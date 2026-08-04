West Point Gold Appoints Anthony Paterson as Executive Chairman

West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQX: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Paterson as Executive Chairman, expanding the Company's executive leadership team as it advances the Gold Chain Project toward a maiden mineral resource estimate and its next phase of corporate growth.
Mr. Paterson previously served as Chairman of the Board. In his expanded role, he will continue working closely with management to advance the Company's corporate strategy, capital markets initiatives and long-term growth objectives.
The appointment reflects West Point Gold's commitment to continue executing its strategy as the Company advances the Gold Chain Project while positioning itself for its next phase of development and shareholder value creation.
Derek Macpherson, Chief Executive Officer of West Point Gold, commented, "Anthony has been a valuable contributor to West Point Gold since joining the Board and has provided exceptional leadership as Chair. He has taken an active role beyond that of a typical Director, and this appointment reflects his ongoing commitment to the Company and creating shareholder value. His experience in capital markets, corporate strategy and investor engagement will further strengthen the Company as we execute our strategy, broaden our relationship with investors, and continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."
Anthony Paterson, Executive Chairman, stated, "West Point Gold is approaching what I believe is a real inflection point. I've been privileged to work alongside a team that continues to execute with discipline. What sets Gold Chain apart is its rare combination of consistently strong grades with open-pit potential. It's a geological combination that is increasingly rare in the Lower 48. In our business, success ultimately comes down to three things: people, asset quality, and jurisdiction. I believe West Point Gold is exceptionally well positioned on all three fronts.
What is particularly exciting is that we are still in the early stages of unlocking the full potential of the district. Gold Chain continues to demonstrate the characteristics of a significant gold system, while our prospective Nevada portfolio provides additional opportunities for discovery and value creation. We're building a company with multiple avenues for discovery and long-term value creation, and I believe the best is yet to come."
Mr. Paterson is an entrepreneur, investor, and corporate strategist with extensive experience building, financing and governing emerging resource companies. He is the Co-Founder and President of Patriot Critical Minerals Corp. Throughout his career, he has played key roles in corporate strategy, capital formation, and in creating shareholder value by advancing emerging resource companies.
His experience in corporate strategy, capital markets, and governance, together with his longstanding focus on resource companies operating in the southwestern United States, will support West Point Gold as it advances the Gold Chain Project in Arizona and pursues additional opportunities to create long-term shareholder value.
The Board believes the appointment further aligns the Company's governance structure with its strategic priorities and positions West Point Gold to execute its long-term strategy.
Gold Chain share payment
Further to its press release dated July 29, 2026, the Company announces that it has issued 46,110 common shares of the Company at CDN$1.466 per share in connection with a US$48,000 (CDN$67,598) share payment due under the option agreement covering a portion of the Company's landholdings for the Gold Chain project. The common shares issued have a statutory hold period until November 30, 2026.
About West Point Gold Corp.
West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.
For further information regarding this press release, please contact:
Aaron Paterson, Corporate Communications Manager
Phone: +1 (778) 358-6173
Email: info@westpointgold.com
Stay Connected with Us:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/west-point-gold
X (Twitter): @westpointgoldUS
Facebook: facebook.com/Westpointgold/
Website: westpointgold.com/
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307630