high-quality counterparties for equity participation and LNG offtake continues.
  • The project is targeting first LNG in 2029.

Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth

  • Successfully completed leak testing and cold commissioning activities.
  • Commissioning activities continue on site, with ready for start-up now targeted for Q3 2026 and first hydrogen production expected in H2 2026. 14

Decommissioning

  • Commenced plug and abandonment (P&A) of eight subsea wells including five North West Shelf Gas wells and three Julimar-Brunello exploration wells.
  • Completed the Enfield field seabed survey and analysis campaign.
  • Continued offshore decommissioning at Stybarrow with recovery of flexible flowlines, and progressed technical and planning studies across the Stybarrow, Griffin and Minerva projects to support development of forward decommissioning work plans.
  • Progressed well P&A activities at the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture with completion of plugging the West Kingfish and Cobia platform wells, and commencement of platform rig operations on Halibut and Tuna platforms.
  • Progressed the Bass Strait Offshore Platform Removal Campaign 1 preparation activities, with the Environmental Plan accepted by the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority and upgrades to the onshore reception centre at Barry Beach Marine Terminal commenced.

Development and exploration

Browse

  • Continued engagement with regulators to progress environmental approvals. Submitted a revised Browse Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) environmental referral to the Commonwealth regulator to allow it to be assessed under the amended Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act). Received a determination from the Federal Environment Minister that allows the Browse CCS Project to be assessed wholly under the EPBC Act. The resubmission does not reflect any significant changes to the nature, scope or intent of the Browse CCS project.
  • Subsequent to the period, granted State Significant Project status under the Lead Agency Framework by the Western Australian State Government for the Browse to North West Shelf Project.

Sunrise

  • Continued engagement by the Sunrise Joint Venture with the Governments of Timor-Leste and Australia to advance the fiscal and regulatory frameworks supporting the potential development of Sunrise.
  • Progressed technical and commercial activities under the Timor‑Leste Cooperation Agreement to support maturation of a potential Timor‑based LNG concept.

Calypso

  • Woodside's project evaluation continued to progress, including assessment of Calypso's relative value within Woodside's portfolio.
  • For the period ended 30 June 2026, impairment losses relating to the Calypso Project are expected. Refer to page 10 for further detail.

Exploration

  • Woodside was awarded the two leases in the US Gulf of America where Woodside was the successful bidder from the Big Beautiful Gulf 2 Lease Sale held in March 2026.
  • Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis to evaluate three blocks in the Benguela and Namibe basins offshore Angola.
  • Completed exit activities associated with the Marine XX licence in the Republic of Congo.

New energy and carbon solutions

H2Perth

  • In May 2026, the EPA approved Woodside's application under section 43A of the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA) to amend the proposal for the proposed H2Perth Project from its previous concept to a liquefied hydrogen only facility.

Corporate activities

Chair succession

  • The Woodside Board has a formal process underway to identify and appoint the Company's next Chair, to replace Richard Goyder AO who has previously indicated his intention to retire at or before the end of his current term in 2027.
  • The selection process will be led by independent Non-executive Director Swee Chen Goh.
  • The Board will consider a range of factors in identifying and selecting the next Chair, including leadership capability and experience, governance expertise, strategic insight, stakeholder engagement expertise and the capacity to oversee the creation and maintenance of shareholder value by a global company.

Structured review

  • The structured review announced with the Q1 results is progressing. The review is focused on streamlining decision-making, reducing organisational complexity, and identifying efficiency opportunities whilst maintaining safe operational execution and performance.
  • A further update on progress will be provided with the half-year results.

Browse Joint Venture pre-emption

  • In June Woodside exercised its pre-emption right to acquire CNPC's 10.67% interest in the BJV. The terms of the transaction include a payment payable upon completion of $225 million plus reimbursement of CNPC's BJV cash call contributions from 30 June 2025 to the date of completion, and a contingent payment of $175 million payable upon a final investment decision for the development of all of the Brecknock, Calliance and Torosa fields on or before 30 June 2032. 15

Climate and sustainability

  • Launched the Sam Houston Jones Restoration Project, supporting restoration of threatened habitats and key wildlife species in Louisiana.
  • Further progressed the Watheroo Biodiversity Project in Western Australia, with a long-term funding agreement with Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
  • Submitted Woodside's second annual Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 implementation plan to the United Nations Environment Programme, including results from monitoring and measurement activities in 2025.
  • Subsequent to the period, held a Sustainability Focus Session on 22 July 2026 with investors on Woodside's approach to process safety.

Hedging

  • As at 30 June 2026, approximately 62% of the 30 MMboe of 2026 oil-linked production previously hedged (at an average price of $74.23 per barrel) had been cash settled. No additional oil-linked corporate hedges were entered into during the quarter and the 2027 hedge position remains unchanged.
  • Continued managing risk associated with the Corpus Christi LNG volumes involving Henry Hub and Title Transfer Facility (TTF) commodity swaps.
  • For the period ended 30 June 2026, hedge settlements resulted in a net cash outflow of approximately $400 million. This does not directly translate to the profit and loss as cash settlements on oil-linked hedges occur in advance of the related profit and loss impact, resulting in a temporary difference between cash flows and reported earnings. Accordingly, an estimated pre-tax loss of $70 million primarily relating to Corpus Christi LNG hedges and foreign exchange hedges were recognised in the period. The losses relating to oil-linked hedges cash settled during the quarter are expected to be recognised in Q3, and this will be offset by higher revenue from the realisation of price lags from Q2.

Embedded commodity derivative

  • In 2023, Woodside entered into a revised long-term gas sale and purchase contract with Perdaman. A component of the selling price is linked to the price of urea, creating an embedded commodity derivative in the contract. The fair value of the embedded derivative is estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation model.
  • As there is no long-term urea forward curve, TTF continues to be used as a proxy to simulate the value of the derivative over the life of the contract.
  • For the period ended 30 June 2026, an unrealised pre-tax loss of approximately $135 million is expected to be recognised through other expense.

Funding and liquidity

  • On 29 June 2026, Woodside repaid a $600 million Syndicated Term Loan approximately 6 months prior to maturity, reflecting prudent balance sheet management.
  • As at 30 June 2026, Woodside had liquidity of approximately $8,200 million, after paying a fully franked dividend in March, net debt (including lease liabilities) of approximately $9,300 million and gearing of approximately 21%.
  • Net debt and gearing was impacted by:
    • Approximately $600 million of lease liabilities recognised in the first half of 2026, for the Woodside Bilangara LNG vessel and Trion construction related vessels. 16
    • Net cash outflow of approximately $400 million for hedge settlements.
    • Higher pricing driving an approximate $100 million increase in trade receivables expected to be received in July.

2026 half-year results and teleconference

  • Woodside's Half-Year Report 2026 and associated investor briefing will be released to the market on Tuesday, 25 August 2026. These will also be available on Woodside's website at http://www.woodside.com/ .
  • A teleconference providing an overview of the 2026 half-year results and a question and answer session will be hosted by Woodside CEO and Managing Director, Liz Westcott, and Chief Financial Officer, Graham Tiver, on Tuesday, 25 August 2026 at 10:00 AEST / 08:00 AWST / 18:00 CST (Monday, 24 August 2026).
  • We recommend participants pre-register 5-10 minutes prior to the event with one of the following links:
    • https://webcast.openbriefing.com/WDS-hyr-2026/ to view the presentation and listen to a live stream of the question and answer session.
    • https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10055832-aiwh8k.html to participate in the question and answer session. Following pre-registration, participants will receive the teleconference details and a unique passcode.

Upcoming events 2026-2027

August

25

Half-Year 2026 Results

October

21

Third Quarter Report

November

5

2026 Capital Markets Day (Australia)

12

2026 Capital Markets Day (United States)

January

28

Fourth Quarter Report

February

23

2026 Annual Report

2026 half-year line-item guidance

Statutory

Underlying

Comments

Production costs

$ million

730-770

Feed gas, services and processing costs

$ million

230-250

Includes Pluto Interconnector tolling costs, Pluto feed gas purchases from minority interests, and Beaumont New Ammonia's operational costs and third-party feedstock purchases.

Other (other expense)

$ million

290-370

Includes a non-cash loss of approximately $135 million for the Perdaman embedded derivative, net hedging losses of approximately $70 million and other immaterial items.

Impairment losses

$ million

160-200

Impairment losses of approximately $160-$200 million (pre- and post-tax), relating to the Calypso Project and other items. Excluded from underlying NPAT.

Petroleum rent and resources (PRRT) benefit/expense

$ million

210-410
benefit

190-390
expense

Includes a statutory PRRT adjustment of approximately $600 million pre-income tax (approximately $420 million post-income tax) relating to the recognition of an additional Pluto PRRT deferred tax asset (DTA) benefit driven by the higher pricing environment. Excluded from underlying NPAT.

Income tax expense

$ million

570-770
expense

490-690
expense

Includes a statutory income tax adjustment of approximately $90 million relating to the recognition of a US income tax DTA benefit for carry forward tax losses expected to be utilised in the future.

The US income tax DTA benefit and income tax impact of the Pluto PRRT DTA benefit are excluded from underlying NPAT.

The presentation of the above statutory line-items aligns to the consolidated income statement and Note A.1 segment revenue and expenses note in Woodside's 2025 Annual Report. The line-item guidance provided above is preliminary, unaudited and subject to change prior to finalising the 2026 Half-Year Financial Statements.

Production volumes

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Gas

MMscf/d

1,326

1,578

1,825

1,451

1,833

Liquids

Mbbl/d

214

221

230

217

226

Ammonia

kT/d

1.8

1.3

1.5

Total production volumes

Mboe/d

454

502

550

478

548

Production (reserves)

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

AUSTRALIA

LNG

North West Shelf

Mboe

5,491

5,678

5,375

11,169

11,770

Pluto 17

Mboe

7,701

10,991

10,928

18,692

21,154

Wheatstone

Mboe

1,454

2,286

2,424

3,740

4,846

Total

Mboe

14,646

18,955

18,727

33,601

37,770

Pipeline gas

Bass Strait

Mboe

3,440

2,756

3,653

6,196

6,845

Other 17,18

Mboe

2,510

2,508

3,880

5,018

7,620

Total

Mboe

5,950

5,264

7,533

11,214

14,465

Crude oil and condensate

North West Shelf

Mbbl

949

953

912

1,902

2,018

Pluto 17

Mbbl

602

845

890

1,447

1,737

Wheatstone

Mbbl

271

427

419

698

860

Bass Strait

Mbbl

477

342

457

819

859

Macedon & Pyrenees

Mbbl

169

361

558

530

927

Ngujima-Yin

Mbbl

684

653

1,084

1,337

1,809

Okha

Mbbl

-

311

587

311

899

Total

Mboe

3,152

3,892

4,907

7,044

9,109

NGL

North West Shelf

Mbbl

191

181

207

372

437

Pluto 17

Mbbl

28

39

47

67

94

Bass Strait

Mbbl

761

630

753

1,391

1,421

Total

Mboe

980

850

1,007

1,830

1,952

Total Australia

Mboe

24,728

28,961

32,174

53,689

63,296

Mboe/d

272

322

354

297

350

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

INTERNATIONAL

Pipeline gas

USA

Mboe

405

446

409

851

787

Trinidad & Tobago

Mboe

-

-

2,205

-

4,621

Other 19

Mboe

-

9

5

9

28

Total

Mboe

405

455

2,619

860

5,436

Crude oil and condensate

Atlantis

Mbbl

2,526

2,721

2,604

5,247

5,076

Mad Dog

Mbbl

2,704

2,758

2,470

5,462

5,047

Shenzi

Mbbl

1,859

1,896

2,021

3,755

4,343

Trinidad & Tobago

Mbbl

-

-

93

-

192

Sangomar

Mbbl

7,854

7,152

7,396

15,006

14,406

Other 19

Mbbl

35

54

-

89

-

Total

Mboe

14,978

14,581

14,584

29,559

29,064

NGL

USA

Mbbl

370

513

398

883

796

Other 19

Mbbl

-

5

3

5

15

Total

Mboe

370

518

401

888

811

Total International

Mboe

15,753

15,554

17,604

31,307

35,311

Mboe/d

173

173

193

173

195

Total production (reserves) volumes

Mboe

40,481

44,515

49,778

84,996

98,607

Mboe/d

445

495

547

470

545

Production (processing)

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

AUSTRALIA

Pluto-KGP Interconnector 20

LNG

Mboe

171

242

169

413

373

Pipeline gas

Mboe

-

-

95

-

162

Crude oil and condensate

Mbbl

6

9

9

15

19

NGL

Mbbl

3

4

5

7

10

Total Australia

Mboe

180

255

278

435

564

Mboe/d

2

3

3

2

3

INTERNATIONAL

Beaumont New Ammonia 21

Mboe

609

417

-

1,026

-

Total International

Mboe

609

417

-

1,026

-

Mboe/d

7

5

-

6

-

Total production (processing) volumes

Mboe

789

672

278

1,461

564

Mboe/d

9

7

3

8

3

Total production volumes

Mboe

41,270

45,187

50,056

86,457

99,171

Mboe/d

454

502

550

478

548

Sales volumes

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Gas

MMscf/d

1,672

2,016

2,056

1,843

2,012

Liquids

Mbbl/d

227

218

238

223

226

Ammonia

kT/d

2.1

0.8

1.4

Total sales volumes

Mboe/d

528

575

599

551

579

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

AUSTRALIA

LNG

North West Shelf

Mboe

3,922

7,464

5,059

11,386

11,946

Pluto

Mboe

9,011

11,905

11,969

20,916

21,645

Wheatstone

Mboe

1,995

2,616

3,346

4,611

5,563

Total

Mboe

14,928

21,985

20,374

36,913

39,154

Pipeline gas

Bass Strait

Mboe

3,736

2,566

3,620

6,302

6,919

Other 22

Mboe

2,756

2,498

3,833

5,254

7,417

Total

Mboe

6,492

5,064

7,453

11,556

14,336

Crude oil and condensate

North West Shelf

Mbbl

1,300

682

616

1,982

1,845

Pluto

Mbbl

1,011

1,192

650

2,203

1,355

Wheatstone

Mbbl

427

268

651

695

985

Bass Strait

Mbbl

619

528

599

1,147

1,133

Ngujima-Yin

Mbbl

963

669

1,151

1,632

1,814

Okha

Mbbl

-

251

1,256

251

1,256

Macedon & Pyrenees

Mbbl

511

1

498

512

997

Total

Mboe

4,831

3,591

5,421

8,422

9,385

NGL

North West Shelf

Mbbl

473

-

-

473

477

Pluto

Mbbl

93

-

-

93

110

Bass Strait

Mbbl

437

866

1,010

1,303

1,236

Total

Mboe

1,003

866

1,010

1,869

1,823

Total Australia

Mboe

27,254

31,506

34,258

58,760

64,698

Mboe/d

299

350

376

325

357

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

INTERNATIONAL

Pipeline gas

USA 23

Mboe

413

386

421

799

808

Trinidad & Tobago

Mboe

-

-

2,233

-

4,507

Other 24

Mboe

3

3

4

6

8

Total

Mboe

416

389

2,658

805

5,323

Crude oil and condensate

Atlantis

Mbbl

2,544

2,728

2,606

5,272

5,100

Mad Dog

Mbbl

2,780

2,733

2,485

5,513

5,105

Shenzi

Mbbl

1,870

1,894

2,030

3,764

4,232

Trinidad & Tobago

Mbbl

-

-

133

-

176

Sangomar

Mbbl

6,865

6,822

7,505

13,687

14,026

Other 24

Mbbl

67

89

47

156

104

Total

Mboe

14,126

14,266

14,806

28,392

28,743

NGL

USA

Mbbl

389

522

385

911

756

Other 24

Mbbl

1

2

2

3

4

Total

Mboe

390

524

387

914

760

Ammonia

Beaumont New Ammonia 25

Mboe

702

249

-

951

-

Total

Mboe

702

249

-

951

-

Total International

Mboe

15,634

15,428

17,851

31,062

34,826

Mboe/d

172

171

196

172

192

MARKETING 26

LNG

Mboe

4,856

4,400

2,337

9,256

5,087

Liquids

Mboe

298

384

64

682

168

Total

Mboe

5,154

4,784

2,401

9,938

5,255

Total Marketing

Mboe

5,154

4,784

2,401

9,938

5,255

Total sales volumes

Mboe

48,042

51,718

54,510

99,760

104,779

Mboe/d

528

575

599

551

579

Operating revenue (US$ million)

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

AUSTRALIA

North West Shelf

378

448

295

826

830

Pluto

795

766

827

1,561

1,539

Wheatstone

167

180

255

347

454

Bass Strait

352

232

283

584

511

Macedon

57

56

52

113

104

Ngujima-Yin

102

48

86

150

143

Okha

2

25

90

27

90

Pyrenees

45

-

39

45

83

Revenue from sale of products

1,898

1,755

1,927

3,653

3,754

Intersegment revenue

(51)

(50)

(7)

(101)

(9)

Processing and services revenue

35

53

35

88

109

Total Australia

1,882

1,758

1,955

3,640

3,854

INTERNATIONAL

Atlantis

258

199

181

457

372

Mad Dog

272

190

161

462

351

Shenzi

192

138

138

330

305

Trinidad & Tobago 27

-

-

78

-

144

Sangomar

763

524

510

1,287

991

Other 28

145

42

4

187

7

Revenue from sale of products

1,630

1,093

1,072

2,723

2,170

Total International

1,630

1,093

1,072

2,723

2,170

MARKETING

Revenue from sale of products

620

360

232

980

544

Intersegment revenue

51

50

7

101

9

Shipping and other revenue

2

-

9

2

13

Total Marketing 29

673

410

248

1,083

566

Operating revenue 30

4,185

3,261

3,275

7,446

6,590

Realised prices

Units

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

Units

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

LNG produced

$/MMBtu

10.5

9.0

9.8

$/boe

66

57

62

LNG traded 31

$/MMBtu

15.2

10.0

11.4

$/boe

99

65

72

Pipeline gas:

Western Australia

A$/GJ

6.9

7.0

6.8

East Coast Australia

A$/GJ

15.7

14.1

13.4

International 32

$/Mcf

3.0

5.7

4.5

Pipeline gas

$/boe

50

44

36

Oil and condensate

$/bbl

107

77

68

$/boe

107

77

68

NGL

$/bbl

57

38

43

$/boe

57

38

43

Liquids traded 31

$/bbl

110

85

68

$/boe

110

85

68

Average realised price

$/boe

85

63

59

Dated Brent

$/bbl

105

81

68

JCC (lagged three months)

$/bbl

67

72

79

WTI

$/bbl

93

72

64

JKM

$/MMBtu

17.5

10.4

12.5

TTF

$/MMBtu

16.4

10.8

12.2

Capital expenditure (US$ million)

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Evaluation capitalised 33

15

9

17

24

29

Property plant & equipment

1,557

1,686

2,582

3,243

4,372

Cash contributions from participants

(878)

(847)

(1,870)

(1,725)

(1,870)

Other 34

90

5

23

95

27

Capital expenditure

784

853

752

1,637

2,558

Acquisitions

-

470

-

470

-

Total capital expenditure and acquisitions

784

1,323

752

2,107

2,558

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Scarborough

290

275

333

565

655

Trion

275

171

92

446

407

Louisiana LNG capital expenditure

723

872

1,754

1,595

2,655

Cash contributions from participants

(878)

(847)

(1,870)

(1,725)

(1,870)

Louisiana LNG other 34

26

5

-

31

-

Louisiana LNG 35

(129)

30

(116)

(99)

785

Other

348

377

443

725

711

Capital expenditure

784

853

752

1,637

2,558

Other expenditure (US$ million)

Exploration and evaluation expenditure

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Exploration capitalised 33,36

2

40

-

42

5

Exploration and evaluation expensed 37

50

50

46

100

81

Permit amortisation

2

2

-

4

3

Total

54

92

46

146

89

Trading costs

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Australia

52

49

49

101

88

Marketing

533

338

129

871

322

Total

585

387

178

972

410

Abandonment expenditure

Q2
2026

Q1
2026

Q2
2025

YTD
2026

YTD
2025

Total

139

116

260

255

517

Exploration or appraisal wells drilled

No exploration or appraisal wells were drilled in the quarter.

Permits and licences

Key changes to permit and licence holdings during the quarter ended 30 June 2026 are noted below.

Region

Permits or licence areas

Change in
interest (%)

Current
interest (%)

Remarks

United States

AT 424, AT 425, AT 469, AT 470

(30%)

—%

Assigned

AT 228, AT 273, AT 274, GC 210, GC 211

(100%)

—%

Relinquished

GB 529, GB 530, GB 531

(100%)

—%

Expired

Republic of Congo

Marine XX

(23%)

—%

Relinquished

Production rates

Average daily production rates (100% project) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026:

Woodside
share 38

Production rate
(100% project,
Mboe/d)

Remarks

Jun
2026

Mar
2026

AUSTRALIA

NWS Project

LNG

29.76%

203

210

LNG production was lower due to increased pipeline gas production.

Crude oil and condensate

29.67%

35

35

NGL

29.95%

7

7

Pluto LNG

LNG

90.00%

75

109

Production was lower due to planned maintenance.

Crude oil and condensate

90.00%

7

9

Pluto-KGP Interconnector

LNG

100.00%

19

27

Production was lower due to planned maintenance.

Crude oil and condensate

100.00%

1

1

NGL

100.00%

Wheatstone 39

LNG

7.85%

204

211

Production was lower due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone Narelle and offshore project activities.

Crude oil and condensate

10.56%

28

29

Bass Strait

Pipeline gas

45.33%

83

65

Production was higher due to increased seasonal demand and completion of planned offshore maintenance activities.

Crude oil and condensate

43.81%

12

9

NGL

45.33%

18

16

Australia Oil

Ngujima-Yin

60.00%

13

12

Okha production was lower due to shipyard activities and a reliability related outage.

Pyrenees production was lower due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone Narelle.

Okha

50.00%

7

Pyrenees

71.43%

3

6

Other

Pipeline gas 40

28

28

Woodside
share 41

Production rate
(100% project,
Mboe/d)

Remarks

Jun
2026

Mar
2026

INTERNATIONAL

Atlantis

Crude oil and condensate

38.50%

72

79

Production was lower due to routine regulatory safety equipment testing, and flow assurance management.

NGL

38.50%

5

7

Pipeline gas

38.50%

8

10

Mad Dog

Crude oil and condensate

20.86%

142

147

Oil production was lower due to a gas handling constraint while a gas compressor was offline.

NGL

20.86%

5

7

Pipeline gas

20.86%

3

3

Shenzi

Crude oil and condensate

64.60%

32

33

NGL

64.51%

2

3

Pipeline gas

64.49%

1

1

Sangomar

Crude oil

87.52% 42

99

100

Beaumont New Ammonia

Ammonia 43

100.00%

7

5

Production increased following a full quarter of production, capacity remains constrained by limited feedstock.

Disclaimer and important notice

Forward looking statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may relate to Woodside's business, goals, targets, aspirations, plans, expectations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, including but not limited to, statements regarding the timing, completion and outcomes of transactions, construction costs and capital expenditures, supply and demand for Woodside's products, development, completion and execution of Woodside's projects, the expected benefits, cash flows and rates of return or other future results of investments, strategies and transactions, the payment of future dividends and the amount thereof, future results of projects, operating activities and new energy products, expectations and plans for renewables production capacity and investments in, and development of, renewables projects, expectations and guidance with respect to production, production costs and other costs, capital expenditure, abandonment expenditure, exploration expenditure and gas hub exposure, trends in commodity prices and currency exchange rates, adoption and implementation of new technologies and expectations regarding the achievement of Woodside's Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions targets and Scope 3 investment and emissions abatement targets (in each case on a net equity or gross equity basis as specified) and other climate and sustainability goals. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts, are forward-looking statements and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "aspire", "believe", "enable", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "foresee", "guidance", "intend", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "pathway", "plan", "position", "potential", "project", "schedule", "seek", "should", "strategy", "strive", "target", "will" and other similar words or expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this report are not guidance, forecasts, guarantees or predictions of future events or performance, but are in the nature of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. Those statements and any assumptions on which they are based are subject to change without notice and are subject to inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Woodside, its related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which they are based include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, actual demand for Woodside products, currency fluctuations, geotechnical factors, drilling and production results, gas commercialisation, development progress, operating results, engineering estimates, reserve and resource estimates, loss of market, industry competition, pace of technology developments, sustainability and environmental risks, climate related transition and physical risks, safety and personnel risks, changes in accounting standards, economic and financial markets conditions in various countries and regions, the actions of third parties, project delay or advancement, regulatory approvals, political risks and the impact of armed conflict and political instability (such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East) on economic activity and oil and gas supply and demand, cost estimates, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, including those related to the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, and the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions on Woodside or the industries in which it operates, including potential changes to tax laws, the impact of general economic conditions, inflationary conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in financial markets and risks associated with acquisitions, mergers, divestitures, and joint ventures, including difficulties integrating or separating businesses, uncertainty associated with financial projections, restructuring, increased costs and adverse tax consequences, and uncertainties and liabilities associated with acquired and divested properties and businesses.

A more detailed summary of the key risks relating to Woodside and its business can be found in the "Risk" section of Woodside's most recent Annual Report released to the Australian Securities Exchange and in Woodside's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Woodside website at https://www.woodside.com/investors/reports-investor-briefings . You should review and have regard to these risks when considering the information contained in this report.

If any of the assumptions on which a forward-looking statement is based were to change or be found to be incorrect, this would likely cause outcomes to differ from the statements made in this report.

Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance may vary materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. None of Woodside nor any of its related bodies corporate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives, nor any person named in this report or involved in the preparation of the information in this report, makes any representation, assurance, guarantee or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any outcomes, events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement in this report. All forward-looking statements contained in this report reflect Woodside's views held as at the date of this report and, except as required by applicable law, neither Woodside, its related bodies corporate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives nor any person named in this report or involved in the preparation of the information in this report intends to, undertakes to, or assumes any obligation to, provide any additional information or update or revise any of these statements after the date of this report, either to make them conform to actual results or as a result of new information, future events or results, changes in Woodside's expectations or otherwise. Past performance (including historical financial and operational information) is given for illustrative purposes only. It is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future performance, including future security prices.

Other important information

All figures are Woodside share for the quarter ending 30 June 2026, unless otherwise stated.

All references to dollars, cents or $ in this report are to US currency, unless otherwise stated.

References to "Woodside" may be references to Woodside Energy Group Ltd and/or its applicable subsidiaries (as the context requires).

Glossary, units of measure and conversion factors

Refer to the Glossary in the Annual Report 2025 for definitions, including carbon related definitions.

Product

Unit

Conversion factor

Natural gas

5,700 scf

1 boe

Condensate

1 bbl

1 boe

Oil

1 bbl

1 boe

Natural gas liquids

1 bbl

1 boe

Ammonia

1 metric tonne

3.68 boe

Facility

Unit

LNG Conversion factor

Karratha Gas Plant

1 tonne

8.08 boe

Pluto LNG Gas Plant

1 tonne

8.34 boe

Wheatstone

1 tonne

8.27 boe

The LNG conversion factor from tonne to boe is specific to volumes produced at each facility and is based on gas composition which may change over time.

Term

Definition

bbl

barrel

bcf

billion cubic feet of gas

boe

barrel of oil equivalent

GJ

gigajoule

kT

thousand metric tonnes

NGL

natural gas liquid

Mbbl

thousand barrels

Mbbl/d

thousand barrels per day

Mboe

thousand barrels of oil equivalent

Mboe/d

thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

Mcf

thousand cubic feet of gas

MMboe

million barrels of oil equivalent

MMBtu

million British thermal units

MMscf/d

million standard cubic feet of gas per day

Mtpa

million tonnes per annum

PJ

petajoule

scf

standard cubic feet of gas

TJ

terajoule

Glossary

Please refer to the Glossary in the Annual Report 2025 for definitions, including carbon related definitions.

1 Higher net production percentage reflects accelerated recovery of 100% Woodside-funded pre-FID costs under the PSC entitlement, driven by high oil price.
2 Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals. See "Woodside exercises Browse pre-emption right" announced 12 June 2026 for details. Woodside's equity interest in the BJV will increase to 41.27% following successful completion of the transaction.
3 Total production volumes includes 2-3 MMboe from Beaumont New Ammonia (no change).
4 Gas hub indices include Japan Korea Marker (JKM), Title Transfer Facility (TTF) and National Balancing Point (NBP). It excludes Henry Hub. Presented on a three-year average for 2026-2028. Includes binding sales and purchases agreements only, Woodside's equity share of Scarborough and Pluto LNG, Corpus Christi offtake volumes and assumes the Chevron asset swap is completed.
5 Louisiana LNG (90% Louisiana LNG LLC, 60% Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC and 20% Driftwood Pipeline LLC) capital expenditure adjusted for the cash contributions from Stonepeak and Williams.
6 Scarborough at 74.9% participating interest, Pluto Train 2 at 51% participating interest.
7 Trion at 60% participating interest.
8 Completion of the asset swap with Chevron assumed in Q4 2026. Woodside's equity interests at current participating interests prior to the completion for NWS Project, NWS Oil Project, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello and Angel CCS assets.
9 Percent change in total production may differ from percent change in daily production due to the number of days in each quarter.
10 Restated additional volumes of 0.10 MMboe in Q2 2025 and 0.19 MMboe in YTD 2025 to reflect a revised MMBtu to boe conversion factor.
11 Louisiana LNG YTD 2026 project spend includes $344 million of prepayments recognised in investing cash flow that are recoverable through partner cash calls but are not yet recognised as capital expenditure.
12 Completion of the transaction is subject to conditions precedent. See "Woodside simplifies portfolio and unlocks long-term value" announced on 19 December 2024.
13 Higher net production percentage reflects accelerated recovery of 100% Woodside-funded pre-FID costs under the PSC entitlement, driven by high oil price.
14 The project has received funding from the Hydrogen Fuelled Transport Project Funding Process as part of the Western Australian Government's Renewable Hydrogen Strategy.
15 Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent. See "Woodside Exercises Browse pre-emption right" announced on 12 June 2026. Woodside's equity interest in the BJV will increase to 41.27% following successful completion of the transaction.
16 No change to the forecasted Trion project capital expenditure. Trion construction related vessel leases are for a term of 3 years.
17 Feed gas volumes purchased from Pluto non-operating participants processed through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector are reported under Production (processing). Comparatives have been restated on the same basis.
18 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
19 Overriding royalty interests held in the USA for several producing wells.
20 Feed gas volumes purchased from Pluto non-operating participants processed through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector, and represents 10% of Pluto-KGP Interconnector volumes.
21 Beaumont New Ammonia production volume is 165.6 kT in Q2 2026 and 278.9 kT in YTD 2026.
22 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
23 Restated additional volumes of 0.10 MMboe in Q2 2025 and 0.19 MMboe in YTD 2025 to reflect a revised MMBtu to boe conversion factor.
24 Overriding royalty interests held in the USA for several producing wells.
25 Beaumont New Ammonia sales volumes are 190.7 kT in Q2 2026 and 258.3 kT YTD 2026.
26 Purchased volumes sourced from third parties.
27 Includes the impact of periodic adjustments related to the production sharing contract (PSC).
28 Includes revenue from Beaumont New Ammonia and overriding royalty interests held in the USA for several producing wells.
29 Values include revenue generated from purchased LNG and Liquids volumes, as well as the marketing margin on the sale of Woodside's produced LNG and Liquids portfolio. Marketing revenue excludes hedging impacts and cargo swaps where a Woodside produced cargo is sold and repurchased from the same counterparty to optimise the portfolio. The margin for these cargo swaps is recognised net in other income.
30 Operating revenue excludes all hedging impacts.
31 Excludes any additional benefit attributed to produced volumes through third-party trading activities.
32 Sales volumes have been restated to reflect volumes sold in MMBtu at a revised boe conversion factor impacting realised price by -$0.2/Mcf for International pipeline gas in Q2 2025.
33 Project final investment decisions result in amounts of previously capitalised exploration and evaluation expense (from current and prior years) being transferred to property plant & equipment. This table does not reflect the impact of such transfers.
34 Other incorporates Louisiana LNG cash call payments to Williams for Driftwood Pipeline LLC, corporate spend, other investments and other capital expenditure.
35 Louisiana LNG YTD 2026 project spend includes $344 million of prepayments recognised in investing cash flow that are recoverable through partner cash calls but are not yet recognised as capital expenditure.
36 Exploration capitalised represents expenditure on successful and pending wells, plus permit acquisition costs during the period and is net of well costs reclassified to expense on finalisation of well results.
37 Includes seismic and general permit activities and other exploration costs.
38 Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period.
39 The Wheatstone asset processes gas from several offshore gas fields, including the Julimar and Brunello fields, for which Woodside has a 65% participating interest and is the operator.
40 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
41 Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period.
42 Operations governed by production sharing contracts.
43 Beaumont New Ammonia production rate is 1.8 kT/d in Q2 2026.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

INVESTORS
Vanessa Martin
M: +61 477 397 961
E: investor@woodside.com

MEDIA
Christine Abbott
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.abbott@woodside.com

REGISTERED ADDRESS
Woodside Energy Group Ltd
ACN 004 898 962
Mia Yellagonga
11 Mount Street
Perth WA 6000
Australia
T: +61 8 9348 4000
www.woodside.com

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Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Four oil barrels on a grid floor with pumpjacks and a fluctuating stock chart in the background.

Oil Prices Breach US$100 as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Global oil benchmarks pushed past the psychologically significant US$100 per barrel mark on Thursday (July 23), as reports of new tanker attacks in the Red Sea and a sharp escalation in the Iran conflict rattled energy markets.Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped about 7 percent to... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today, that due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering to $2.0 million (the "Financing") and the successful... Keep Reading...
QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

Multiple Percent-Level Hydrogen Readings and a Consistently Clean, Near-Zero Methane Gas Signature Across Four Drill Holes at Two Drill Centres 15 Kilometres Apart Support QIMC's District-Scale Natural Hydrogen Energy ModelPeak mud-gas reading of 24.3% H₂ recorded at 707 metres in DDH-26-04 -... Keep Reading...
KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor Presentation

KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor Presentation

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million (the... Keep Reading...

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