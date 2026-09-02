Woodside and PEMEX Sign MOU to Expand Strategic Partnership in Mexico

Woodside and PEMEX Sign MOU to Expand Strategic Partnership in Mexico

Woodside Energy announced today that it had signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX).

The MOU will allow analysis of potential future opportunities for exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It will also facilitate the mutual exchange of technical knowledge, experience, and industry best practices in the oil and gas sector.

The MOU was signed in Mexico City following a meeting between Woodside CEO Liz Westcott and PEMEX CEO Juan Carlos Carpio Fragoso.

Speaking at the signing Woodside CEO Liz Westcott said: "This MOU builds on the strong relationship between Woodside and PEMEX and our joint efforts to develop oil and gas resources in Mexico's ultra-deepwater. The agreement strengthens our relationship and opens the door to explore future opportunities to work together in Mexico's deepwater. We are grateful to PEMEX and Secretary of Energy Luz Elena González Escobar for their continued support and commitment to the development of Mexico's deepwater resources."

Woodside and PEMEX are jointly developing the Trion Oil Project which is located approximately 180 kilometres off Mexico's coastline and 30 kilometres south of the US-Mexico maritime border. Lying in 2,500 metres of water, Trion is set to become Mexico's first ultra-deepwater development, with first oil targeted for 2028.

Trion was 64% complete as at 30 June 2026 and represents a forecast total capital investment of US$7.2 billion. Over the life of the project, Trion is expected to contribute more than US$10 billion in taxes and royalties to Mexico as well as enhancing energy security.

Woodside holds a 60% participating interest in Trion and is the operator, with PEMEX holding the remaining 40% participating interest.

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company. Driven by a spirit of innovation and determination, we established the liquefied natural gas industry in Australia in the 1980s. We provide the energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Today, our strategy is to thrive through the energy transition with a resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects in Australia, North America and Africa.

Media contacts
Australia
Christine Abbott
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.abbott@woodside.com

United States
Rob Young
M: +1 281 790 2805
E: robert.young@woodside.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Woodside Energy GroupWDS:AUASX:WDSNYSE:WDSoil and gas investing
WDS:AU
The Conversation (0)
Angkor Resources Reports Visual Copper Mineralization In 2026 Drill Core From Andong BOR License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Reports Visual Copper Mineralization In 2026 Drill Core From Andong BOR License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 1, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces preliminary geological observations from the logging of diamond drill core completed during the first phase of 2026 drill... Keep Reading...
Two square blocks with Iranian and American flags placed on a map of the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil Prices Top US$90 Amid Latest US-Iran Clash in Strait of Hormuz

Crude oil futures surged more than 2 percent to cross the US$90 per barrel threshold on Monday (August 31) morning following a direct military exchange between the US and Iran inside the Strait of Hormuz.The conflict reignited fears over global energy security — by early trading, Brent crude... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today the successful closing of the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.3 million (the... Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO)

Kinetiko Energy

Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - August 19, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that a total of 2,800 meters of diamond drilling was planned for the Andong Bor copper-gold target in Cambodia and the first 1099... Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO)

Kinetiko Secures Co-operation Agreement With Mulilo for A$1.26 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO and OTCQB:KKOBF) (Kinetiko or the Company) is focused on commercialising its 100% owned shallow conventional gas projects in South Africa. Kinetiko advises that its wholly owned South African subsidiary Afro Energy (Pty) Ltd (Afro Energy), the holder of ER270, has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Related News

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

artificial intelligence investing

Bruce Kahn on AI's Real Bottleneck: "It's Not the Chips, It's the Wires"

gold investing

Dutch Authorities Move US$11 Billion Gold Stockpile to London

base metals investing

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

base metals investing

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit