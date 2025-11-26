WeRide and Uber Launch Middle East's First Fully Driverless Robotaxi Commercial Operations in Abu Dhabi, UAE

  • The launch was supported by the world's first city-level fully driverless Robotaxi permit outside the United States (U.S.)
  • Abu Dhabi is the first city outside the U.S. to host fully driverless Robotaxi operations on the Uber platform.
  • Public commercial operations commenced today, starting with routes on Yas Island.
  • Initiative endorsed by Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre, marking a major milestone in the UAE's smart mobility vision.

WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800.HK), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced the launch of Level 4 fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi. This marks the first driverless deployment in the Middle East , as well as the first city outside the United States to host fully driverless operations on the Uber platform. The launch was supported by the world's first city-level fully driverless Robotaxi permit outside the U.S.

This milestone represents a major step toward the large-scale deployment of self-driving mobility solutions in the UAE, made possible through WeRide and Uber's continued partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and fleet operator Tawasul.

Public commercial operations commenced today without a vehicle specialist inside the AV, starting with Yas Island. Passengers can now be matched with a WeRide Robotaxi through Uber Comfort or UberX, and can also book a WeRide Robotaxi through the new "Autonomous" category, Uber's first dedicated autonomous ride option globally. In October 2025, WeRide's Robotaxi secured a federal permit to conduct fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations.

Following this, the ITC granted WeRide and Tawasul the first operational license for a fully driverless commercial Robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi. The initial phase will be operated jointly by WeRide and Tawasul on the Uber platform.

With the fully driverless commercial launch, latest permit, and ongoing improvements in vehicle utilization, the WeRide-Uber Robotaxi services in Abu Dhabi are on track to achieve breakeven unit economics.

This milestone supports WeRide and Uber's broader plan to expand their Middle East operations, scaling to thousands of Robotaxis over the coming years.

WeRide maintains a 4-year first mover advantage in autonomous vehicle deployment in Abu Dhabi, having operated Robotaxis in Abu Dhabi since 2021. In 2023, it became the first company in the UAE to receive a national license covering all types of self-driving vehicles, authorizing autonomous testing and operation on public roads across the country, subject to emirate-level approvals.

In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their Robotaxi ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi – the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the U.S. and China. The partnership expanded in July 2025 to cover about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas, including Al Reem and Al Maryah. By the end of 2025, WeRide and Uber plan to extend services to cover additional areas in Abu Dhabi city core. WeRide currently has over 100 Robotaxis in the Middle East.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, Switzerland, France, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

