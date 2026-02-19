Walmart reports revenue growth of 5.6%, up 4.9% in constant currency

Operating income growing faster at 10.8%, up 10.5% adjusted (cc)
eCommerce sales up 24% globally
GAAP EPS of $0.53; Adjusted EPS of $0.74
Company announces new $30 billion share repurchase authorization
Company provides outlook for Q1 and FY27
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Revenue of $190.7 billion, up 5.6%, or 4.9% (cc)
- Global eCommerce sales grew 24%, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
- Global advertising business up 37%, including VIZIO; Walmart Connect in the U.S. up 41%
- Membership fee revenue grew 15.1% globally
- Gross margin rate up 13 bps, led by Walmart U.S.
- Operating income up $0.8 billion, or 10.8% up 10.5% adjusted (cc), growing faster than sales
- Adjusted EPS of $0.74 excludes the impact, net of tax, from a net loss of $0.21 on equity and other investments
The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST Thursday, February 19th, 2026, to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2026.
