WESCAN GOLDFIELDS INC. COMPLETES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

 Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF,OTC:WEGOF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $110,000 through the issuance of 500,000 Units (the "Offering"), which was initially announced on April 30, 2026 and subsequently upsized and extended on June 15, 2026. The Company paid no finders fees paid in connection with the final tranche.

In aggregate, the Offering comprised gross proceeds of $2,515,532 through the issuance of 11,434,237 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance thereof.

Aggregate finders' fees in connection with the Offering were paid by the Company in the amount of $125,145 in cash and through the issuance of an aggregate of 568,840 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Finders' Warrants"), each whole Finders' Warrant exercisable for one full Common Share at a price of $0.35 per share for twenty-four months from the date of issuance thereof. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Completion of the Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to support its planned 2026 exploration programs and advance the next phase of exploration across its highly prospective Saskatchewan gold project portfolio.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The offer and sale of the securities offered in the Offering has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Wescan

Wescan Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. Shares of Wescan trade on the Exchange under the trading symbol "WGF".

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "scheduled", "to be", "will be" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering; statements relating to the timing and other conditions to closing of the Offering, including final approval of the Exchange; expectations regarding the availability of exemptions from registration and prospectus requirements; and expectations regarding the Company's proposed 2026 work programs. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties (known and unknown), including those described in the publicly filed documents of the Company (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca). Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon the forward-looking statements contained in this News Release and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future outcomes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws in force in Canada. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/18/c7328.html

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