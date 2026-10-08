Why Hypersonic Programs Are Running Out of Test Time

wsi.news/pages/fjet-starfighters/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">wsi.news/pages/fjet-starfighters/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Wall Street Investor News Commentary - The global hypersonic flight market is projected to grow from $782 million in 2023 to $1,154 million by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 5.7%, according to MarketsandMarkets, which points to defense modernization and demand for rapid response and precision strike capabilities as leading drivers. Every one of those programs has to be tested, and the hardware that flies at these speeds needs time in real atmospheric conditions, not just seconds-long runs in a ground facility. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: starfightersspace.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).
The money is already moving into the programs that need that testing. Missile and missile-defense work is filling order books across the defense industry, from multi-year interceptor production contracts to new glide-phase defense awards, and the largest contractors are reporting record backlogs. Each new system brings sensors, materials, avionics and propulsion that have to be proven at speed before they can be fielded.
That is where flight-test capacity becomes a constraint. Traditional ground wind tunnels remain essential, but their test runs typically last seconds. Airborne platforms that can hold Mach 2+ conditions for minutes, carry hardware in real weather and vibration, and fly again the next day offer a complementary way to compress development timelines, and one Space Coast operator just moved that capability from concept to hardware.
Starfighters Space Completes First Flight Hardware for Wind Tunnel in the Sky™ Program
First flight hardware completed under a production agreement with Italian engineering company Robby Moto Engineering S.R.L. ("RME"), now en route to Kennedy Space Center
Components to be assembled into two modular underwing flight articles for reusable Mach 2+ testing in real atmospheric conditions
Flight articles measure 3.65 meters long and 178 millimeters in diameter, based on a proven military air-launch vehicle form factor compatible with existing F-104 underwing pylons
Interchangeable nose sections, tail assemblies, fin configurations and payload compartments allow rapid adaptation for different customer missions
Hardware supports future STARLAUNCH™ missions
Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), the space company operating the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready Mach 2+ supersonic aircraft, has completed the first flight hardware for its reusable airborne testing platform, Wind Tunnel in the Sky™. The precision-manufactured components were built by RME under a production agreement and are now on their way to the Company's base at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where they will be assembled into two modular underwing flight articles.
The hardware is part of Starfighters Space's phased plan to expand what its F-104 aircraft can do for customers: testing hypersonic technologies, designs and advanced materials; testing advanced sensors, avionics, communications equipment and electronic warfare systems; and providing extended-duration microgravity conditions for scientific payloads. Because the flight articles share a form factor with a proven military air-launch vehicle, they fit the Company's existing F-104 underwing pylon systems, while the modular internals let the same flight body be reconfigured mission to mission.
"Completing our first flight hardware represents an important step toward building the capabilities that support our long-term commercial strategy," said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space. "Our Wind Tunnel in the Sky is designed to enable testing of advanced technologies through sustained Mach 2+ flight, extending testing beyond the seconds-long runs typical of traditional wind tunnels. The flight data and operational experience generated through this program will also support our continued development of the STARLAUNCH air launch system."
Following assembly in Florida, the hardware will go through ground handling and processing workflows, aircraft integration tests and captive-carry flight evaluations before supporting customer missions. "Using a proven aerodynamic configuration allows us to focus on payload integration, flight testing and mission execution rather than developing an entirely new external flight body," said Piercarlo Ciacchi, Director of Flight Operations and Chief Pilot of Starfighters Space. "The modular design gives us the flexibility to support a wide range of customer requirements while maintaining predictable flight characteristics throughout our development program."
The work builds on a long relationship with RME and with Italy. RME's AVIO Division in Casalmaggiore produces precision components for high-performance aircraft, urban air mobility systems and motorsport vehicles, and previously developed a fuselage-mounted video and telemetry system for Starfighters' in-flight payloads. Several aircraft in the Starfighters fleet were previously operated by the Italian Air Force, where Ciacchi flew F-104s on active duty.
Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) operates its fleet of F-104 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center and the Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas, making it the only company in the world with the commercial capability to fly at sustained Mach 2+ speeds. The aircraft are configurable as a platform for air-launched payloads, pilot and astronaut training, and research, development, test and evaluation for hypersonic technologies, advanced materials, missile defense systems, microgravity science, spaceflight hardware validation and defense electronic systems. More information is available at starfightersspace.com.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news from the sector at: wsi.news
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)
Kratos, whose hypersonic and rocket systems business supports flight-test programs including the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed ("MACH-TB"), reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5%, with 19.1% organic growth. Backlog reached $2.084 billion, its bid and proposal pipeline stood at $15.0 billion, and the company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $1.750 billion and $1.810 billion.
"Kratos' second quarter results are reflective of the execution of the Kratos team and that our strategy, including making internally funded investments to be first-to-market with relevant hardware and software, that is engineered up front for affordable mass production, at scale, is aligned with the Department of War's priorities," said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX)
L3Harris reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $5.9 billion, up 8%, and orders of $7.3 billion for a 1.2 book-to-bill, lifting backlog to a record $42 billion. Missile Solutions segment revenue rose 14%, driven by Propulsion Systems with higher production on key missile and munitions programs, and the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $23.2 billion and $23.7 billion.
"Our purpose-built portfolio and focus on execution drove outstanding second quarter results. Strong orders, record backlog and double-digit first half growth reinforce our multi-year track record of delivering on our financial commitments," said Christopher Kubasik, Chair and CEO.
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)
Northrop Grumman reported second quarter 2026 sales of $10.9 billion, up 5%, and a record backlog of $104.7 billion. Notable awards in the quarter included $0.8 billion for the Glide Phase Interceptor, a program designed to defend against hypersonic threats, and the company raised its full-year sales guidance to between $43.75 billion and $44.25 billion.
"We are raising our sales and EPS guidance for the year based on our confidence in our team and the demand for our technologies," said Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO and President.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)
Lockheed Martin reported second quarter 2026 sales of $20.1 billion, up 11%, and diluted earnings per share of $7.94. Backlog reached a record $230 billion, supported by a $35 billion multi-year THAAD interceptor production contract with the Missile Defense Agency.
The company raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance to between $79.75 billion and $81.75 billion and now projects free cash flow of more than $7 billion, up from its prior range of $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion.
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References to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation and Lockheed Martin Corporation are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Starfighters Space, Inc., none of them is involved in this article, and their contracts, results, scale and share performance are not indicative of Starfighters Space, Inc.'s prospects. No partnership, affiliation, customer relationship, or endorsement is implied. Market-size figures cited are third-party projections for the market as a whole and do not represent revenue addressable by, or attributable to, any company named in this article.
Cautionary Note Regarding Development-Stage Programs. Wind Tunnel in the Sky™ and STARLAUNCH™ are programs in development. The flight hardware described in this article has been manufactured but has not yet been assembled, integrated with an aircraft or flown, and remains subject to ground processing, aircraft integration testing and captive-carry flight evaluations. Statements regarding planned capabilities, missions and customer deployments are the Company's own and are forward-looking. Readers should review the risk factors in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
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