Westwater Resources Announces Year End 2025 Results Conference Call

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company ("Westwater" or the "Company"), will host a conference call and webcast on March 20, 2026, at 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its year end and fourth quarter 2025 results, recent operational developments, and key strategic priorities. A replay of the webcast will be available on Westwater's website following the event.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Time and Date: March 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/751008790
Investors interested in submitting questions for management may do so in advance of the call by emailing InvestorRelations@WestwaterResources.com .
About Westwater Resources, Inc.
Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is a critical minerals and energy technology company advancing a vertically integrated, mine-to-market platform for battery-grade natural graphite in the United States. The Company's platform is anchored by the Coosa Graphite Deposit in Alabama, the largest natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States, and the Kellyton Graphite Plant, a processing facility designed to produce coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG), a key material used in lithium-ion battery anodes. For more information, visit WestwaterResources.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words and phrases such as "results," "developments," "key strategic priorities," and other similar words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning: operational developments including the construction of the Kellyton Graphite Plant, the development of the Coosa Graphite Deposit, and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with both of them, and strategic priorities including progress on financing for the Kellyton Graphite Plant. The Company cautions that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided.
The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Those uncertainties and other factors are discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2025, which will be available before the date of the call, and subsequent securities filings, and they could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations.
