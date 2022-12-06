GamingInvesting News

Recently, the integrated technical service solution provider MetaVoizz published its White Paper in full, outlining its technical architecture, road map, and solutions for blockchain games. Users of WEB3.0 have access to a game platform for live-streaming interactions through MetaVoizz. By fostering the growth of the metaverse games industry with blockchain technology, we provide new opportunities and challenges for WEB3.0 game creators, KOL, NFT collectors, and game players.

Developing tailored solutions through technical innovation f or metaverse games

With the advancement and widespread use of blockchain technology in recent years, the Web 3.0-based blockchain game businesses have experienced a meteoric rise. A lot of Web2.0 traditional game developers as well as independent developers were attempting to break into the blockchain game markets. As a more recent industry than the traditional gaming industries, blockchain games have stricter standards for game production, ecological compatibility, marketing distribution, and user community building, which causes many game producers to either hesitate or give up on creating blockchain games.

For the blockchain gaming industry's high-threshold issues, MetaVoizz has created a methodical solution. facilitating the speedy realization of blockchain game development and operation from the game design, R&D, operation setup, publishing, and community building perspectives. In addition, MetaVoizz has also built a live game platform, allowing blockchain games to play live through industry KOL experience. This quickly promotes the blockchain game and builds a community of players, lowering the blockchain game industry and allowing more game developers to enter the Metaverse industry faster.

Pr omoting ecological development, creating a multi-dimensional meta-space interactive entertainment platform

Since its foundation, MetaVoizz has planned ecological building to better facilitate the growth of the blockchain gaming industry and produce live interactive game technology solutions more swiftly. Along with the game live platform, Metavoizz also offers embedded wallets, social platforms, NFT malls, blockchain game R & D, etc. A diverse meta-universe ecology will be built while also better serving chain game makers.

The first NFT blind box product, M&S, the first online game, CharmWar, and a series of ecological products have been outlined in the white paper's road map. MetaVoizz will launch these products in the near future, iterate on them, and improve them in Q1 of the following year. Continually enhance the product's functionality and the user's enjoyment of the game.

As a worldwide technology service platform for live interactive metauniverse, MetaVoizz will abide by the development tenet "technology as the core, ecology as the aim," and collaborate with industry KOLs to create a metauniverse game entertainment ecosystem.

At the moment, MetaVoizz is advancing as a new force in the metaverse sector. MetaVoizz will undoubtedly become a rising star in the metaverse market in the future.

About MetaVoizz

Websit e: ht tps://www.metavoizz.com/

Twitt er: https://twitter.com/MetaVoizzGlobal

Telegra m: h ttps://t.me/Meta_Voizz

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/web3-game-live-streaming-technology-service-provider-metavoizzs-white-paper-has-officially-released-301695809.html

SOURCE MetaVoizz

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the Virginia Lottery for Its "Lottery Operator of the Year" Award From EGR

NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), commends the Virginia Lottery for being selected as "Lottery Operator of the Year" at the eGaming Review (EGR) Operator Awards held on October 27, 2022 at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House in London, UK . Recognized for its prestige in the eGaming sector, the EGR Operator Awards celebrates business-to-consumer operators for setting the standard in 31 categories across all verticals ranging from customer service to safer gambling. The Virginia Lottery was recognized for its exceptional performance over the past year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Girls Who Code Launches Digital Experience to Change the Future of Women in Gaming

In this culture-shifting campaign, "Girls Who Code Girls" invites users to code the characters they want to see in games

The experience, in partnership with Mojo Supermarket, celebrates Computer Science Education Week.

Visit www.girlswhocodegirls.com

Today, Girls Who Code, a nonprofit working to close the gender gap in tech, launched Girls Who Code Girls a desktop and mobile gaming experience empowering girls to create personalized video game characters with code. Right now, 77% of video game developers are men and only 20% of all characters are women. The platform aims to disrupt this imbalance and challenge a gaming culture marked by misogyny by inspiring users of all backgrounds to envision a gaming experience that's more reflective of themselves and their communities.

Girls Who Code Girls was designed to celebrate the diversity of the Girls Who Code community while teaching computer science fundamentals. The experience provides infinite code-able combinations, from hair texture to skin specificity to body size, and coders will be able to code their avatars with unique and underrepresented attributes. The learnings from the experience will be collected and shared with the intention of impacting the future of female characters in games. The library of characters will also be licensable and offered to gaming companies to inform their game development.

"Though almost half of all gamers are women, we don't see them represented in game development. As a result, what we do see is a gaming experience catered to the white, male gaze that alienates some of its most passionate and diverse fans," said Tarika Barrett , CEO of Girls Who Code. " That's why we created Girls Who Code Girls . By turning users into creators, we're empowering our community to use coding to upend the status quo and imagine a future where they can harness their passion and creativity into a career in tech. We want our students to know that they deserve to take up space in gaming and game development, and can create characters that reflect the best parts of who they are."

Mojo Supermarket – the creative company behind previous Girls Who Code campaigns including the Cannes Lions Award and Clio Award-winning Doja Code – partnered with an interactive production studio, Make Me Pulse, to make Girls Who Code Girls a reality.

"With Girls Who Code Girls, we set out to accomplish two goals. First, provide girls and young women with a fun, creative entry point to trying out code. And second, to draw attention to the fact that if more women coded video game characters they would look more like real women. Our ambition is that with every line of code you type you can influence the future of women in gaming.," said Kate Carter , Group Creative Director, Mojo Supermarket. "We saw how much girls enjoyed DojaCode as an interactive experience, so we wanted to give them another fun one, while showing the world, and gaming companies, why it's so important that we invest in getting more young women into the tech and gaming fields."

HOW DOES GIRLS WHO CODE GIRLS WORK?

  1. Gamers visit GirlsWhoCodeGirls.com, where they can code and customize their own gaming characters.
  2. Users are introduced to four coding languages featured on the site.
  3. As the experience continues, users are guided through the process with clear instructions on what to input and how -- making it easy and seamless for a beginner.
  4. Users watch as their characters change in real-time based on the coding alterations they have written.
  5. As the experience wraps, fans leave Girls Who Code Girls and share the characters they have coded and created.

"As a woman in STEM, I am so excited and humbled to be partnering with Girls who Code on this campaign," said Ainul Md Razib , a software developer & tech influencer based in Singapore (@ainlovescode). " Our global community still has much work to do in boosting women and non-binary people in gaming. That's why I believe Girls Who Code Girls is and will be a crucial piece to expanding the diversity of people in gaming for the long term!"

Girls Who Code Girls was created with generous support from Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

"We are proud to see another innovative way more perspectives are being incorporated into gaming that young people consume in the Girls Who Code Girls experience," Nicole Small , CEO and President of Lyda Hill Philanthropies said. "Closing the gender gap in technology spaces like video game design means a more inclusive and inspiring world for the next generation of young women."

To enter the gaming experience, go to www.girlswhocodegirls.com .

About Girls Who Code
Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500,000 students through in-person and virtual programming, and 115,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 Billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, and in 2022 was named one of NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For.

Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode .

About MojoSupermarket
Mojo Supermarket creates ideas that rewire how people think. We're a creative company responsible for Girls Who Code's DojaCode, Truth Initiative's Depression Stick, Match's Adults Date Better, and more. And while we love our brand clients, we also create our own passion projects including Give Her a Break and The Slavery Cup . We've been named Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year 2022, Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2022, and a finalist for Adweek's Breakthrough Agency of the Year 2022.

77% of game developers are men, and so only 20% of gaming characters are women. "Girls Who Code Girls" aims disrupt this imbalance and challenge a gaming culture marked by misogyny by inspiring users of all backgrounds to envision a gaming experience that

Girls Who Code Girls is a desktop and mobile gaming experience empowering girls to create personalized video game characters with code, and envision a gaming experience that's more reflective of themselves and their communities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/girls-who-code-launches-digital-experience-to-change-the-future-of-women-in-gaming-301694559.html

SOURCE Girls Who Code

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Swarmio Media Appoints Mr. Elie Jeitani to its Board of Directors

Mr. Jeitani is the Founder and CEO of WestBridge Telecom, One of Swarmio's Strategic Telco Distribution Partners

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, announces it has appointed Mr. Elie Jeitani to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FanDuel TV Inks Deal With ONE Championship to Bring Martial Arts Events to Network and FanDuel+

ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks will be first live event this Saturday –

– Official partnership kicks off January 20 with weekly content –

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

UCOLLEX Partners with FaZe Clan to Bring Digital Art Experience to The Gateway in Miami

The collaboration will be framed around LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX 20-minute Art Battle tournament and FaZe Forever to bring the art, esports, entertainment and Web3 experience together.

UCOLLEX a company backed by Animoca Brands, will partner with FaZe Clan to bring its Japanese competitive art concept to NFT Now and Mana Common's The Gateway in Miami from November 29 - December 3 2022.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Build a school and catch truant students in this new pixel School-sim

- Pathea today announced the release of its new simulation game, Let's School which will be released in 2023, made by a small team led by producer, Lanka.

In this game, the player will return to their alma mater as the new headmaster. Through great efforts and management skills, the player can restore the now worn-out school building to its former glory and beyond, even becoming a school known all around the world for its excellent education and stellar curriculum.

But the process of building the school is bound to be a painstaking one - in addition to realizing your vision, you will also have to contend with a variety of disorderly students - bullies who harass their peers, 'opportunists' who sneak contraband into the school, students who complain about the lack of recreational facilities and drop out, and many more. For the sake of the students and the future of the school, you as the headmaster will have to take decisive measures to rectify these malpractices.

For example, you can pick up a student who has dozed off in class and punish them with a standing order. For the smugglers, you can start checking for and confiscating prohibited items at the school gate. As for students who blatantly skip school, you may have no choice but to send teachers outside the school to track them down. It's not easy managing teenagers!

Of course, for those headmasters who long for some reminder of their own youth, you'll find it in Let's School: the game offers many customization options. Design your uniforms based on your own experiences, or perhaps your favorite high school anime. Decorate and color the rooms to your heart's desire.

The school may be deserted when you first join, but you can change that by designing the uniforms, repairing the classrooms, recruiting teachers, establishing clubs and more until soon enough, your school is teeming with life. As your school grows, you will then start to experience a rich and beautiful story of youth, slowly watching the adolescent lives of your students unfold.

The developers of Pathea are taking a step outside of the My Time series with the release of My Time at Portia on Steam in 2018, which has gone on to sell over 2.7 million copies and receive a 92% positive feedback rate in the years since.

After nine months of independent development, the producer's demo of Let's School attracted a lot of praise and encouragement from its audience. Support and suggestions from the players have also helped to bring Let's School from idea to reality, and the addition of more team members has helped to enrich the content of Let's School greatly as well.

The project is currently in steady development by a small team and is scheduled to be released on Steam in 2023.

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/LetsSchool2

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/dZAQjFp

IG: https://www.instagram.com/letsschool9/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-a-school-and-catch-truant-students-in-this-new-pixel-school-sim-301691224.html

SOURCE Pathea

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

