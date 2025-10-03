Werewolf Therapeutics to Present Posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 40th Annual Meeting

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Werewolf") (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced that three posters will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting, taking place November 5-9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title : Sequential administration of WTX-124 and mWTX-330, IL-2 and IL-12 INDUKINE™ molecules, enhanced antitumor activity in mice bearing poorly immunogenic EMT6 tumors without systemic toxicity
Abstract Number : 861
Session Date and Time : Nov. 7, 2025; 12:15-1:45, 5:10-6:35 p.m.
Location : Poster Hall (Exhibit Halls A and B1)

Title : Development of conditional T cell engagers (INDUCER™ molecules) with a highly effective masking approach to reduce dose-limiting cytokine release and off-target peripheral toxicity
Abstract Number : 964
Session Date and Time : Nov. 8, 2025; 12:15-1:45, 5:10-6:35 p.m.
Location : Poster Hall (Exhibit Halls A and B1)

Title : Pharmacokinetic insight into the IL-2 INDUKINE prodrug WTX-124: real-time assessment of tumor-specific activation and immune modulation
Abstract Number : 862
Session Date and Time : Nov. 8, 2025; 12:15-1:45, 5:10- 6:35 p.m.
Location : Poster Hall (Exhibit Halls A and B1)

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR ® platform to design conditionally activated INDUKINE™ and INDUCER™ molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf's INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company's most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple solid tumor types as a single agent. Werewolf is leveraging positive data from its INDUKINE molecules to advance the development of INDUCER molecules. Werewolf's first INDUCER development candidate, WTX-1011, targets STEAP1 for prostate cancer. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com .

WEREWOLF®, the WEREWOLF logo, PREDATOR®, INDUKINE™, INDUCER™, and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Amanda Sellers
Deerfield Group
301.332.5574
amanda.sellers@deerfieldgroup.com

Company Contact:
Timothy Trost
Chief Financial Officer
Werewolf Therapeutics
ttrost@werewolftx.com


