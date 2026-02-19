Warrior Publishes 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) ("Warrior" or the "Company") announced the publication of its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, now available for download on the Company's website at www.warriormetcoal.com/sustainability . The 2025 report highlights the Company's continued efforts on mining safely and responsibly.
Highlights from 2025 include:
- Total safety incidence rate was 53% lower than the national average for underground coal mines (as of June 30, 2025);
- Accomplished a 27.1% reduction in total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions compared to 2021 baseline, continuing to progress towards our goal of 50% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030;
- Dry slurry systems at Mine No. 7 and Blue Creek Mine reached full operational status in 2025, advancing efforts to reach our 25% water usage reduction goal by 2030; and
- Completed Warrior's first Habitat for Humanity build and donated over $1.5 Million to charitable organizations.
"Warrior continues to focus on responsible mining and environmental stewardship. We are committed to our core value of Safety First, and continue to be a leader in the community, state, and industry as a whole," said Walt Scheller, Chief Executive Officer. "We accomplished numerous goals in 2025, including bringing our world-class Blue Creek Mine online, increasing our nameplate capacity by 88%. The Company will continue to deploy resources to achieve our GHG and water reduction goals while executing on our long-term strategy creating value for all stakeholders."
About Warrior
Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium quality met coal, also known as hard coking coal ("HCC"), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steelmakers. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219241165/en/
For Investors:
Dale W. Boyles, 205-554-6129
dale.boyles@warriormetcoal.com
For Media:
D'Andre Wright, 205-554-6131
dandre.wright@warriormetcoal.com