Westwater Resources Progresses Permitting Process for Mine Development at the Coosa Deposit

Coosa Graphite Mine to Provide Long-term Feedstock for Nearby Kellyton Processing Plant
Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an energy technology and critical minerals company, focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite ("Westwater," "Westwater Resources," or the "Company"), today provided an update on the permitting process for mine development at the Coosa Graphite Deposit ("Coosa") in Coosa County, Alabama.
"We're advancing the Coosa Deposit in what is arguably the best permitting environment for critical minerals in decades," said Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of Westwater Resources. "Coosa's location in Alabama offers exceptional advantages — it's a brownfield site that was previously mined, situated on private land with no nearby population centers or known archaeological sensitivities, and supported by existing infrastructure and proximity to our Kellyton battery graphite anode processing plant. Collectively, these factors provide a clear path toward responsible development and long-term supply security."
The Company has retained a third-party engineering firm to lead the permitting process for mine development at the Coosa Deposit and expects to engage with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and other state and local authorities in the coming months. The permitting process is expected to include preparation of key environmental studies and applications under applicable federal and state frameworks, including, but not limited to, water discharge, wetlands and air permits, and other operational and construction-related approvals.
In parallel with permitting activities, the Company plans to conduct additional drilling to further delineate and expand the resource base at Coosa. These results will inform ongoing mine planning and design efforts, as Westwater continues to evaluate and optimize the project for efficient, responsible production of natural graphite.
Mr. Cryan added: "The Coosa Deposit will serve as a long-term feedstock source for our Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant, linking domestic mining directly to the production of battery-grade anode materials. Importantly, our vertically integrated strategy aligns not only with our customers' need for reliable, U.S.-based graphite supply, but also with the Administration's broader push to onshore critical mineral production and strengthen America's energy and defense supply chains."
About the Coosa Graphite Deposit
The Coosa Graphite Deposit , located in Coosa County, Alabama, is the largest known natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States. Situated approximately 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of the Company's Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant, the deposit lies in the heart of the historic, past-producing Alabama Graphite Belt and covers 41,965 acres (about 17,000 hectares).
The deposit contains Indicated Mineral Resources of 26.0 million short tons averaging 2.89% graphitic carbon (Cg) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 97.0 million short tons averaging 3.08% Cg, hosted in near-surface, soft metamorphic rock well suited to open-pit mining. The Initial Assessment completed in 2023 outlined a pre-tax NPV of US$229 million and a pre-tax IRR of 26.7%, based on less than 10% of the property's total acreage and excluding potential vanadium by-product upside.
About Westwater Resources, Inc.
Westwater Resources is an energy technology and critical minerals company that is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Westwater Resources' primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater Resources' Coosa Graphite Deposit is the largest and most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit westwaterresources.net .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "progressing," "expected," "advancing," "best," "exceptional," "clear path," "expand," "long-term," "efficient," "leading role," "improved," "continuing," "strong," "successful," "enhancements," "optimize," "developing," and other similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning: the planning, design, development, permitting, construction and operation of the Coosa Graphite Deposit and the costs, schedules, and production and economic projections associated with it; and policy decisions and tariffs by the federal government including their impact on domestic critical mineral production including graphite as well as capital markets in general and our business plans specifically. The Company cautions that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: (a) the spot price and long‑term contract price of graphite (both flake graphite feedstock and purified graphite products) and vanadium, and the world-wide supply and demand of graphite and vanadium; (b) the effects, extent and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which we operate; (c) our ability to obtain and maintain contracts or other agreements with customers; (d) available sources and transportation of graphite feedstock; (e) the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction and operation of the Coosa Graphite Deposit; (f) the ability to construct and operate the Coosa Graphite Deposit in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives; (g) effects of inflation, including labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; (h) rising interest rates and the associated impact on the availability and cost of financing sources; (i) the availability and supply of equipment and materials needed to develop and construct the Coosa Graphite Deposit; (j) stock price volatility; (k) government regulation of and tariffs associated with the mining and manufacturing industries in the United States; (l) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other issues we may encounter; (m) the results of our exploration activities at the Coosa Graphite Deposit, and the possibility that future exploration results may be materially less promising than initial exploration results; (n) any graphite or vanadium discoveries at the Coosa Graphite Deposit not being in high enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (o) our ability to finance growth plans including the planning, design, development, permitting, and construction of the Coosa Graphite Deposit; (p) our ability to obtain and maintain rights of ownership or access to our mining properties; (q) current or new litigation or arbitration; (r) our ability to maintain and timely receive mining, manufacturing, and other permits from regulatory agencies; and (s) other factors which are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.
