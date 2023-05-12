INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters and Welcomes New Board Member

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Eduardo Luna and Mr. John Brough did not stand for re-election. In addition, Ms. Jeane Hull has been elected to the Board.

"I am excited to welcome Jeane Hull to Wheaton's Board of Directors. Ms. Hull brings a wealth of technical and operational experience that will no doubt make her an excellent addition to the Wheaton Board," said George Brack , Chair of the Board of Wheaton. "With the addition of Ms. Hull, Wheaton has exceeded our stated diversity target of 30% female board members by 2024, with over 40% of the board now female."

2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

322,284,673

97.61 %

7,878,957

2.39 %

Jaimie Donovan

322,651,839

97.72 %

7,511,791

2.28 %

R. Peter Gillin

314,292,950

95.19 %

15,870,680

4.81 %

Chantal Gosselin

315,923,913

95.69 %

14,239,717

4.31 %

Jeane Hull

327,888,602

99.31 %

2,275,028

0.69 %

Glenn Ives

327,605,660

99.23 %

2,557,970

0.77 %

Charles A. Jeannes

306,763,045

92.91 %

23,400,585

7.09 %

Marilyn Schonberner

323,870,891

98.09 %

6,292,739

1.91 %

Randy V.J. Smallwood

327,027,044

99.05 %

3,136,586

0.95 %

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 92.02% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Jeane Hull – New Director
Ms. Hull has over 35 years of mining operational leadership and engineering experience, most notably holding the positions of Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto plc at the Kennecott Utah Copper Mine and Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Peabody Energy Corporation. She also held numerous management engineering and operations positions with Rio Tinto affiliates. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, she held positions with Mobil Mining and Minerals and has additional environmental engineering and regulatory affairs experience in the public and private sectors. Ms. Hull currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Coeur Mining, Inc., Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Eprioc AB. She previously served on the boards of Interfor Corporation, Trevali Mining Corporation, Pretium Resources Inc. and Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Ms. Hull also serves on the Advisory Board for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters-and-welcomes-new-board-member-301823748.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/12/c3443.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wheaton Precious MetalsWPM:CAGold Investing
WPM:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

Top Stories This Week: Gold Reacts to CPI, Debt Ceiling Looms; Livent/Allkem to Merge

All eyes were on the latest inflation data out of the US this week. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in April and 4.9 percent year-on-year, which was the first reading under 5 percent in two years.

Core inflation, which removes food and energy from the equation, came in higher, up 5.5 percent year-on-year.

Market watchers are largely taking the CPI stats as a sign that the US Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation are working. It hiked interest rates again last week, bringing the target federal funds rate to a range of 5 to 5.25 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement with Prospect Resources Limited to Sell 51% Interest of Its Highly Prospective Kesya Rare Earth Project in Zambia

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement with Prospect Resources Limited to Sell 51% Interest of Its Highly Prospective Kesya Rare Earth Project in Zambia


Keep reading...Show less
"$2,000" shown in gold font

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Gold smashed through the US$2,000 per ounce mark in early April, and since then it's held close to that level.

Investors now find themselves in a world where the yellow metal is near all-time highs and seemingly secure above the previously rare US$2,000 price point. Is gold too expensive to buy, or is US$2,000 a cheap price point given its future potential?

Read on to learn what strategies experts recommend with the price of gold above US$2,000.

Keep reading...Show less
chris vermeulen, gold and silver bars

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Price at a Crossroads, Watch This Breakout Zone

Gold broke past US$2,000 per ounce for the third time ever in early April, and since then it's remained elevated.

But what's next for the yellow metal? Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, told the Investing News Network that he sees two potential paths moving forward — one where gold takes off and one where it retreats.

"The breakout zone for gold which will start to get really exciting for me is about the US$2,089 level," he said during the interview. "So more or less if it can break or hold above US$2,090, especially on a monthly basis, that's the most significant price chart that I like to follow. Then we could be off to the races for US$2,600, US$2,700 gold as the next stop."

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Issues 2022 Sustainability Report

  • Featuring a comprehensive review of NOVAGOLD's performance in all areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) including health and safety, environmental stewardship, social and community engagement, and corporate governance;
  • Demonstrating an excellent health and safety record and continued strong commitments to environmental protection, community investment, and stakeholder engagement at the Donlin Gold project;
  • Highlighting long-standing partnerships with Donlin Gold LLC, Calista Corporation ("Calista"), and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), the project's Alaska Native Corporation partners, who are dedicated to the Elders' vision of responsible development that creates jobs and economic benefits for the communities of the Yukon-Kuskokwim region (Y-K) while protecting the environment;
  • Committing to protecting the environment with NOVAGOLD's adoption of new corporate Climate Change and Biodiversity policies in 2023.

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to publish its 2022 Sustainability Report (the "2022 sustainability report") with a focus on our fiscal 2022 performance in the areas of environmental stewardship, health and safety, social engagement, and corporate governance. Last year, we released our second annual sustainability report which included NOVAGOLD's expanded ESG data, that allow us to monitor performance changes and improvements over time. As a development-stage mining company whose primary asset is its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project, NOVAGOLD has taken a long-term approach to developing, implementing, and reporting on our sustainability practices and measurement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

BELLUS Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q1 2023 Financial Results May 18th

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement with Prospect Resources Limited to Sell 51% Interest of Its Highly Prospective Kesya Rare Earth Project in Zambia

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Nickel Investing

SKRR Exploration: Assets with Blue-sky Potential in Underexplored Trans Hudson Corridor

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RG COPPER CORP: ADDS STRATEGIC LAND POSITION BETWEEN WOODJAM AND MOUNT POLLEY

artificial intelligence investing

Sensore And Venture Minerals Reach Farmin Agreement On Golden Grove North

Resource Investing

Drilling Results Confirm Extensions Of Mineralisation At Native Bee

Uranium Investing

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Story "Incredibly Bullish," Balance of Power Shifting

Uranium Investing

Resource Sector Should "Step Up" to Secure Long-term Uranium Supply, Skyharbour CEO Says

×