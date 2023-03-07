RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Wonderers, A New Action-Adventure Game To Start Closed Beta Test Soon

  • A multi-genre action-adventure game including roguelike and MOBA, social features, and more
  • Create your own story in a fairy tale realm brought to life by adorable characters and sophisticated graphics

Wonderers: Eternal World, a new action-adventure game developed by NGELGAMES Co.,Ltd. and published by Smilegate Holdings, Inc., is set to launch with a Closed Beta Test in the North American market in April.

According to the announcement made on March 8 th , Smilegate will conduct a Closed Beta Test (CBT) on Wonderers, a new cross-platform game that will be supported on mobile devices and on PC.

Wonderers is a game that offers multiple gameplay modes, from exploring roguelike dungeon crawlers like the Glitch Dungeon to participating in multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) such as the Gold Clash, a 4v4 real-time team battle.

The game also features a number of other genres that have been reinterpreted in Wonderers' unique style to enhance the game's completeness. These genres range from boss raids, where players can cooperate with one another to defeat powerful bosses, to a variety of entertaining mini games.

The game boasts sophisticated graphics as well, and presents a wide array of adorable characters from various fairy tales who have been rewritten into the world of Wonderers, who each have a charm of their own. Each character possesses distinct skills and playstyles that players can nurture to their own taste.

Wonderers will be supported on both mobile and PC platforms, and players will be able to enjoy the game's manual control system which offers a sense of immersion and enjoyment from different environments and on different platforms.

NGELGAMES stated that "Wonderers is a charming new game that has been developed with the concept that fairy tales can be easily understood by everyone, everywhere. We will do our best to provide players with a unique, enjoyable experience."

A Smilegate official expressed, "We are proud of and delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Wonderers to players in North America . CBT will first be available on AOS and on PC in Canada and the U.S. around April, with a global launch targeted for later this year."

For more information about Wonderers, please visit the official website ( https://wonderers.game.onstove.com ) or the official Discord channel ( https://discord.gg/wonderers ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wonderers-a-new-action-adventure-game-to-start-closed-beta-test-soon-301764303.html

SOURCE Smilegate Holdings

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Bring Your A Game: GIGABYTE AORUS 2023 Gaming Laptops Now Available

- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE has finally made its highly-anticipated AORUS gaming laptop lineup available on the market, including the AORUS 17X, AORUS 15X AORUS 17, and AORUS 15 . These premium laptops are completely re-designed for high-performance gaming at their cores, offering cutting-edge technologies and optimized portability for an unbeatable gaming experience on the go.

Bring Your A Game: GIGABYTE AORUS 2023 Gaming Laptops Now Available

The AORUS 17X and AORUS 15X are the flagship models with maximum performance. These powerful gaming machines boast an Intel ® 13th-gen 24-core CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce ® RTX™ 4090 GPU with a TGP of 175W, resulting in a noticeable improvement in gaming performance of up to 86% compared to the previous gen, ensuring that even the most demanding games will run smoothly and without lag. The AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are super-portable gaming laptops, which have received upgrades in the next-gen chips, featuring Intel ® Core 13th-gen i7 H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce ® RTX™ 4070 GPU with a TGP of 140W.

The cooling capacity has also been improved with the upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system, featuring a large vapor chamber design and up to four cooling fans for a maximum TDP of 230W on the AORUS 17X and 160W on the AORUS 17. This advanced cooling system not only ensures efficient and quiet cooling but also makes the laptops more compact and portable, perfect for gamers who are constantly on the move.

The AORUS lineup offers 17.3 and 15.6 inch displays with a sweet spot of QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz for immersive visuals and fluid framerates. The displays feature accurate and vivid colors, thanks to 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for the AORUS 17X and AORUS 15. The laptops share a sleek and modern look, which includes a stylish RGB light bar and geometric patterns that exude a winning attitude, making them a characteristic addition to any gaming setup.

If you are ready to take your gaming experience to the next level, it is time to get your hands on the 2023 AORUS gaming laptops that are available now. With their improved performance, stylish design, and rich features, these laptops are the ultimate gaming machine for those who settle for nothing less than the very best. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/AORUS_LAPTOP .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bring-your-a-game-gigabyte-aorus-2023-gaming-laptops-now-available-301764407.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c2599.html

LifeForce Games Democratizes Game Development with User-friendly, Custom Game Generator

LifeForce Games the Web3 game development studio, announces the next level of gaming with its soon-to-launch Game Generator. In anticipation of their upcoming attendance at GDC (Game Developers Conference), Co-CEOs Cathy Carroll and Ryan Inman are excited to announce that their relatively small team at LifeForce Games has cracked the code of the next level of gaming and content creation.

LifeForce Games democratizes game development with user-friendly, custom game generator

"As gamers, we've all had dreams of building our own games, especially ones we could play with our friends. With our no-code drag-and-drop Game Generator, any gamer, no matter their skill level or age, will be able to realize their dream of creating their own game. This is groundbreaking tech and we can't wait to see what gamers create!" said Co-CEO Ryan Inman , aka Boomer.

Alongside the Game Generator are their already Steam-listed games, Forge Horizon, a third-person shooter, and Spark Defense, the first-of-its-kind MOBA Defense, which will both be available this year. Forge Horizon and Spark Defense were built to represent what can be created using the Game Generator.

"When we first launched, our ambition was to create a seamless and accessible environment for users to create games and share experiences," said Co-CEO Cathy Caroll , "Our Game Generator is the realization of that ambition."

Starting in March, the studio will begin the launch of LFG Game Nights where gamers can jump in and test out Spark Defense and Forge Horizon. Gamers will battle for leaderboard bragging rights and in-game collectibles, all in preparation for the alpha launch of the Game Generator where they will then be able to try their hand at creating their own games.

Ultimately the studio's goal is to have a variety of games, game modes, and play styles available for gamers to try their hand at building. Serious builders will also have the opportunity to create battle passes and utilize in-game customizations to make their own brand-specific community games, making this an ideal fit for gamers, content creators, and streamers wanting a place to engage their community.

To explore how not only gaming communities, but also brands can potentially get involved with this one-of-a-kind project, interested parties can reach out to Satsuma and Boomer to arrange a meeting at GDC at contactus@lf.games.

Spark Defense can be wishlisted here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218100/Spark_Defense/

Forge Horizon can be wishlisted here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2243590/Forge_Horizon/

About LifeForce Games
LifeForce Games is a game development studio founded by Ryan Inman aka Boomer andCatherine Carroll aka Satsuma, the founders of the largest metaverse developer worldwide, LandVault. The LFG team consists of gaming, media, and technology veterans, including senior team members from Daybreak, Amazon, Disney, HarperCollins, Sony Playstation and Sony Online Entertainment.

For more information, visit https://lifeforce.games

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016378/LFG.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeforce-games-democratizes-game-development-with-user-friendly-custom-game-generator-301764436.html

SOURCE LifeForce Games

Frameplay Appoints Former Tencent EMEA President Jurgen Post as Chairman of the Board

Frameplay the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced Jurgen Post's appointment as the company's chairman of the board.

(PRNewsfoto/Frameplay Corp.)

Post has over 35 years of industry experience and served as CEO of Miniclip after its acquisition by Tencent , one of the world's largest video game and social media platforms. As president of international partnerships at Tencent EMEA, Post led the merger and acquisition activity of over 10 video game studios, six of which he was also a non-executive director. Post spent over a decade at SEGA holding multiple positions, including President/COO of SEGA Europe.

"Jurgen is not only a pioneer in the gaming industry, but a true leader, influencing the development of several of the world 's most popular games and gaming devices. He has also led some of the largest deals within the gaming industry," said Jonathon Troughton , CEO of Frameplay. "Jurgen joining Frameplay as chairman of the board reinforces the value that we bring to industry, and sets the stage for our exciting future. Having intrinsic in-game advertising backed by an industry titan like Jurgen solidifies the trajectory of this advertising channel within both the gaming and advertising ecosystems."

As chairman of the board, Post will provide leadership and strategic oversight to Frameplay.

"Upon being introduced to Frameplay, I was immediately drawn to their vision of creating sustainable monetization efforts for game studios, whilst still remaining true to gamers' preference of an uninterrupted gaming experience," said Jurgen Post . "Frameplay's solution to an industry-wide monetization problem is allowing the world's most innovative brands to captivate the attention of a formerly untapped audience. I look forward to being a part of Frameplay's mission and supporting their industry-leading intrinsic in-game advertising efforts."

To learn more about how Frameplay is revolutionizing the intrinsic in-game industry, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About Frameplay

Frameplay is an award-winning, global in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit: www.frameplay.gg .

CONTACT: Nicole Mancino , n.mancino@frameplay.gg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frameplay-appoints-former-tencent-emea-president-jurgen-post-as-chairman-of-the-board-301763682.html

SOURCE Frameplay Corp.

Solid Clouds soft launches new sci-fi RPG STARBORNE: FRONTIERS

"Starborne: Frontiers" is a one-of-a-kind mobile experience for sci-fi fans, now available on iOS and Android devices, with a PC release to follow later this year. The game draws inspiration from popular gacha and tactics-based games but features unique strategy elements and a realistic sci-fi art style.

Key Art Starborne Frontiers

Set 400 years in the future, players will find themselves on the lawless fringes of the Starborne Universe, where mega-corporations fight for wealth and control. From the ruthless Zealot Pirates of XAOC, to the immortal scientists of Everliving, each group has their own agenda to push. Players must rely on their fleet to protect themselves and fight their way to the top of the galaxy.

Here is a taste of what players can expect:

  • Over 90 captains to recruit.
  • 10 factions each with their own ethos and agendas.
  • Take on outlaws in challenging Bounties.
  • Over 100 rendered unique spaceships.
  • Strategic ship placement.

"The soft launch of the game is a huge milestone for Solid Clouds and the development team who have worked hard to achieve the goals we have set ourselves,' says Stefan Gunnarson , CEO of Solid Clouds . 'We are looking forward to receiving feedback from players as we're getting closer to the final version of the game with constant improvements as we fine-tune and develop it further."

Google Play Apple Store

About the game

One aspect of the gameplay is collecting and upgrading ships. With dozens of pieces of equipment, multiple sets, and a multitude of combinations, players can customize their fleet in unique ways. However, strategic choices both on and off the battlefield will determine the fate of the player's fleet. On the battlefield, players can arrange their ships into near-limitless formations. Choosing the units that work best with each other is crucial.

"Starborne: Frontiers" also offers exciting PvP and cooperative gameplay. Players can enter the Arena, or team up with an alliance to tackle challenges together. For players seeking a challenge and a less linear progression path, they can participate in Bounties.

About Solid Clouds

Solid Clouds is a game development studio based in Reykjavik, Iceland , founded in 2013 by Stefán Gunnarsson, Stefán Björnsson and Sigurður Arnljótsson, the founder and former CEO of CCP Games. It became Iceland's first game studio to be publicly traded on Nasdaq.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016651/Key_Art_Starborne_Frontiers.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016652/Starborne_Frontiers_Logo.jpg

Starborne Frontiers Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solid-clouds-soft-launches-new-sci-fi-rpg-starborne-frontiers-301763639.html

SOURCE Solid Clouds

WiMi Hologram Cloud to Build A BCI-VR Gaming and Entertainment System

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced proactive advancement in the R&D of BCI-VR system based on its technological reserve in VR (Virtual Reality) and BCI (Brain-Computer Interface), and the further exploration of BCI-VR system applications in gaming and entertainment.

Compared to traditional games, the interaction of game scenes designed using BCI-VR systems will be more direct and intuitive and overcome some limitations of moving around in a purely virtual reality environment. In particular, the BCI-VR system, which relies heavily on visual stimuli, will significantly enhance the gaming user's experience by allowing the user to implement controls in the VR environment by simply gazing at or focusing directly on the object to be manipulated.

Redbrick Inc. signs an MOU with the Korea Indie Game Society to promote the indie game industry

- Cooperation for the development of the Indie Game industry and training of developers was agreed

- An Indie Game Developer support program 'Indie Challengers' is being co-hosted

