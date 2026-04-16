Walmart Deepens Commitment to Utah, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance
- Walmart plans to remodel seven stores in Utah this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
- The retailer invested more than $294 million statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $25 million to local nonprofits, including providing 12.1 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state
Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across Utah, with plans in 2026 to remodel seven stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.
Across Utah, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services – like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s – and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.
Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $294 million to upgrade stores throughout Utah over the past five years.
"We're continuing to invest in Utah with a focus on how we can better serve communities across the state," said Jay Cordray, Senior Vice President, West Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "By modernizing our stores, we're making everyday shopping more convenient and creating a more connected experience, while empowering our associates to better support the evolving needs of our customers."
Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.
The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.
Strengthening Utah Communities
Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Utah over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $25 million to local nonprofits, including providing 12.1 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.
Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across Utah.
Looking Ahead
As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in Utah throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:
|
City
|
Store Address
|
American Fork
|
949 W Grassland Dr
|
Midvale
|
7250 Union Park Ave
|
Park City
|
6545 Landmark Dr
|
Riverton
|
13502 Hamilton View Rd
|
South Jordan
|
11328 S Jordan Gtwy
|
Spanish Fork
|
1206 N Canyon Creek Pkwy
|
Taylorsville
|
5469 S Redwood Rd
*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
Photo examples are available for download here .
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.Walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/Walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416928750/en/
Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com