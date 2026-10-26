WMATA Keeps Its Workforce Moving with Oracle Fusion Applications

Major public transportation agency connects HR and payroll processes to reduce administrative complexity, strengthen compliance, and enhance the employee experience
Oracle AI WorldWashington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), one of North America's largest public transportation agencies, is leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to support its mission to provide safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation across the Washington metropolitan region. WMATA is using Oracle Fusion Applications to automate routine workforce processes, improve employee and manager experiences, and support its broader enterprise transformation strategy.
Serving more than four million residents across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, WMATA operates one of the nation's largest public transportation systems, including Metrorail, Metrobus, and MetroAccess, supported by a workforce of approximately 14,000 employees. To efficiently manage HR and payroll operations for this large, unionized, and highly regulated workforce, WMATA needed to replace its heavily customized on-premises system with an integrated cloud platform. After careful evaluation, WMATA selected Oracle Fusion Applications.
"With thousands of employees supporting rail, bus, and paratransit operations, we needed a better way to manage the complexities of HR and payroll across our large, unionized workforce," said Sherri Dickerson, executive vice president and chief people officer, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we have brought our workforce processes together on a single platform that makes it easier for employees and managers to access the information they need. This helps us reduce administrative complexity, strengthen compliance, and streamline routine tasks so we can spend more time supporting the essential transportation services our communities rely on."
With Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), WMATA can standardize HR processes, unify employee information, and reduce manual administrative work across its workforce operations. WMATA has deployed Oracle Cloud HCM capabilities spanning core HR, payroll, benefits, absence management, compensation, time and labor, recruiting, and talent management. Together, these capabilities help WMATA simplify day-to-day HR and payroll administration, strengthen compliance and risk management, and give employees and managers easier access to the information and processes they need.
"Public transportation agencies face growing pressure to deliver reliable, efficient service while recruiting and retaining the frontline workers who keep their communities moving," said Lew Thompson, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud HCM, WMATA is bringing its critical HR and payroll functions together on a single cloud platform to improve the employee experience, support compliance with contractual terms, and optimize workforce operations. By simplifying administration while maintaining essential controls, WMATA is giving employees and managers more time to focus on the transportation services that millions of residents across the Washington metropolitan region rely on."
The implementation was managed by Oracle Consulting.
About Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), known as Metro, is the region's leading public transportation provider, serving a population of approximately four million people across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia within a 2,054-square-mile jurisdiction. With a network of six rail lines, 98 stations, 125 bus routes, and a door-to-door paratransit service, Metro is the second busiest transit system in the United States with a $5 billion operating and capital budget.
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
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SOURCE Oracle