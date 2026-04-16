Walmart is Investing in Stores to Drive Speed, Convenience and Growth

This year, we are making a significant investment in our stores across the United States, reinforcing our commitment to the communities we serve. This investment is intended to create jobs, help strengthen local economies, and make shopping faster and more convenient for our customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416109054/en/

Walmart Supercenter

Walmart Supercenter

In early 2024 , we committed to opening or converting more than 150 new locations while continuing to update the stores in our portfolio . Today, we are continuing to deliver on that promise.

What We're Doing This Year

This year's investment includes:

  • More than 650 scheduled remodels to Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets
  • Approximately 20 new store grand openings scheduled for 2026 and early 2027

We have already opened several new stores this year, including:

  • Walmart Supercenters in Eastvale, Cali. and Apollo Beach, Jacksonville and The Villages, Fla.
  • A Walmart Neighborhood Market in Ocala, Fla.

More is planned for later this year, including an expansion of the Supercenter in Tucson, Arizona, and the opening of a new Supercenter in Celina, Texas.

In 2025, we opened nine new stores across Alabama, California, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah.

New stores and remodels deliver meaningful impact from construction jobs during development to long-term roles in retail, pharmacy, and store leadership.

What Customers Will See in Our Stores

Across updated stores, customers may notice:

  • Wider aisles and updated layouts
  • Eye-catching displays and expanded assortments
  • Expanded pickup and delivery services, including express delivery options
  • Updated Vision Centers and Pharmacies with private consultation rooms
  • New digital touchpoints helping bring our online assortment into the shopping experience
  • Refreshed interiors and exteriors with modern signage, improved parking and landscaping

Many Neighborhood Markets are receiving expanded deli and hot bar selections, improved lighting and fixtures, pharmacy delivery options, and upgraded areas for fulfilling online grocery orders. Select Neighborhood Markets are undergoing a rapid remodel program designed to deliver quicker results with minimal customer disruption.

Our goal is simple: we want shopping to feel easy, intuitive, and connected while continuing to deliver the everyday low prices our customers expect.

The Walmart App and Fast Delivery

Through the Walmart app, we're bringing together in-store and online shopping into one seamless, unified experience – making it easier for customers to shop however they choose.

  • Faster Store Navigation: Find items quickly with aisle locations and store maps designed to make in-store navigation simple and efficient
  • Built-In Savings Tools: Scan items to check prices and easily view in-store rollbacks and offers
  • Seamless Checkout: Pay quickly with Walmart Pay, or use Scan & Go for an even faster in-store experience (Scan & Go available for Walmart+ members)
  • Flexible Online Shopping: Choose pickup or delivery to your door—with options available in as little as one hour
  • Everyday Services in One Place: Reorder essentials, refill prescriptions, and schedule appointments for pharmacy, auto care, or wireless services directly in the app

Today, we can reach 95 percent of U.S. households with delivery in three hours or less. That's the advantage of having stores near customers, powered by technology and supported by associates who make it happen every day.

This blend of physical stores and digital tools powers the Walmart experience, giving customers greater flexibility, speed and choice in how, when and where they shop.

Stronger Communities and More Opportunities

We are investing not just in buildings, but in people and in the places we call home. From community grants to supplier partnerships, these investments help support local economies in meaningful ways.

We continue to deliver on the commitment we made two years ago because we know our stores matter to customers, to communities, and to the future of retail. Our network of stores is one of our greatest strengths, and we are leveraging it to bring customers the speed, value, and service they expect.

Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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