Western Exploration Commences Grid Power Feasibility Study for Doby George Project with Expandability for Gravel Creek

Submission of MPO remains on target

Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX,OTC:WEXPF) (OTCQX: WEXPF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Raft River Rural Electric Co-operative, Inc. ("RRREC") has commenced a feasibility study to evaluate the supply of grid power to the Company's Doby George gold project, as well as the future expandability for the Gravel Creek project, both located within the Aura district in northeastern Nevada.

The study will be completed by WSP of Hailey, Idaho, and will evaluate the existing capability of RRREC's Riddle Substation and existing feeders in proximity to Doby George to serve an additional 3.5 MW peak load and potential 5 MW motor start load. Following an assessment of available system capacity and constraints, WSP will present options to serve the load through system extensions and upgrades.

Once identified, WSP will also determine material upgrades that could prepare the system for an additional 6 MW load in support of future development of the Gravel Creek project. WSP will develop a Level 4 engineering and equipment cost estimate for the identified upgrades. Class 4 estimates carry an accuracy range generally between -15% and +30% and are appropriate for project screening, feasibility determination, concept evaluation, and preliminary budget approval.

RRREC currently serves the local community of Mountain City, Nevada - the location of Western's field offices and core shack - as well as surrounding ranches. The existing RRREC infrastructure passes approximately 5 kilometres south of Gravel Creek and terminates approximately 5 kilometres east of Doby George. The extension of the existing line to Doby George is expected to follow current road infrastructure right-of-ways, a significant advantage given that the existing line already holds a permitted right-of-way.

"This is another important milestone for the development of the Doby George project," said Darcy Marud, President & CEO of Western Exploration. "The feasibility study will also look to incorporate power line and infrastructure upgrades that could be beneficial to the future development of the Gravel Creek project. Taken together, this work represents another meaningful step in de-risking and advancing a new precious metals district in northeastern Nevada."

In addition to the commencement of the power feasibility study, Western continues to work with Stantec Consulting and Kappes, Cassidy & Associates on baseline environmental and cultural studies for Doby George and the completion of the Mine Plan of Operations ("MPO") for the Doby George project. The Company is still working with its contractors and consultants towards an MPO submitted by the end of Q2 2026.

About Western Exploration Inc.

Western Exploration is a Nevada-focused gold and silver developer advancing its 100%-owned Aura project, located approximately 120 kilometres north of Elko, Nevada. The Aura project hosts two primary assets: Doby George, a near-surface oxide heap-leach project with a positive 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment; and the Gravel Creek / Wood Gulch corridor, a high-grade gold-silver epithermal system. Combined, the Aura district hosts approximately 1.5 Moz AuEq in indicated and inferred mineral resources. Western trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEX and on the OTCQX Market under the symbol WEXPF.

For further information, please contact:

Darcy Marud
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (775) 329-8119
Email: dmarud@westernexploration.com

Nichole Cowles
Investor Relations
Telephone: 775-240-4172
Email: nicholecowles@westernexploration.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the significance of the results of the 2023 drill program; the accuracy of results from prior exploration activities conducted at the Aura Project; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Doby George, Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek mineral deposits; the potential to greatly expand resources within the Gravel Creek mineralized system; future drilling at the Aura Project; the significance of historic exploration activities and results; the ability to expand the existing mineral resources at the Aura Project. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, see the management information circular dated November 12, 2021, available electronically under Western Exploration's issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplua.ca). The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300626

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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