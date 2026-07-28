Wedgemount Announces Secured Debt Settlement

Wedgemount Announces Secured Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Vancouver, BC July 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE: 8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to satisfy a total of USD$275,000 (converted to CAD$385,550) of secured debt owed to certain creditors of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").  Under the terms of the Debt Settlement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 4,819,375 units of the Company (the "Debt Units") at a deemed price of $0.08 per Debt Unit to creditors of the Company.  Each Debt Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Debt Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each a "Debt Warrant").  Each whole Debt Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years from the issuance of the Debt Warrants.

The Company elected to satisfy the indebtedness with the Debt Units in order to preserve its cash for working capital.  The issuance of the Debt Units to the creditors is subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of the Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

None of the creditors are related parties and, accordingly, the Debt Settlement is not a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101").

ABOUT Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is an emerging energy company focused on the acquisition and advancement of projects in the southern United States.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743 

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

 

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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