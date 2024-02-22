Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Singh as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.  Mr. Singh will work closely with Dr. Paul West-Sells who will continue in the role of President in connection with the succession process. Further, Mr. Kenneth Williamson has retired from his role as Director and Interim Chairman.  Current board member, Dr. Bill Williams has taken on the role of Interim Chairman as the Company searches for a replacement.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

As a highly respected mining professional with 20 years of sector expertise, Mr. Singh adds meaningful capital markets and strategic expertise to the Company. He was previously the President and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties, where he led the successful turnaround of the company. For the fifteen years prior, Mr. Singh was an investment banker focusing on the North American metals and mining sector with BMO Capital Markets, Dundee Securities, and ultimately co-founding Maxit Capital, a leading independent M&A firm. He has advised numerous mining companies on financing alternatives and strategic matters as well as having acted on some of the most complex and value-enhancing M&A transactions in the mining sector. Mr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Concordia University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Oxford University .

Dr. Bill Williams , Interim Chairman, commented "The Board would like to thank Ken for his dedication, and contributions to the Company. We wish him the best as he focuses his energy on his family and retirement. I'd also like to commend Paul on playing an active role in the succession planning efforts that led to the appointment of Mr. Singh. Paul has been the driving force behind the Casino project since the very beginning and we are hopeful he will continue to play an important role as we build out the management team necessary for the next phases of the Company's growth.

The Board is delighted to have someone of Sandeep's caliber joining the team. Throughout his impressive career, he has shown a dedication to stakeholder value, above all else, and will be aligned with shareholders through a significant personal investment into the Company. With Sandeep's addition, we are strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project."

Mr. Singh commented "I see tremendous value in Casino as one of very few viable assets in the copper-gold development space. Casino strikes a unique balance of important scale, attractive commodity mix, low jurisdictional risk, and quick payback through the higher-grade core of the deposit. The credible data, underpinning a thorough feasibility study, and remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project provide tangible upside potential. I am excited to be joining the Western Copper and Gold team at a pivotal time for the Company."

The Company also announces a C$3 million private placement (the "Placement") with Mr. Singh for the purchase of 2.22 million common shares at a price of C$1.35 per common share. The closing of the Placement is subject to entering into a customary subscription agreement and the receipt of approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The shares issued pursuant to the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Dr. Bill Williams "

Dr. Bill Williams
Interim Chairman
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project, the remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project and the expected closing of the Placement; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-appoints-sandeep-singh-as-ceo-302069363.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/22/c1847.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and GoldWRN:CATSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold
The Conversation (0)
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Paul Hosford as Senior Engineering Director to the engineering team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Hosford brings a wealth of experience with over 30 years experience in operations, design and project development for base metals, gold, silver, and diamonds, including 10 years of executive management experience with TSX listed mining companies.  Paul brings significant Canadian mine development experience to the Western team.  He developed the Mt. Milligan mine, one of the most recent copper-gold mines built in Western Canada , from Feasibility Study, through permitting, to initial construction as Vice President, Engineering for Terrane Metals and then as Project Manager with Thompson Creek Mines.  He was Project Director with New Gold Inc's Rainy River Gold Project in northern Ontario, Canada where he led the development from detailed design through to execution on the project.  Most recently, Mr. Hosford was with AlioGold Inc as Vice President Project Development, leading the development of the Ana Paula project in Guerero State, Mexico .

After 18 years with the Company, Mr. Cam Brown will be retiring, Mr. Brown will continue to consult on the Casino Project.

"I am pleased to welcome Paul to the team.  His significant experience with comparable sized projects, such as Mt Milligan, will be critical as we bring the Casino Project to development," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "We would like to thank Cam for his dedication and hard work on the Casino Project and wish him the best in his retirement."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/15/c0896.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$6 million further investment by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to continue to advance the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 3,468,208 common shares at a price of C$1.73 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6 million , resulting in Rio Tinto's ownership increasing to approximately 9.7% of Western's outstanding common shares.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/12/c6963.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce during the 2023 Fall Sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly, the Yukon Government approved $21.4 million for investment in the Municipality of Skagway's (or "Skagway") redevelopment of their dock infrastructure to include a Marine Services Platform ("MSP") to continue to support ore export for the Yukon mining industry.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The approval of this investment follows the Yukon Government signing of a term sheet with Skagway on September 7, 2023 , outlining the terms and conditions of the investment, proposing an initial 35-year preferential access to the port with an option to extend for another 15 years, as well as a significant investment in the initial engineering of the MSP. The Yukon government is currently working towards finalizing an Export Cooperation Agreement with Skagway .

The MSP at Skagway is located in South-east Alaska and is 560 km from, and is the closest tidewater port to, the Casino Project. The Port of Skagway has historically been the preferred port to ship concentrates from the Yukon , and most recently was used to ship copper concentrates from the Minto Mine.

"Further investment and commitment from the Yukon Government in advancing infrastructure for the mining industry is another step in the right direction to advancing the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/05/c5608.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a further C$6 million investment and the entry into an amended and restated investor rights agreement by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to continue to advance the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto has agreed to subscribe for and purchase 3,468,208 common shares at a price of C$1.73 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6 million , resulting in Rio Tinto's ownership increasing to approximately 9.7% of Western's outstanding common shares.

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of this further investment to fund specific areas of study, specifically around providing infrastructure for the Casino Project, and streamlining the regulatory process, with the aim of progressing through permitting to a development phase for the Casino Project.

"We are pleased that Rio Tinto has elected to continue to invest and work with Western to advance the Casino Project, with a focus on furthering infrastructure development and streamlining the regulatory process," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

"We are pleased to continue to work with Western to advance the Casino Project," said Bold Baatar, Chief Executive, Copper, Rio Tinto.

In connection with this further investment by Rio Tinto, the Company and Rio Tinto will enter into an amended and restated investor rights agreement, whereby, subject to certain conditions, including ownership thresholds, Rio Tinto will have certain rights for a period of 18 months from closing of the investment, including the right to appoint:

  • one member to the Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • one non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board of directors of the Company
  • one director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • up to three secondees to the Casino Project

In addition, Rio Tinto will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the amended and restated investor rights agreement, for a period of 18 months, Rio Tinto has also agreed:

  • to vote any shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions
  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any shares, subject to certain exceptions

The closing of this investment is expected to occur on or about December 12, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the investment, the rights to be provided to Rio Tinto and the restrictions imposed on Rio Tinto pursuant to the amended and restated investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-further-investment-and-entry-into-a-new-investor-rights-agreement-with-rio-tinto-301998673.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/28/c7195.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee a schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in the second half of 2024.  The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12 , 2023.  In addition, Casino has been engaging and consulting with First Nations that may be impacted by the project. This will inform all aspects of the ESE Statement development.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

The Carmacks Bypass Project ("Bypass"), the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment by the Yukon and Federal Governments has been completed ahead of schedule.  The Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area.

The Bypass is comprised of a 70 meter clear span steel bridge with concrete deck and 5 kilometers of new road.  The contract was completed by Pelly Construction, who worked closely with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to ensure employment, training and commercial benefits flowed to the LSCFN Citizens and the community, with over 60% of the wages paid to First Nation citizens.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/10/c9486.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 22, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report results form drilling completed by Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel ") on the optioned Mann Twp properties, as reported in the Canada Nickel news release of February 22, 2024, copied below.  The Mann Twp properties that are the subject of the news release are subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement between Noble and Canada Nickel.  That agreement provides Canada Nickel the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the subject properties, with Noble retaining a 20% interest.  The results announced by Canada Nickel arise from exploration conducted by Canada Nickel in earning its up to 80% interest.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Intersects Wide Interval of Copper Mineralization at Piuquenes, Argentina

Pampa Metals Intersects Wide Interval of Copper Mineralization at Piuquenes, Argentina

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to report that diamond drillhole PIU-01 (refer figure 1) was completed at a downhole depth of 867m. First assay results are expected shortly. Drillhole PIU 02, the second hole of the current program, has commenced

Hole PIU-01, designed to extend Cu-Au mineralization to depth on the southwestern margin of the Piuquenes Central porphyry, intersected a 160m zone of supergene copper enrichment between 220m and 380m downhole, coincident, and overlapping with primary mineralization from 350 meters. Strong primary mineralization associated with intense porphyry A type quartz stockwork veining is evident from 350m to approximately 650m. From 650m to the end of hole at 867m quartz veining and mineralization continues, becoming progressively less intense with depth. From 830m disseminated hematite/specularite-pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization is hosted in volcanic host rocks outside the porphyry intrusive and remains open at depth.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Visit Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) at Booth #3013 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Sells an Additional 5% Interest in Pine Point to Appian

Osisko Metals Sells an Additional 5% Interest in Pine Point to Appian

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has sold an additional 5% ownership interest in Pine Point Mining Limited (" PPML ") to a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), a fund advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based private equity group specializing in the acquisition and development of mining assets, for an expected payment of approximately C$8.33 million (based on certain assumptions and estimates outlined below) of which (i) approximately C$6.66 million in cash was paid to Osisko Metals in connection with closing of the transaction, and (ii) the remaining amount (if any), estimated to be approximately C$1.67 million based on certain budget assumptions and estimates of management required to advance the Pine Point Project to a positive FID (as defined below), to be paid as a milestone payment to Osisko Metals upon a positive FID (if at all) (the " Additional Interest Disposition "). PPML is a joint venture entity jointly owned by the Company and Appian, which holds the Pine Point Project. The Additional Interest Disposition is a non-arm's length transaction within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") as Appian is a non-arm's length party of PPML, an affiliate of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Highlights

  • A new discovery, Mann Central, successfully delineated across 2.5 kilometre strike length by six holes
  • Three additional drill holes at previously announced Mann Northwest discovery, extended mineralization across a 2.7 kilometre strike length
  • Mann Northwest and Mann Central are two of five targets (others are Mann Southeast, Newmarket and Reaume) each with a geophysical footprint larger than Crawford, and a combined strike length of over 25 kilometres

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from its initial exploration program at the Mann Property, a joint venture with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") whereby Canada Nickel can earn an 80% interest by completing certain cash and share payments and exploration expenditures (see original press release dated November 22, 2021 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Increases the Size of the Nagvaak Critical Metals Discovery on the Melville Peninsula in Northern Canada

StrategX Increases the Size of the Nagvaak Critical Metals Discovery on the Melville Peninsula in Northern Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a considerable advancement reporting additional positive assay results for surface rock samples and drill core from its 100%-owned (2,665-hectare) Nagvaak property. This confirms the discovery of additional zones of critical metals on surface and at depth. These results expand the length of the mineralized corridor to over 6 kilometres and correlate well with previously interpreted geophysical anomalies. The exploration team is focused on prioritizing drill targets and preparing a first phase of drilling to potentially define a large polymetallic deposit in nickel, copper, vanadium, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals at Nagvaak.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
