Westgold to Spin-Out Non-Core Assets to Valiant

Ore purchase agreement to provide fast track opportunity to cash flow
Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company), is pleased to confirm that, subject to approval from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), it is proceeding with the demerger and an initial public offering of its non-core Reedy's and Comet assets (Demerger Assets) in the Murchison region of Western Australia to Valiant Gold Limited (Valiant).
Highlights
- Westgold non-core assets to be spun out via a demerger and concurrent IPO in Q3, FY26 to Valiant Gold Limited (Valiant) - a new standalone ASX-listed gold company.
- Valiant to acquire the Reedy and Comet Projects – an exploration and development package including four small historic underground mines with recent production history and a combined Mineral Resources of 15.6 Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 1.2 Moz.
- Demerger and IPO unlocks value from assets not included in Westgold's 3 year outlook - via a dedicated, well-funded exploration and development team focused on generating early cashflow via an Ore Purchase Agreement to be entered into with Westgold.
- Valiant Board and Management team established - Derek La Ferla appointed as Non-Executive Chairman, Brendan Tritton as Managing Director and Anthony Chamberlain as a Non-Executive Director. Westgold's Chief Growth Officer, Simon Rigby, to join the Valiant Board as a Non-Executive Director and as Westgold's nominee.
- Valiant to be well funded - as part of the concurrent IPO, Valiant intends to raise $65 -$75 million (before costs), with eligible Westgold shareholders entitled to participate in a $20 million priority offer.
- Westgold to retain upside to exploration and production success - through a substantial equity holding in Valiant.
Wayne Bramwell, Managing Director and CEO of Westgold commented:
"Westgold is focused on expansion of our larger, core operating assets.
By establishing Valiant, we create an independent, well-funded gold company that can bring forward value from smaller assets such as the Comet and South Emu-Triton underground mines and unlock the exploration potential across the Reedy and Comet packages.
Valiant will have a fast-track to cashflow with an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) to be entered into with Westgold. This collaborative, capital efficient model is proven, as demonstrated by Westgold's investment and OPA with New Murchison Gold (ASX: NMG). This model saw NMG transition from explorer to producer, with gold production from NMG's Crown Prince deposit now delivering high grade oxide ore to Westgold's Meekatharra processing hub.
Valiant can replicate this success. With several small underground mines in care and maintenance, a range of open pit opportunities, and exploration upside, the Valiant team has multiple near-term restart and growth options to deliver near term cashflow."
Overview
Westgold proposes to demerge, by way of an asset transfer, the Demerger Assets to Valiant (Demerger). This Demerger simplifies our Murchison business, allowing Westgold to focus on its larger and higher-grade core operations across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields regions.
Concurrently with the Demerger, Valiant intends, subject to ASX approval, to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) of fully paid ordinary shares in Valiant (Valiant Shares), under a prospectus, to raise between $65 million (Minimum Subscription) and $75 million (Maximum Subscription) (before costs) at an issue price of $0.25 per Valiant Share, and to apply for admission to the official list of the ASX.
Following completion of the Demerger and IPO, Westgold will retain approximately 48% shareholding at the Minimum Subscription, and approximately 44% shareholding at the Maximum Subscription in Valiant.
In connection with the Demerger, Westgold and Valiant intend to enter into an OPA on market terms for processing ore from the Demerger Assets at the Cue and/or Meekatharra processing hubs. This access will provide a fast tracked and low capex pathway to near term gold production and cash flow to Valiant, whilst providing Westgold with additional ore not currently scheduled in Westgold's 3-year outlook.
Rationale for the Demerger
The Reedy's and Comet gold projects are 100% owned, brownfield gold assets located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The package hosts a combined Mineral Resources of 15.6 Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 1.2 Moz with clearly identified exploration upside and near-term production potential under the OPA to be entered into between Westgold and Valiant.
Reedy's and Comet have historically produced ~820koz @ 3.8g/t Au and ~257koz @ 2.77g/t Au respectively, with two underground mines placed on care and maintenance by Westgold in Q1 FY23 when the gold price was ~A$2,400/oz.
Currently the Demerger Assets do not contribute any production in Westgold's Three-Year Outlook (3YO). With the creation of Valiant, the opportunity exists to bring forward value from these assets into the 3YO by establishing an independent, well-funded team dedicated to recommencing mining, drilling and resource expansion.
Westgold will demerge these assets into Valiant, creating a focused team to advance these assets and enabling Valiant to raise capital and undertake an ASX listing. The Demerger enables Valiant to leverage Westgold's proximate processing infrastructure to accelerate the restart of mining from the Demerger Assets.
Upon successful admission to ASX, Valiant will use the funds raised from its IPO to advance growth and development activities across the Demerger Assets including infill and extensional drilling, studies and mine restart activities.
The Westgold Board considers that demerging these non-core assets is a capital efficient model consistent with our corporate strategy. This model can deliver superior value for shareholders in both Westgold and Valiant, with Westgold shareholders being provided the opportunity to participate in Valiant through a priority offer allocation in the IPO.
The Demerger and IPO of the Demerger Assets is consistent with and aligned to the Company's corporate strategy to streamline Westgold's portfolio and focus on the expansion of our core operating assets.
Commenting on the Demerger Managing Director and CEO, Wayne Bramwell said:
"Westgold's approach to capital allocation is to focus on our larger and higher-grade operating assets. We see value in Comet and Reedy's, but as they are not assets of scale, they are unlikely to be redeveloped by our team in the next three years.
Demerging these assets is a capital efficient model for Westgold.
In the hands of the Valiant team these assets have a real opportunity for fast-track development and with an ore purchase agreement (OPA), a line of sight on cash flow. A dedicated, well-funded exploration and development team is the key, with Valiant's success potentially delivering early revenue to Valiant's shareholders and additional gold production into Westgold's 3YO."
Demerger
The Demerger will only proceed if certain conditions are satisfied, including (without limitation), Valiant obtaining an ASX conditional admission letter and Valiant receiving valid applications for the Minimum Subscription under the IPO.
The Demerger is expected to be completed by late March 2026.
Westgold is supporting Valiant's growth by offering an unsecured, interest-free loan of up to $3 million (Facility) to enable commencement of early work on the Demerger Assets. Valiant will repay the Facility following completion of the IPO.
This Facility will give Valiant the flexibility to progress quickly on key projects, setting the stage for future development and success.
Valiant IPO
Valiant intends to seek admission to the official list of the ASX and, for this purpose, will undertake an IPO to raise between $65 million and $75 million (before costs), at an issue price of $0.25 per Valiant Share. The offers under the IPO (IPO Offer) will comprise:
- a Priority Offer to existing eligible Westgold shareholders - to raise approximately $20 million (before costs) (Priority Offer).; and
- an institutional and broker firm offer - to raise between $45 million and $55 million (before costs) (Other Offer).
Valiant intends to use the IPO funds to advance the Demerger Assets, including drilling, studies, mine restart work and to repay the Facility. Further details in relation to the IPO Offer will be provided in the Prospectus to be lodged by Valiant in due course.
Argonaut Securities Pty Limited has been appointed Lead Manager to the IPO. Thomson Geer has been appointed as Australian legal advisor in respect of the Demerger and IPO.
Following completion of the Demerger and IPO, Westgold will retain approximately 48% shareholding in Valiant at the Minimum Subscription, or approximately 44% shareholding in Valiant at the Maximum Subscription.
Proposed Valiant Capital Structure
|
Minimum
Subscription
($65 million)
|
Maximum
Subscription
($75 million)
|
Current Valiant Shares on Issue
|
100
|
100
|
Valiant Shares Issued to Westgold in Consideration
for the Demerger Assets
|
240,000,000
|
240,000,000
|
Valiant Shares Issued under the Other Offer
|
180,000,000
|
220,000,000
|
Valiant Shares Issued under the Priority Offer
|
80,000,000
|
80,000,000
|
Valiant Shares on Issue upon ASX Listing
|
500,000,100
|
540,000,100
|
Valiant Options
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
Valiant Cash Position (excl. Costs)
|
$65m
|
$75m
|
Valiant Market Capitalisation
|
$125m
|
$135m
|
Valiant Enterprise Value
|
$60m
|
$60m
|
Implied EV/Resource ($/Resource oz)
|
$43/oz
|
$43/oz
Note: Valiant options to be issued to Valiant's advisers in connection with the IPO. Additional Valiant options and performance rights may also be issued to Valiant directors, employees, consultants and advisers. Further details of the options and performance rights to be issued by Valiant will be disclosed in the prospectus to be prepared by Valiant and to be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in connection with the IPO.
Valiant Board and Management
Valiant has secured an experienced team with extensive experience in mineral exploration, project development, mining, legal and financing in the resources industry. The team includes two non-executive directors with suitable technical expertise.
The Valiant board and senior management includes:
Mr Derek La Ferla – Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Derek is a very experienced corporate lawyer and company director.
In addition to Valiant, Derek is chair of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX: CHN), Icon Engineering Pty Ltd, Training and Alliance Group Pty Ltd and Foodbank WA. He is a consultant with Ivanhoe Atlantic Inc. and the former chair of Sandfire Resources Limited and Poseidon Nickel Limited.
Derek is also a part time partner of Lavan, one of the largest law firms in Perth.
Mr Brendan Tritton – Managing Director
Brendan is an accomplished mining executive and engineer with extensive experience spanning technical operations, corporate strategy and leadership within the Australian resources sector. A graduate of the Western Australian School of Mines (WASM), Brendan combines deep technical foundations with strong commercial and organisational insight, enabling him to drive performance and innovation across complex mining environments.
Brendan has held senior operational and leadership roles across multiple resource projects including Mincor Resources NL's Kambalda operations. He has been recognised for his pragmatic and forward-thinking approach to mine development, team performance and stakeholder engagement. His career reflects a balance of on-the-ground mining expertise and strategic capability, positioning him to effectively bridge technical execution and corporate value creation.
Mr Simon Rigby – Non-Executive Director
Simon is a Geologist (BSc (Hons), MAIG) with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, business development and executive leadership within both major and junior companies. He has worked in precious and base metals and strategic minerals throughout Australasia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.
Simon is the Chief Growth Officer of Westgold and will be appointed as Westgold's nominee on the Valiant Board.
Dr Anthony Chamberlain – Non-Executive Director
Tony holds a PhD in metallurgy from Curtin University and is an experienced mining executive with over 30 years' experience in the resources sector. Tony brings a wealth of knowledge in project development from resource optimisation, engineering, approvals, construction and operational management.
Tony has held senior operational and management roles during his 12 years at WMC Resources and BHP. Additionally, he has served in senior and executive positions at several ASX-listed junior resource companies, including Vimy Resources, BCI Minerals, Clean TeQ, Stonehenge Metals, and Crossland Strategic Metals.
Ms Joan Dabon – Company Secretary
Joan is a Chartered Secretary with over nine years' experience in company secretarial and corporate advisory services, supporting ASX and NSX listed companies across a wide range of sectors including mining & oil and gas, manufacturing, automotive, technology, renewable energy, logistics, and distribution. She was the Executive Director – Governance (West Coast) at Source Governance, where she led the governance delivery and strategic board support for a diverse client base.
Joan holds a Juris Doctor degree and is an Associate Member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Commenting on Valiant Chairman, Derek La Ferla said:
"Valiant is poised to unlock significant value from our portfolio of historically productive gold assets and has a clear pathway to cashflow and growth. Supported by Westgold as our cornerstone shareholder and with access to their established processing infrastructure, Valiant is committed to building a resilient and sustainable gold business.
Our experienced leadership team brings the operational and corporate expertise and strategic vision necessary to drive Valiant forward, delivering returns for our shareholders and contributing to the future of gold mining in Australia."
Indicative Timetable
|
Event
|
Indicative Date
|
Lodgement of Valiant IPO Prospectus
|
Mid-February 2026
|
Priority Offer Record Date
|
Late February 2026
|
Opening Date of IPO Offer
|
March 2026
|
Closing Date of IPO Offer
|
March 2026
|
Allotment of Valiant shares under IPO Offer
|
Late March 2026
Note: The dates shown in the table above are indicative only and may vary subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws.
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.
About Westgold
Westgold Resources Limited (ASX | TSX: WGX) is a leading, unhedged ASX200 gold producer with a growing portfolio of established mines and processing plants across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields, two of Western Australia's most prolific gold-producing regions.
Westgold's vision is to become the leading Australian gold company - sustaining safe, responsible and profitable production. We have a clear purpose to unearth enduring value – for our stakeholders, shareholders, people and the communities we operate in.
About the Reedy's Gold Project
Located between Cue and Meekatharra, the Reedy's Gold Project is a long-standing gold producer with a rich history dating back to 1901. Over 820,000oz of gold have been produced from 18 open pits and four underground mines, developed along three key mineralised shears. Recent exploration and mining, particularly from 2016 to 2022, have highlighted the project's ongoing potential, with 1.78 Mt at 2.55g/t for 146,000oz of gold produced during this period.
Reedy's extensive strike length and multiple mineralised corridors underscore its exploration upside. The project's scale and stage make it an excellent fit for an agile junior gold miner where a dedicated management team can focus on advancing both near-mine and regional targets. Under the stewardship of a new entity, Reedy's is poised to benefit from renewed investment and operational focus.
With a strong production history, robust geological fundamentals, and significant room for resource growth, Reedy's offers an attractive platform for a growth-oriented company seeking to build value through targeted exploration and efficient development.
About the Comet Gold Project
The Comet Gold Project, situated 19km east-southeast of Cue in Western Australia's Murchison region, is a proven gold producer with a legacy spanning over a century. Having delivered approximately 257,000oz of gold from multiple open pits and underground operations, Comet's history is marked by phases of successful mining and ongoing exploration.
In recent years, Comet has demonstrated renewed potential through targeted drilling and modern mining methods, particularly during the 2017–2022 underground campaign, which yielded 1.41Mt at 3.17g/t for 144,000oz of gold. Metallurgical test work has confirmed strong gold recoveries, and the project's geology remains highly prospective, with several underexplored zones offering clear upside for further resource growth.
Comet's scale represents an ideal opportunity for a nimble, dedicated management team to unlock value. As part of a newly independent company, Comet will benefit from focused attention and tailored strategies, positioning it to realise its exploration potential and deliver meaningful returns. With established infrastructure nearby and a track record of production, Comet is set to become a valuable growth asset for a company with the flexibility and dedicated resources to maximise its upside.
Table 1 – Valiant Mineral Resource Estimate
|
Measured
|
Indicated
|
Inferred
|
Total
|
Tonnes
|
Grade
|
Ounces
|
Tonnes
|
Grade
|
Ounces
|
Tonnes
|
Grade
|
Ounces
|
Tonnes
|
Grade
|
Ounces
|
Comet
Group
|
236
|
3.07
|
23
|
2,141
|
2.39
|
165
|
1,698
|
2.39
|
130
|
4,075
|
2.43
|
319
|
Reedy's
Group
|
65
|
3.37
|
7
|
3,322
|
2.53
|
271
|
8,134
|
2.34
|
612
|
11,520
|
2.40
|
890
|
Total
|
301
|
3.13
|
30
|
5,462
|
2.48
|
435
|
9,832
|
2.35
|
742
|
15,595
|
2.41
|
1,209
