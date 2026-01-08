Westwater Resources to Attend DealFlow Discovery Conference

Westwater Resources to Attend DealFlow Discovery Conference

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an energy technology and critical minerals company, focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite ("Westwater" or the "Company"), announced today that it will attend the DealFlow Discovery Conference on January 28–29, 2026.

Terence Cryan, Executive Chairman of Westwater's Board of Directors, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Westwater Resources at WestwaterResources.net .

Event Details

DealFlow Discovery Conference
The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa
Atlantic City, NJ
January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Company should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources is an energy technology company that is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Westwater Resources' primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater Resources' Coosa Graphite Deposit is the largest and most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit westwaterresources.net .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve statements concerning the Kellyton Graphite Plant or the Coosa graphite deposit, and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with both of them. The Company cautions that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Those uncertainties and other factors are discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent securities filings, and they could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations.

Westwater Resources, Inc.
Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net

Investor Relations
Email: Investorrelations@westwaterresources.net

