Wave Life Sciences Supports AlphaDetect to Accelerate Detection of Alpha-1

Wave Life Sciences Supports AlphaDetect to Accelerate Detection of Alpha-1

The sponsorship helps expand proven strategies to consistently detect a genetic, irreversible, and progressive condition in patients with liver and/or lung disease.

AlphaDetect, the nonprofit organization powered and funded by the Alpha-1 Foundation (A1F), today announced Wave Life Sciences as an inaugural industry sponsor. The support further strengthens efforts to accelerate routine targeted detection of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) in people impacted by liver andor lung disease, consistent with clinical practice guidelines.

AlphaDetect is dedicated to identifying everyone at risk for this progressive, irreversible genetic condition by elevating awareness and removing barriers to detection. The organization will provide free genetic testing for Alpha-1 in their proprietary laboratory, at no cost to insurance or patients. In addition, they provide support from a committed engagement team for healthcare providers. These efforts will increase the availability of Alpha-1 detection tools and support at the practice level while also partnering with healthcare providers to strategically advance protocols and technologies across healthcare systems.

"We know from conversations with the Alpha-1 community that AATD (Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency) is highly underdiagnosed and often misdiagnosed. We're proud to support AlphaDetect as an inaugural sponsor and especially excited about this centralized lab for Alpha-1 testing and detection, supported by a team dedicated to the Alpha-1 community," said Christopher Wright, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Wave Life Sciences. "In addition to genetic testing, AlphaDetect is part of a broader effort to connect people living with Alpha-1 to care, resources, and ongoing research that may potentially have a significant impact on their quality of life and the progression of their disease."

"Alpha-1 is a progressive, genetic lung and liver condition where delays in detection may have real, irreversible consequences," said Julie Murray, CEO of AlphaDetect. "The ability to scale proven approaches to identifying at-risk patients, quickly and systematically, can inform timely decisions for those impacted. The support and commitment from Wave Life Sciences are important and appreciated as we continue to advance Alpha-1 detection."

Alpha-1 remains significantly underdiagnosed, with more than 90% of affected individuals estimated to be unidentified. It is also the leading known genetic risk factor for COPD and is associated with liver disease in both children and adults. Importantly, detection also provides a point of entry into the Alpha-1 community, opening the door to the comprehensive information, support, and resources needed for the journey ahead.

"This support builds on Wave Life Science's focus on novel approaches to support the Alpha-1 community and represents an important step forward in how we advance detection," said Scott Santarella, CEO of the Alpha-1 Foundation. "By expanding these efforts through AlphaDetect, we can identify more individuals earlier and deliver on A1F's mission of improving their lives."

The latest clinical guidelines recommend testing for Alpha-1 in all individuals with COPD, treatment-resistant asthma, or unexplained liver disease. Yet real-world results fall far short of this. AlphaDetect is committed to closing the gap. Wave Life Science's sponsorship and commitment will help AlphaDetect scale efforts to enhance provider education, broaden detection strategies, and work across the Alpha-1 community to identify individuals with Alpha-1.

About AlphaDetect 

AlphaDetect, founded in 2025, accelerates detection to uncover everyone genetically at risk for Alpha-1. Located in Durham, NC, AlphaDetect will operate as a limited liability company and a non-profit subsidiary of Alpha-1 Foundation, holding tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. 

For more information, visit https://alpha1.org/alphadetect/

Contact: Cindy Machles

917-453-9760

Email: cmachles@alphadetect.org

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities, including RNAi (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), provides Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's pipeline is focused on its obesity (WVE-007), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (WVE-006) and PNPLA3 I148M liver disease (WVE-008) programs, and also includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Huntington's disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's versatile RNA medicines platform. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible," Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

For more information, visit www.wavelifesciences.com

Contact: Katie Sullivan

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

617-949-2936

MediaRelations@wavelifesci.com

About the Alpha-1 Foundation

The Alpha-1 Foundation, founded in 1995, is committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) and to improving the lives of people affected by the condition worldwide. A1F has invested over $100 million to support Alpha-1 research and programs at 130 institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, visit alpha1.org

Contact: Jeanne Kushner

Senior Director of Communications & Policy

877-228-7321

jkushner@alpha1.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wave-life-sciences-supports-alphadetect-to-accelerate-detection-of-alpha-1-302776276.html

SOURCE Alpha-1 Foundation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

wave life sciencesWVEnasdaq:wve
WVE
The Conversation (0)
Wave Life Sciences to Present at 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Wave Life Sciences to Present at 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2024 Jefferies Global... Keep Reading...
Wave Life Sciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Wave Life Sciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

RestorAATion-2 clinical trial of WVE-006 in AATD patients underway; expected proof-of-mechanism data in patients with AATD remains on track for 2024 INHBE program for obesity expected clinical trial initiation in 1Q 2025; preclinical data demonstrate weight loss similar to semaglutide, fat loss... Keep Reading...
Wave Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Erik Ingelsson as Chief Scientific Officer

Wave Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Erik Ingelsson as Chief Scientific Officer

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced the appointment of Erik Ingelsson, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ingelsson will drive Wave's emerging... Keep Reading...
Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud XR's Virtual Clinician Assistant™ offers healthcare teams an immersive and real-time augmented clinical experience, ripe for the evolving Medical Metaverse.News in SummaryIn its commitment to medical innovation, Cloud DX publicly unveils its Cloud XR division, after 6 years of development,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APX

Lexaria Receives Independent Review Board Approval to Begin Human Pilot Study #7

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

Related News

battery metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APX

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces $600,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Reports Strong Initial Results from the Airborne Radiometric & Photogrammetric Surveys at Prospector Freedom Uranium Project, Utah; Summer Exploration Program Underway

cleantech investing

CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport