Whole Foods Market Opens Applications for Its 2026 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program

Leading natural and organic grocery retailer offers support to emerging food brands through its "Early Growth" cohort
Whole Foods Market today opened applications for its 2026 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP), reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting innovative local and emerging brands. Launched in 2022, the program provides mentorship opportunities to a select group of brands not yet on the shelves of Whole Foods Market. Selected brands receive coaching from Whole Foods Market and industry experts, tailored educational programming, and the potential for direct financial support. Products from participating brands are also considered for placement in Whole Foods Market stores in their home city or region upon completion of the six-month program.
"One of the most rewarding parts of what we do at Whole Foods Market is discovering innovative, emerging brands for our customers," said Kelly Landrieu, Program Manager of LEAP at Whole Foods Market. "LEAP is designed to help founders navigate early retail growth with meaningful mentorship and support, therefore creating more opportunities for customers to discover products that reflect the creativity and diversity of communities across the country."
Selected participants for the Early Growth cohort will complete a 12-week educational curriculum designed to support business growth and retail readiness. Upon completion, participants will be considered for placement on Whole Foods Market shelves within their home city or region. Participants will also be eligible for a $25,000 equity investment from a donor-advised fund managed by the Austin Community Foundation, with proceeds benefiting Whole Foods Market's private operating foundations.
The program has already helped brands like Geem Korean Seaweed Snacks bring their products to Whole Foods Market customers. Geem launched in the retailer's Midwest region in May 2025 after graduating from the 2024 Early Growth cohort, one of ten brands selected from more than 1,600 applicants. Since then, the brand's strong performance has earned an expansion across Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii beginning in July 2026. For Geem founder Candice Choi, the experience exceeded expectations.
"I applied to LEAP because I knew what I didn't know. Building an early-stage food company was a completely different muscle, and I wanted to learn directly from one of the most respected retailers in natural food and get closer to the people, systems, and expectations behind Whole Foods Market," said Candice Choi, founder of Geem. "I graduated the program feeling far more confident navigating retail as a growing founder. I hoped it would help us grow, but I didn't realize how transformative it would actually be."
A webinar will be hosted by Whole Foods Market for interested brands. Details will be posted on the brand's LinkedIn page in the coming week.
Brands seeking more information on LEAP can visit the application page .
About Whole Foods Market
Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 550 stores across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit http://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/
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