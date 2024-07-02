Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Winsome Resources

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

Lithium developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1); “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Lithium Winsome Adina Inc has received a grant from the Government of Quebec of circa C$130,000 (approximately A$146,000) towards metallurgical testwork on samples from its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Winsome’s subsidiary Lithium Winsome Adina Inc has been granted circa C$130,000 (A$146,000) by the Quebec Government
  • The grant has been offered under the Mineral Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals, overseen by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests.
  • The grant will contribute towards the ongoing metallurgical testwork programme being conducted on samples from Adina.
  • Testwork will inform the forthcoming project studies for Adina which are anticipated to be published in 2H 2024 and will include evaluation of the Company’s recent option to acquire the Renard Operation some 60km from Adina.

The grant has been offered under the Mineral Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals (Programme de soutien à l’exploration minière pour les minéraux critiques et stratégiques 2021‑2024 in French or PSEM-MCS) which is overseen by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts or MRNF).

WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:

“We would like to thank the Gouvernement du Québec for the award of this grant towards our metallurgical testwork programme. We acknowledge the desire of the Quebec Government to develop the critical and strategic minerals industry within the province, including investigating the potential for downstream and other value-adding initiatives, and we are pleased that our Adina project has been recognised as one of the premier lithium development opportunities within Québec.

We are looking forward to this being the first of many collaborations between the Quebec Government and Winsome Resources as we progress the development of Adina for the benefit of key stakeholders within the region”

In March 2020, the Government of Quebec announced a five-year investment of $90 million to develop critical and strategic minerals (CSMs). In October 2020, it launched the Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020‑2025 (QPDCSM), to oversee the interventions to make Québec a leader in CSM production, processing and recycling, in partnership with regional and Indigenous communities. The PSEM-MCS is part of the QPDCSM and was established to provide assistance to CSM exploration projects, based on their contribution to CSM exploration in Québec and the quality of the exploration model.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:wr1lithium explorationlithium stocksresource investingResource Investing
Winsome Further Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint in Quebec

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has partnered with geology specialist Mr Glenn Griesbach and with local prospector Mr Marc de Keyser.

Basin Energy

Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on the winter 2024 geophysical program that was conducted at the Marshall and North Millennium Uranium Projects (‘Marshall’, ‘North Millennium’ or the ‘Projects’), located in the southeastern part of the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, refer to figure 3. The Southeastern Athabasca hosts some of the highest-grade uranium mines, with recent significant unconformity-related mineralisation discoveries occurring over the past few years1,2.

Augustus Minerals

Airborne EM over Multiple Targets on Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey will be undertaken at three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey is scheduled for August.

Mount Burgess Mining NL

Kihabe-Nxuu Polymetallic Project Silver/Gallium Potential

In response to recent enquiries, Mount Burgess Mining Ltd (MTB:ASX, the “Company”) is pleased to update the silver potential of the Kihabe-Nxuu Project (“Project”) in Botswana. With the recent increase in silver prices and multiple forecasts predicting a structural deficit over the coming years, the importance of the silver content of the Project has increased substantially.

IMARC

Registration Opens for the Inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy Conference

Early bird delegate passes are now on sale for the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference, scheduled to take place at the ICC Sydney on 29 & 30 October 2024.

The launch of this event is timely, as circularity in the mining and metals industry is important for reaching net-zero goals and global decarbonisation, while also addressing the rising demand for minerals required for future technologies and other vital materials.

Organised by Beacon Events, the Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference will be co-located with the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), providing attendees with unprecedented access to industry experts and thought leaders in the mining sector, fostering a dynamic exchange of innovative ideas and best practices. What sets this conference apart is that it is the world’s first and only event to explore the global context of process and product circularity throughout the mining industry’s value chain.

Aldoro Resources

Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO

Aldoro Resources Ltd (“Aldoro”, “The Company”) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an update on the large-scale geological mapping campaign at the Kameelburg Carbonatite Project, targeting priority areas across the southern and eastern margins of the large carbonatite plug.

Firetail Resources

ABX

×