Showcase highlights partnerships, innovations to iconic roleplaying, card collecting games

Wizards of the Coast a gaming division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), today announced a lineup of innovative releases for later this year and beyond during their direct-to-fan virtual event, Wizards Presents. These initiatives enhance Hasbro's $2.1 billion games portfolio for players of all ages, which include iconic fantasy brands Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

Wizards Presents

Hosts Jimmy Wong , Ginny Di , and Sydnee Goodman showed off exciting fantasy storytelling products for use at the table, in the game store, and digitally online, cementing Wizards' leadership in the fantasy gaming category and building on the company's continued success within Hasbro's family of brands. Watch the entire video presentation of Wizards Presents on YouTube on our Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering channels and on our Twitch channels ( twitch.tv/magic and twitch.tv/dnd ) for details and commentary from the creative product designers.

"Wizards Presents" the following products and initiatives coming later this year, in 2023, and beyond:

Dungeons & Dragons

  • Playtesting for One D&D starts today! One D&D is the codename for the next generation of Dungeons & Dragons that brings together updated rules, backwards compatible with 5th Edition, D&D Beyond as the platform for your D&D experience, and an early-in-development D&D digital play experience that will offer players and Dungeon Masters full immersion and rich 3D creation tools. Head to DnDBeyond.com today to sign up to join the public playtests for One D&D.

  • Dragonlance means WAR! Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is a D&D adventure set in the world of Krynn with the backdrop of the War of the Lance. Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn is a board game that allows the players to jump into a mass battle and make decisions on memorable events during the war. Fans can play both in conjunction to tell a single engrossing campaign, switching between the D&D adventure and the board game designed by Rob Daviau and Stephen Baker . Shadow of the Dragon Queen will be available everywhere with a standard cover and an alternate cover only available through game stores on Dec. 6, 2022 . Also available on Dec. 6 is Shadow of the Dragon Queen Deluxe Edition , containing the adventure, the board game, and an exclusive Dungeon Master screen.

  • Following the acquisition of the easy-to-use digital toolset of D&D Beyond earlier this year, Dungeons & Dragons is excited to offer bundles of physical and digital content to fans on D&D Beyond with Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen . Preorder now at dndstore.wizards.com to get early access to the adventure on D&D Beyond early on Nov. 22, 2022 .

  • Everyone loves Drizzt! D&D is celebrating the drow hero's 35 th anniversary with new covers of all the Legend of Drizzt novels by R.A. Salvatore. The Legend of Drizzt Visual Dictionary will chronicle lore, creatures, weapons, enemies, and allies in one tome perfect for gift-giving season. And to take the Legend in new directions, a Drizzt Family webcomic will debut featuring Brie, the tween daughter of Drizzt and Cattie-Brie, "borrowing" her father's sword Twinkle to prove she is a heroic force just like her forebears.

  • Here are five exciting products coming from D&D in 2023:
    • Winter 2023 – Keys from the Golden Vault
      • Ocean's Eleven meets D&D in this book of short adventures revolving around heists.
    • Spring 2023 – Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants
      • A companion to last year's Fizban's Treasury of Dragons focused on giants.
    • Summer 2023 – The Book of Many Things
      • A collection of creatures, locations, and other goodies that are connected to the mysterious Deck of Many Things.
    • Summer 2023 – "Phandelver Campaign"
      • Expands the classic Lost Mine of Phandelver into a full campaign tinged with cosmic horror.
    • Fall 2023 – "Planescape"
      • The legendary setting returns! Like Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, Planescape is a three-book slipcase: setting guide, bestiary, and adventure campaign

Magic: The Gathering

  • Wizards of the Coast revealed upcoming products in its Universes Beyond product line , a way for fans to play Magic: The Gathering beyond Magic's planes with cards representing iconic fictional settings and characters in pop culture.

  • Fans got a first glimpse at details for the latest entry in Universes Beyond , Warhammer 40,000. In addition to four commander decks, four Sol Rings are themed after each faction representing The Imperium of Man, Tyranids, Necrons, and Chaos. The cards in the collector's edition of each commander deck have a new Surge Foil treatment.

  • In Q3 2023, players can journey to Mount Doom with Frodo, Aragorn, and the rest of the Fellowship on their quest to destroy The One Ring in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ set . Magic designers showed off a sprawling piece of artwork for The Battle of the Pelennor Fields — the greatest battle of the War of the Ring at Minas Tirith—spanning 18 individual cards as part of a booster release that will immerse fans in Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set is also coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena as an Alchemy set later next year.

  • Magic: The Gathering is joining forces with Doctor Who in a new Universes Beyond collaboration that includes Commander decks, collector boosters, and Secret Lair drops spanning the 60-year history of the longest running action-adventure television series in the world.

  • Magic: The Gathering celebrates its 30 th birthday in 2023. The year-long celebration kicks off this year and includes the Magic 30 event taking place at Las Vegas' EXPO at World Market Center on Oct. 28-30 , special promotions commemorating Magic's history, and special promotions that will only be found in local game stores.

  • Later this year, players will return to where it all started in Dominaria United. Home to the first Magic set that was released in 1993, and the centerpiece of storytelling for the first decade, Dominaria is the core of Magic's multiverse. Dominarians are pitted against the Phyrexians in the kickoff to an epic four-set story arc. Dominaria United releases on Sept. 9 , but fans can preorder now.

  • To round out the inaugural Wizards Presents, Wizards of the Coast unveiled their upcoming premiere Magic: The Gathering set releases coming in 2023. The Phyrexia story arc continues with The Brothers' War , releasing in November, followed by Phyrexia: All Will Be One, releasing in Q1 2023, and wrapping up with March of the Machine , a conclusion to the story, releasing in Q2 2023. March of the Machine: The Aftermath , also releasing in Q2 2023, ties up loose ends from March of the Machine and explores the fundamental changes that have taken place in Magic's Multiverse. In Q3 2023, players will return to Eldraine, a fan favorite plane that draws inspiration from classic fairy tales with Wilds of Eldraine . In Q4 2023, Lost Caverns of Ixalan will finish the year with Pirates, Dinosaurs, and Vampires vying for dominance.

Since 1993, Magic: The Gathering has thrilled players and card collectors. With more than 50 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon in more than 150 countries.

Dungeons & Dragons continues to innovate the tabletop and digital roleplaying genre with the next evolution of core rules to enhance players' imaginations and enjoyment of the game. Crossover opportunities with the film and book industries can only add to the more than 50 million people who play D&D, fast approaching its 50-year anniversary.

For more information about everything that was revealed in Wizards Presents, please visit https://magic.wizards.com/en/articles/archive/news/next-year-of-magic-wizards-presents-2022-08-18.

ABOUT MAGIC: THE GATHERING
Magic: The Gathering's compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. Fans can experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, and a critically acclaimed comic book series. With more than 50 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in more than 150 countries.

ABOUT DUNGEONS & DRAGONS
Dungeons & Dragons has enchanted fans for nearly 50 years with innovative gameplay allowing friends and family to adventure in fantasy worlds together. The World's Greatest Roleplaying Game boasts more than 50 million fans to date who have enjoyed the franchise through video games, novels, comics, roleplaying games, and accessories. A major feature film produced by Paramount Pictures and eOne, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is poised to captivate audiences next year and fans can experience D&D online right now through easy-to-use tools on D&D Beyond.

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST
Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships, and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and Hasbro's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands. With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and studios in Austin , Montreal , Raleigh , and Renton , Wizards is dedicated to fostering world class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit our company website and social channels (@Wizards on Twitter and LinkedIn).

ABOUT HASBRO
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming, and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, and POWER RANGERS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

ABOUT GAMES WORKSHOP
Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE: GAW.L), based in Nottingham, U.K. , produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar®, and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniatures, novels, and model kits through more than 500 of its own stores (branded Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands, and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com .

ABOUT DOCTOR WHO
Doctor Who is one of the longest running action-adventure television series in the world, spanning 59 years, and winning more than 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a huge global following, with 9.6 million fans across social platforms/channels and 100 million video views on YouTube in the last year alone. It has been honored by Guinness World Records as the longest running science-fiction series in the world. Doctor Who has a proven track record in consumer products and live entertainment with more than 4.5 million Sonic Screwdrivers sold in the past 11 years, more than 13 million action figures sold since 2005, more than 19 million DVDs sold globally, and more than 1 million tickets sold for live events. Doctor Who logo and insignia © 2018 and TM BBC. Licensed by BBC Studios.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wizards-of-the-coast-reveals-exciting-lineup-for-dungeons--dragons-and-magic-the-gathering-301608326.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Ubitus support Team17 to release Thymesia on Nintendo Switch, launching 18th August.

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, supports Team17 Digital to release the cloud version of Thymesia on the Nintendo Switch TM platform. This cloud version will be released simultaneously with the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions on 18 th August. Players in selected regions North America Asia and most of the Europe can find this exciting title on the Nintendo eShop.

Game screen of Thymesia

Same gameplay with less hurdle

Thymesia provides distinctive combat mechanics, and is highly anticipated by action RPG fans worldwide. Nintendo Switch action RPG fans can enjoy the same gameplay alongside players on other platforms, launching on the same date. A simple download of the small launcher program from the Nintendo eShop is all it takes to begin this thrilling experience.

" I would like to personally congratulate OverBorder Studio for creating this stunning works. It is great to work with Team 17 to release Thymesia on Nintendo Switch cloud platform, and reach worldwide Thymesia fans ," commented by, CEO of Ubitus, Wesley Kuo .

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

About Team17 Digital
Founded in 1990, Team17 Digital is a leading developer, video games label, and creative partner for developers around the world. Part of Team17 Group plc, which floated on AIM in 2018, Team17 Digital has an extensive portfolio comprised of over 120 titles, and fully encapsulates the spirit of independent games. Team17 Digital's portfolio of multi-award-winning and award-nominated in-house brands include Hell Let Loose , Golf With Your Friends , The Escapists , and the iconic Worms franchise, alongside its games label partner titles, including the award-winning games Blasphemous , Greak: Memories of Azur , and Overcooked! franchise. Visit www.team17.com for more information.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best cloud gamming platform with its patented GPU virtualization technology, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience. Users can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers with either a mobile or a land based broadband network.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 ( Tokyo )
+886-2-2717-6123 ( Taipei )
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubitus-support-team17-to-release-thymesia-on-nintendo-switchtm-launching-18th-august-301605535.html

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse Form Strategic Metaverse Multi-chain Partnership for Global Sports Fans

LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse have announced a multi-chain metaverse partnership that will expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes and truly deliver an immersive sports fans experience.

Lootmogul Sports Influencer led gaming, NFT, crypto Metaverse

LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse are creating a new virtual island dedicated to sports gaming and are creating unique customized Avatars for celebrities, collegiate and professional athletes allowing them to engage in w eb3 activities and the Metaverse.

"LootMogul is super excited about this partnership as it will help the global sports community to scale their identity across chains and will drive hyper fan adoption with avatars and personalized lands - create, secure, and customize your digital version with your real-world avatar benefits," said Raj Rajkotia, CEO, LootMogul.

"We are very excited to partner with LootMogul to accelerate their Metaverse activities and bring their programs, celebrities and athletes to Aftermath Islands," said David Lucatch , Managing Director, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited . "Today, more than ever, it is imperative that brands and personalities stake their value in blockchain and Metaverse activities as they become the next level of consumer engagement."

Aftermath Islands is led by an experienced group of entrepreneurs, designers, and developers who have worked with some of the world's most recognized and respected brands and institutions, such as Marvel, Paramount, DC Comics, Warner Bros, and more.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse ( web3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, commerce (NFTs), and in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web 2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. For more details, visit: https://lootmogul.com . Create and own your sports metaverse with real-world professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, Soccer, etc.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE: LQID) (OTC: LQAVF) (FRA: 4T51). Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation

Learn about Aftermath Islands' virtual worlds here and read about how the project is reimagining Metaverse experiences in the future in the project light paper and sizzle reel .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880823/LM_Influencer.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880936/Aftermath.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880821/LootMogul_Logo.jpg

LootMogul Logo

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-and-aftermath-islands-metaverse-form-strategic-metaverse-multi-chain-partnership-for-global-sports-fans-301608534.html

SOURCE LootMogul

SKYPlay and Retrocat signed a contract for a new game's onboarding

On August 18th, 2022 SKYPlay Inc. announced that it signed a contract with Retrocat to onboard 'Project D'(TBA) on its blockchain platform, "SKYPlay" that will be released at the end of this month.

'Project D' is a maiden game by Jongbeom Lee as the CEO of Retrocat and will be available on SKYPlay within this year as an eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game.

Report by Perforce Software Forecasts that Streaming, the Cloud, and Creative Teams are the Future of Game Development

Survey of over 300 game development professionals finds Streaming, the cloud, and asset sharing and reuse to be critical to the future of game development.

Perforce Software, a leading provider of versioning, collaboration, and planning tools across the software development lifecycle, announced the release of the 2022 Game Development Trends & Forecast report, which outlines trends, challenges, and predictions for the future of game development. Key findings suggest that Cloud Streaming will become the leading platform by 2025, and as teams continue to move toward hybridremote work environments, the ability to easily share and reuse assets will be critical to their collaboration efforts.

NetEase Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Edmodo Announced Closure of its B2C version to Focus on Country Rollout Opportunities

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced that Edmodo, its subsidiary, has decided to shut down its free B2C version (Edmodo.com) with effect from 22 September 2022 to focus its resources in pursuing revenue-producing country rollout B2G opportunities with the popular learning platform [1] .

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

While Edmodo.com has been one of the most widely-used free learning communities and has been loved and used by millions of teachers, students and parents around the world, Edmodo has in recent years made significant progress in discussions to roll out a similar B2G based platform in multiple countries [1] , including Egypt , Thailand and Ghana , as part of the Company's strategy to provide best-in-class blended learning solutions. The shutdown of the free B2C platform (Edmodo.com) will allow the Company to focus its effort in better optimizing the B2G platform to fit the needs of the different countries, ultimately creating value for users that will be consistent with the blended learning vision of the Company. In addition, the Company expects to realize substantial savings in operating cost, which will accelerate the path to reaching operating profitability of its education business.

[1] The B2G platform will be offered in markets outside of the United States

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edmodo-announced-closure-of-its-b2c-version-to-focus-on-country-rollout-opportunities-301608283.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

