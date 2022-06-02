GamingInvesting News

Former Minnesota Vikings EVP & CMO to Drive Growth & Strategic Planning for Esports Entertainment & Gaming Industry Start-Up

Wisdom Gaming, the emerging leader in esports entertainment, today announced that former Minnesota Vikings EVP & CMO Steve LaCroix joins the company's leadership team as President of Wisdom Gaming. LaCroix steps into this role as an expansion of Wisdom Gaming's partnership that started with LaCroix Sports & Entertainment ("LS&E") last year. LaCroix will be reporting to Wisdom Gaming Founder & CEO Mike Zweigbaum .

Steve LaCroix, President, Wisdom Gaming

LaCroix will leverage his 30-plus years of leadership in the professional sports industry to drive the company's efforts around strategic planning, organizational growth and structure, revenue generation, corporate partnership integration, new business opportunities, brand expansions, and community engagement within his new role. Before founding LS&E in 2021, LaCroix served as the Minnesota Vikings' Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. He oversaw all aspects of Vikings-generated revenues, marketing, and strategy initiatives. LaCroix's last season with the Vikings was in 2020, his 20th with the organization after starting his career with a 10-year stint with the Indiana Pacers/Pacers Sports & Entertainment in Indianapolis, IN.

"Steve has a proven track record as a dynamic and strategic leader within the professional sports landscape," said Wisdom Gaming Founder & CEO Mike Zweigbaum . "In our time working together under a partnership with LS&E, the decision was clear that his experience working with some of the biggest names in sports and his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings will be invaluable during our next growth stage."

LaCroix joins the esports and gaming entertainment company on the heels of a significant moment of growth for the company as Wisdom launches its best-in-class esports/gaming broadcast studio and event venue at Mall of America. Last month, Wisdom Gaming hosted and produced its first of many in-person events with the Riot Games' Wild Rift North American Series (WNS) Season 1 Championship LAN, resulting in over 8,500 attendees.

"Wisdom Gaming has proven to be a driving force in the ever-changing nature of the esports and gaming landscape, and I am honored to be joining this exceptional company and leadership team," said LaCroix. "I'm excited to bring my background in working in traditional sports to further evolve our partnerships with brands, game publishers, and our local community to cement Wisdom Gaming as a leading esports entertainment powerhouse."

LaCroix is the Owner & CEO of LaCroix Sports & Entertainment (LS&E) which advises properties and brands in the sports & entertainment industry. He serves on the Allina Health Board of Directors. He is Chair of the Allina Health Foundation & Philanthropy Committee, with his additional community involvement including the boards of the University of Iowa Marketing Institute, Hunger Related Events, and Thielen Foundation.

ABOUT WISDOM GAMING

Wisdom Gaming is an emerging leader in esports entertainment, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming.

The company boasts a growing portfolio of esports organizations, including Torrent and the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL), that span professional, amateur, and scholastic levels of competition. Founded in 2019, the company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN where it maintains an office and a gaming and esports venue, arena, and live broadcast studio.

For more information about Wisdom Gaming, visit wisdom.gg or follow us @wsdmgg.

Wisdom Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wisdom Gaming)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisdom-gaming-appoints-steve-lacroix-as-president-301560055.html

SOURCE Wisdom Gaming

SOURCE Wisdom Gaming

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Flyying in with New Software

Experience the newest updates only on Flyy

Flyy the interactive social network that allows you to leave your digital footprint everywhere you go, is now providing users with faster software to enhance their experience within the app. The new software includes an explore page, categorization, and photo development.

Swarmio Media Enters North African Market by Partnering with Ooredoo, Tunisia's Largest Telecom Operator

Ooredoo Tunisia to Launch Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform to its 7.5 million Customers Under the Ooredoo Brand Name 'Ooredoo EZ'

Ooredoo Tunisia is Part of the Ooredoo Group (QA: ORDS), one of the World's Largest Telecom Operators with 121 million customers across 12 countries in the Middle East , Southeast Asia and North Africa

  • Swarmio and Ooredoo Tunisia will split revenues from monthly subscription fees and in-game content transactions that take place inside the 'Ooredoo EZ' platform, using Swarmio's unique store and payment solutions
  • Swarmio's plug and play Ember gaming platform allows telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market
  • Swarmio Store will enable the Tunisian gaming community access to in-game items from multiple game publishers

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'),  a technology company focused on the global deployment of its gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces a signed commercial agreement (the "Agreement") with Ooredoo Tunisia. Under the terms of the Agreement, Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform will be rolled out and marketed to Ooredoo Tunisia's 7.5 million customers under the brand name 'Ooredoo EZ' (pronounced 'EEzEE').

The 'Ooredoo EZ' platform will be offered to Ooredoo customers across Tunisia as a subscription gaming service, providing them with access to competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities and an ultra-low-latency playing experience via Swarmio's patented Latency-optimized Edge Computing (LEC) technology 'Matrix'.

As part of the 'Ooredoo EZ' rollout, Ooredoo Tunisia is also expected to carry out an extensive marketing and awareness campaign which will include TV and billboard advertising, store activations, featured app placements and other initiatives.

Ooredoo Tunisia services over half of Tunisia's entire population of 11.8 million people. According to Newzoo, there are over 5.3 million gamers in the country, and that number is growing at a rate of 6.7% year-on-year. Ooredoo Tunisia is part of the Ooredoo Group (QA: ORDS), a leading global communications company delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services to 121 million customers across 12 countries in the Middle East , Southeast Asia and North Africa .

Importantly, for the first time in Tunisia , a comprehensive collection of high-demand in-game items will be made available for purchase inside the 'Ooredoo EZ' platform via Swarmio's online store (Swarmio Store). Gamers will be able to seamlessly pay for these items inside the platform using Swarmio's Direct Carrier Billing and gamer e-wallet solutions (Swarmio Pay). With credit card penetration in Tunisia reaching only 7% of the population, and a severe lack of available options in the country for gamers to purchase in-game items, unlocking access to these items and enabling gamers to pay for them without a credit card is a first-of-its-kind solution for gamers in this region.

"Every day we're seeing the growing power and potential of gaming and esports and are immensely excited to be partnering with proven specialists, Swarmio Media, to bring dynamic new gaming experiences to our Tunisian customers." said Sunil Mishra , CMO of Ooredoo Tunisia.

"We are very excited to kick off our journey in esports supported by the expertise of our partner Swarmio. We are entering into this promising and challenging market with confident steps towards our vision to be the leader in this domain and support the growing ecosystem in the country," said Mansoor Rashid Al Khater , CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.

"Deploying our Ember platform to the first customers in North Africa is a valuable milestone for Swarmio that we're exceptionally proud of," commented Swarmio CEO Vijai Karthigesu . "We have built a strong working partnership with Ooredoo Tunisia and look forward to collaborating with them long into the future, as together we unlock incredible gaming access and experiences for customers across the country".

The commercial agreement comes as a result of Swarmio's previously announced collaborative partnership with TM WHOLESALE (the global and wholesale arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad), which will see Swarmio's Ember platform rolled out across Asia and the MENA region. All revenues generated within the Ember platform through its integrated ecommerce and fintech solutions, Swarmio Store and Swarmio Pay, will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Ooredoo Tunisia, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ooredoo Tunisia

Ooredoo Tunisia is a leading global operator offering various services dedicated to both individuals (Mobile, Fixed, data) and businesses through hosting solutions, IoT, cloud and very high speed. As a responsible company rooted in the community. Ooredoo Tunisia is guided by its vision to enrich the digital lives of its customers and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging new technologies to help the community realize its full potential.

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East , North Africa and Southeast Asia . Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2021 . Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

For more information please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major WHOLESALE opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c0554.html

MICHAEL LE, ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR TIKTOKERS, CO-FOUNDS THE FASTEST GROWING CRYPTO GAMING PLATFORM, ALREADY VALUED AT $200MM

Joystick, a next-generation gaming ecosystem that empowers users to become business owners, professional eSports gamers, or content creators in the evolving Web3 world, combines tech, gamefi, education, communities and NFT assets to deliver maximum yield across the metaverse.

Michael Le one of the most popular content creators with over 10 billion views on TikTok, along with tech entrepreneur Robin DeFay announced the launch of a revolutionary gaming and esports platform called Joystick. Joystick leverages metaverse assets in ways that benefit ecosystem users and guilds by giving them the opportunity to keep 100% of the revenue they generate playing games on the blockchain.

Gaming Industry Disruptors at Altura Announce Marketplace V2 Coming End of April

Marketplace V2 comes with a reimagined gaming-focused design and a slew of new features such as external collections, multi-chain support, offers and bidding and much more

Altura a next generation NFT gaming platform that empowers game developers to mint, distribute, and transact Smart NFTs has announced that MarketplaceV2 is launching by the end of April.  Altura provides powerful APIs, SDKs, and Smart NFT technology, making it the first gaming NFT platform of its kind. In addition, Altura has announced that if you sign up for the waiting list for the launch of marketplace V2, you will receive a free loot box key on launch day.

Illuvium Universe Land Sale Starts 2 June on Gas-Free Protocol, Immutable X

Immutable X the leading Layer 2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution for NFTs, is excited to confirm that Illuvium 's highly anticipated Universe Land Sale will take place on 2 June 2022 . By partnering with Immutable X as its exclusive protocol of choice, Illuvium is delivering the next generation of blockchain gaming: a AAA game with true digital ownership, near-instant and carbon neutral transactions, all completely gas-free on L2.

Illuvium, often touted as the first AAA game on the Ethereum blockchain, is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and autobattler game, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Players will explore the open world to hunt and capture Illuvials - powerful creatures who rule the land. These Illuvials can be trained and fused to create the ultimate team in PvE and PvP battles. By building on the Ethereum blockchain, Illuvium is bringing its players a level of true ownership and interoperability of their digital assets never before possible in mainstream gaming.

Oakland University's Esports Rocket League team qualifies for the World Championships to be held in Dallas June 3-5

- The Oakland University varsity Esports program has reached new heights in only their second year of competition. The Golden Grizzlies Rocket League team has qualified for the Rocket League World Championships which will be held June 3-5 at DreamHack Dallas 2022 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Texas. This is the first major intercontinental competition for collegiate Rocket League teams and players.

The Oakland University Golden Grizzlies varsity Esports Rocket League team has earned a spot in this weekend's World Championships to be held in Dallas, Texas.

Recently, the Oakland Rocket League squad secured a berth in the World Championships competition by defeating Louisiana State University and then by beating Penn State University .

"It is really beyond even my expectations how far we have come so fast as a varsity program," said head coach Carl Leone . "I am beyond thrilled to be headed to Dallas to coach this amazing Rocket League team that has put Oakland University on the map and in the World Championships this weekend

To put the accomplishment in context, Oakland's Rocket League team is one of the top 10 teams in North America (508 teams total) and a top 16 team in the world (more than 1,000 teams). Players on the squad include: Jake "Jwismont" Wismont, Edward "Rahz" Azzam, Justin "Jcubed" Janulewicz, Seth "Tisonic Boom" Tison, Matthew "ML" Leuker and Billy "Mega" Sawyer .

In addition to the 10 teams from the United States and Puerto Rico, the six other countries represented in the upcoming competition include Germany , England, Canada , Poland , Luxembourg and Portugal .

Oakland's first competition will be June 3rd at 2pm EST on the main stream vs. the #1 ranked European team Technical University of Berlin. The Stream link is http://twitch.tv/rocketleague .

The Collegiate Rocket League circuit is sponsored by the game developer of Rocket League, Psyonix . More information, including the $75,000 scholarship prize pool and group stage double elimination format have been released. Learn more at
https://liquipedia.net/rocketleague/Collegiate_Rocket_League/2022/World_Championship

Learn more about the Oakland University varsity Esports program .

(PRNewsfoto/Oakland University)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oakland-universitys-esports-rocket-league-team-qualifies-for-the-world-championships-to-be-held-in-dallas-june-3-5-301558249.html

SOURCE Oakland University

