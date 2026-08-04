WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. SUPPORT FOR PROPOSED MANAGEMENT NOMINEES OF LITHIUM IONIC CORP.

WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. SUPPORT FOR PROPOSED MANAGEMENT NOMINEES OF LITHIUM IONIC CORP.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (together with its affiliates, controlling persons, and investment funds managed by it and its affiliates, collectively, "we", or "Waratah") is releasing this statement in regard to the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Lithium Ionic Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Lithium Ionic") to be held on August 18, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Waratah has confirmed to Lithium Ionic that it will vote in favour of the election of the six management nominees named in the Corporation's management information circular for the Meeting (the "Circular"), a copy of which has been filed on SEDAR+. Waratah will also vote in favour of the other items of business recommended for approval by management of the Corporation in the Circular.

Waratah thanks both management and the Board of Lithium Ionic for navigating the challenging circumstances leading up to the Meeting. We also wish to thank other shareholders for their support during this period.

Waratah has formally withdrawn its previously announced requisition for a special meeting of shareholders.

SOURCE Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/04/c8710.html

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